Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Vacation in Italy, Plus Lil' Kim, Travis Scott and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn step out for a stroll on July 3, while vacationing in Ravello, Italy.
Lil' Kim
Lil' Kim kicks off a performance with The Roots during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3 in New Orleans, Louisiana
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish is all smiles in head-to-toe yellow while attending the Disney Influencer Panel at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 3.
Travis Scott
Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami on July 3 in Miami, Florida
Bill Murray
Bill Murray snaps a photo with fans during the JP McManus Pro-Am charity golf tournament at Adare Manor, Ireland on July 2.
The Rolling Stones
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at American Express present BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 3 in London, England.
Game Day Ready
Sienna Miller arrives for Wimbledon 2022 Day 7 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3 in London, England.
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor hold hands after dining at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on July 2.
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman keeps it casual while attending American Express presents BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 2 in London, England.
Adam Levine
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine shares a smile while enjoying a beach walk in Saint-Tropez with a friend on July 2.
Say It Loud, Say It Proud!
The cast of Heartstopper (L-R) Kizzy Edgell, Corinna Brown, Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Tobie Donovan and Sebastian Croft attend Pride in London 2022: The 50th Anniversary Parade on July 2.
Batter Up
Chanté Adams, Abbi Jacobson, and D'Arcy Carden attend Prime Video's A League Of Their Own Special Screening on July 2 in Rockford, Illinois.
Back on Stage
Adele performs on stage as American Express presents BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 1 in London, England.
Guest of Honor
Yvette Nicole Brown and Janet Jackson attend the "Be Bold" Dinner Series honoring Janet Jackson presented by Coca-Cola at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans on July 1 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Tom Says "Hello"
Tom Cruise attends American Express presents BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 1 in London.
Musical Duo
Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean perform during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 1 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Celeb Night Out
Tamron Hall, Marsai Martin and KeKe Palmer attend the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
To the Left
Pals Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are in sync on June 30 on the Los Angeles set of their new film.
London Looks
Russell Wilson and Ciara arrive in style at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on June 30 in London.
True Blue
Rob Lowe flashes a smile at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 30.
Shimmer and Shine
Chrishell Stause goes glam on June 30 at the Los Angeles opening night performance of Moulin Rogue! The Musical.
Affecting Change
George Clooney takes the stage on June 30 at the 4Gamechangers Day event in Vienna, Austria.
A Hero's Welcome
Black Panther's Sterling K. Brown meets the hero himself on June 30 during a trip to Disneyland's Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California.
Flower Child
Kelsea Ballerini is summer-ready while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on June 30.
Beachy Keen
Andrew Garfield looks ready to catch a wave in Malibu, California, on June 30.
Theater Buff
Danai Gurira stuns at the opening night of Richard III, a production of The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park, in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on June 30.
Book It!
Hilary Duff reads to kids during Epic!'s Go Anywhere Summer Kickoff Celebration supporting St. Jude at The Grove in L.A. on June 30.
Strum-thing Good
Keith Urban performs on Today in N.Y.C. on June 30.
Hair Apparent
Chris Pine gets into character on the Los Angeles set of his new project, Poolman, on June 30.
Such a Surprise
Guess who's back! Guest star Milo Ventimiglia joins Rachel Brosnahan on the N.Y.C. set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 30.
Feeling Sporty
Mel C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice, and Nicola Coughlan hang out in the Pimm's No. 1 hospitality suite at Wimbledon in London on June 30.
Birthday Buddies
DJ Cassidy celebrates his birthday with pal Anthony Anderson during an intimate dinner party at Herb Alpert's Vibrato in Bel Air on June 27.
Match Made in Heaven
Russell Wilson and Ciara walk arm-in-arm on the Wimbledon grounds in London on June 30.
The Crowd Goes Wild
Maluma gets the crowd going at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan on June 29.
For the Record
Cardi B leaves a recording studio in N.Y.C. on June 29.
Launch Party
Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection on June 29 in Santa Monica, California.
Out and About
Dave Bautista enjoys a sunny stroll around L.A. on June 29.
Star Power
Mom-to-be Zawe Ashton and Freida Pinto go glam at the premiere of Mr. Malcom's List, hosted by Bleecker Street, in N.Y.C. on June 29.
Sweet Tribute
Paul Walter Hauser shows love for late costar Ray Liotta at the premiere of Black Bird in L.A. on June 29.
Pals Who Pose
Greg Kinnear and Taron Egerton attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s Black Bird on June 29.
Vacay Bae
Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz stroll around Saint-Tropez, France, on June 29.
Pretty in Pink
Naomie Harris is a vision on June 29 while arriving to the Grand Prix Ball 2022 at The Hurlingham Club in London.
Giddy Up
Ryan Gosling films quite the scene on June 29 on the Venice, California, set of the upcoming Barbie movie.
Dog Days
Zachary Quinto takes his pup for a walk around N.Y.C. on June 28.
Take a Bite
Eva Longoria digs into a sweet treat at Bam Bar while in town for the Taormina Film Fest in Italy on June 29.
In the Club
Canelo Alvarez hits the green at the Icons Series Inaugural Event & Press Conference at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, on June 29.
Making Waves
Carolyn Murphy shows off her moves during a trip to Hawaii with MOTHER Denim in celebration of the brand's Surfs Up! collection.
Orange You Glad?
Tracee Ellis Ross is seeing double on June 29 at the UK launch of her PATTERN Beauty in London.
Live from L.A.
Simu Liu makes his way into Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on June 28.
Strong Women
Sofia Carson and Diane Warren show their strength on June 29 at the Taormina Film Fest in Italy.
Happy to Be Here
Maya Hawke greets the crowd on June 28 during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Moon Men
Dominic Monaghan, Kadeem Hardison and Joe Manganiello get together on June 28 at the afterparty for the premiere of AMC's Moonhaven in L.A.
Fluffed Up
Emma McDonald brings the volume with her dress at the Moonhaven premiere in L.A. on June 28.
Booking It
LeVar Burton reads his children's book The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm to kids at the Milne Rec Center in New Orleans on June 28 as part of his new role as Chief Reading Officer for Osmo.
Casually Cool
Seth Rogen gets into character on June 27 on the Los Angeles set of his new series, Platonic.
Guitar Hero
Phoebe Bridgers brings her tunes to the Glastonbury festival in England on June 24.
Stage Right
Shawn Mendes hits the high notes on June 27 during the opening night of his world tour in Portland, Oregon.
Make It a Date
Kate Mara and Jamie Bell get all dressed up for the BFI Chair's Dinner awarding BFI Fellowships to James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at Claridge's in London on June 28.
Proud Parents
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill step out to support daughter Gracie on June 27 at the Broadway Sings Taylor Swift show at N.Y.C.'s Sony Hall.
Back at It
Eva Longoria hits the red carpet at the Taormina Film Fest in Italy on June 28.
Cute Crew
Steve Carell finds himself again flanked by Minions as he promotes Minions: The Rise of Gru atop N.Y.C.'s Empire State Building on June 28.
Thinking Pink
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are a perfect match at the premiere of his documentary, Life in Pink, in N.Y.C. on June 27.
Shoulder On
Heidi Klum has a seriously stylish moment while out in N.Y.C. on June 27.
Cute Cuddles
Jenna Dewan has the sweetest plus-one at the Wagmor Pets 1st Annual The Pet Gala in L.A. on June 27.
Happy Faces
Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin coordinate in shades of gray for the Only Murders in the Building season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on June 27.
Get Your Kicks
Also at the Only Murders season 2 premiere on June 27: new castmate Amy Schumer.
Neon Dream
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling keep the laughs coming on the Venice, California, set of the Barbie movie on June 27.
Made in the Shade
Elizabeth Olsen makes her way to Good Morning America in New York City's Times Square on June 28.
Ready for Her Close Up
A fresh-faced Amber Stevens West beams after her facial by celebrity esthetician Cynthia Marie at the Image Skincare Summer Spa Day at the Beverly Hills Hotel Wednesday.
Under Cover
Bella Hadid attempts to go incognito outside the Marc Jacobs show on June 27 in N.Y.C.