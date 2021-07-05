Miley Cyrus Rocks Out in Las Vegas, Plus Sienna Miller, Kurt Russell, and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated July 02, 2021 12:05 PM

Stylish Duo

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Sienna Miller and FKA Twigs, both wearing Ralph Laren, attend the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day during Wimbledon.

Rockin' in the U.S.A.

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Miley Cyrus headlines the Fourth of July grand opening celebration at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Feeling the Music

Credit: Henry Nicholls/Getty

Prince William thanks band members while hosting the NHS Big Tea garden party to commemorate the NHS' 73rd birthday at London's Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Together Forever

Credit: Splash News Online

Longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn spend time together in Saint Tropez on Monday.

Sweet Snuggles

Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Jessica Chastain and Ellen von Unwerth cozy up for a selfie while attending the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Bath Time

Credit: Mike/David Betteridge/SplashNews.com

Dakota Johnson gets into character for Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's classic book Persuasion on the Royal Crescent in Bath, England.

Champagne Bubble Bath

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Brody Jenner and DJ/music producer Devin Lucien enjoy a "champagne bubble bath" at the grand opening of Gatsby's in Las Vegas.

Je T'aime, Paris

Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images

Bella Hadid rocks Westwood as she walks out of her hotel in Paris, France.

Wanda All Along

Credit: GCP/MEGA

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett treat themselves to some iced coffee after doing a workout together in Los Angeles.

Roman Holiday

Credit: MEGA

Nicky Hilton enjoys a family trip to Rome while shopping with mom Kathy Hilton before joining dad Richard Hilton for lunch.

Tennis Doubles

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor make their first public outing as a couple cheering on Wimbledon.

Credit: London Entertainment/SplashNews.com
Model Behavior

Credit: AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Kendall Jenner shines in a metallic blue jacket for a photo shoot in Saint-Tropez.

Aced It!

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton removes her sunglasses to get a good look at the Wimbledon players in London, England.

On the Run

Credit: MEGA

Adam Levine sprints through Miami during a workout on July 2.

Fierce Fashion

Credit: The Image Direct

Lady Gaga takes glam to the next level with her patterned blouse with oversized sleeves on July 2 in N.Y.C.

Under Wraps

Credit: The Image Direct

Tessa Thompson rocks a head scarf and mask while out in Hollywood on July 2.

Out & About

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Zoey Deutch steps out in L.A. in a flannel and leggings on July 2.

On the Mic

Credit: COurtesy

Wilmer Valderrama takes the stage during the Naval Station San Diego stop with United Service Organizations and the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten to visit military installations around the country on June 29.

She's Beauty, She's Grace

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lady Gaga wears a gorgeous white gown and waves to fans while out in midtown N.Y.C. on July 1.

Fan Favorite

Credit: BACKGRID

Lizzo signs autographs and takes photos with fans outside of Craig's in West Hollywood on July 1.

Vacation Mode

Credit: IMP FEATURES / BACKGRID

Justin and Hailey Bieber hold hands while out in Mykonos, Greece on June 29.

All Smiles

Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Queen Elizabeth II visits the 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle on June 2 in Windsor, England.

Dreamy Date

Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Ciara and Russell Wilson cuddle up while enjoying a gondola ride in Venice, Italy on July 1.

Fine Dining

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Alicia Vikander attends the Haute-Joaillerie dinner at La Vigie Restaurant on July 1 in Monaco.

Summer Style

Credit: John Sciulli/WireImage

Rita Ora steps out wearing a floral dress and fuzzy sandals in West Hollywood on July 1.

Total Transformation

Credit: APEX / MEGA

Sebastian Stan transforms into Tommy Lee while playing the drums on the set of Pam and Tommy on June 30.

Keeping It Casual

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

A$AP Rocky rocks a white tee, jeans and sneakers while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.

Queens Unite

Credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

Nina West and Kristin Chenoweth pose at Stars in the House to celebrate $1 million raised for The Actor's Fund at Asylum in N.Y.C. on June 30.

Dinner Date

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Ciara and Russell Wilson walk arm-in-arm to dinner while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.

Lots of Love

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Vin Diesel shows love at game 6 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center in L.A. on June 30.

Star Spotlight

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Chris Pratt arrives at the premiere of Amazon's The Tomorrow War at Banc of California Stadium on June 30 in L.A. The theatrical military convoy will be traveling throughout L.A. and Huntington Beach July 2-4 with a sedated White Spike alien specimen from the film.

Big Kiss

Credit: Michael Simon

Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith and Whitney Peak share a smooch ahead of the N.Y.C. premiere of Warner Bros. Television's Gossip Girl, which debuts on July 8 on HBO Max.

Fashion Fans

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Angèle and Rosalía pose at the Jacquemus La Montagne show at La Cite Du Cinema on June 30 in Saint-Denis, France.

Bumpin' Beauty

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Yvonne Strahovski is beaming with her beautiful baby bump at the premiere of The Tomorrow War at Banc of California Stadium in L.A. on June 30.

Radio Rendezvous

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Quentin Tarantino visits SiriusXM Hollywood Studios on June 30 in L.A.

Effortless Elegance

Credit: Dylan Travis/Abacapress/Splash

Lady Gaga is seen leaving the Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. on June 30.

Fun on Set

Credit: Said Elatab/Splash

Gabrielle Union and Lala Anthony embrace on the set of The Perfect Find on June 29 in Newark, New Jersey.

Model Behavior

Credit: Marc Piasecki/Getty

Bella Hadid attends the Jacquemus La Montagne show at La Cite Du Cinema on June 30 in Saint-Denis, France.

When in Rome

Credit: Backgrid

Kim Kardashian wears a floral silk dress paired with strappy heels and a hat while heading to dinner in Rome on June 29.

Game Time

Credit: Alex Morton/Getty

David Beckham and son Romeo get into the game at the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany on June 29 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Gorgeous Glam

Credit: Blair Raughley/INvision/AP/Shutterstock

Jodie Turner-Smith stuns in a yellow gown at the L.A. special screening of A24's Zola on June 29.

Wimbledon Win

Credit: Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock

Coco Gauff owns the court during her first round match at Wimbledon on June 29 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Seen on Set

Credit: Splash

Dakota Johnson is seen in costume as she films Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Persuasion

Family Affair

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

LeBron James and his sons Bryce and Bronny attend Space Jam: A New Legacy Party in the Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain on June 29 in Valencia, California.

Space Jam Squad

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Also at Space Jam: A New Legacy Party in the Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Tiffany Haddish poses with Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny.

Birthday Pup

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Lisa Vanderpump celebrates her dog Schnooky's birthday at a See You Next Tuesday pride event in L.A. on June 29. 

Cue the Cognac

Credit: David Becker/Getty

50 Cent poses at the Branson Cognac booth during day 2 of the 35th Annual Nightclub & Bar Show and World Tea Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 29.

Workout Ready

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-griffin/GC

Olivia Culpo steps out in a sports bra and leggings on June 29 in L.A.

Black Widow, Baby

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Florence Pugh strikes a pose on the red carpet for Black Widow in London on June 29. 

Number One

Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Director Spike Lee steps out in Paris on June 29. 

The Knives? They're Out!

Credit: SplashNews.com

Daniel Craig is spotted on the set of Knives Out 2 on June 29 in Greece.

Orange You Glad?

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Vanessa Hudgens rocks a bright orange look while out and about in L.A. on June 29. 

Fierce Fit

Credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Rihanna looks stunning in a lime green top and black skirt outside of The Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on June 28.

First Look

Credit: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID

Jon Hamm is seen on the set of the '08s comedy Fletch reboot in Boston on June 28.

Wimbledon Ready

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Nicola Coughlan poses in evian's VIP suite during day two of Wimbledon in London on June 29.

Total Transformation

Credit: The Image Direct

Sarah Paulson is unrecognizable as Linda Tripp on the set of American Crime Story: Impeachment in downtown L.A. on June 27.

On the Move

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Joel and Benji Madden grab drinks to go while out in Beverly Hills on June 28.

City Style

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Kaia Gerber is seen leaving the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show at the New York Public Library on June 28 in N.Y.C.

Freight Night

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Sadie Sink attends the L.A. premiere of Fear Street Part 1: 1994 on June 28.

City Stroll

Credit: LRNYC / MEGA

Michael Gandolfini steps out in downtown N.Y.C. on June 28.

Couchside Chat

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Katja Herbers guest stars on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on June 28 in N.Y.C.

Roman Holiday

Credit: Backgrid

A casual Kim Kardashian heads out of a restaurant in Rome on June 28.

Wheely Fun Day

Credit: Splash News Online

Owen Wilson is almost unrecognizable while taking his bike for a spin in New York City on June 28.

Fashion First

Credit: GC Images

Gigi Hadid gives a peace sign to photographers on June 28 while arriving to the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show at the New York Public Library.

Shine On

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Ashley Benson stands out on June 28 while heading to dinner in West Hollywood.

Winner, Winner