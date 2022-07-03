Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Vacation in Italy, Plus Lil' Kim, Travis Scott and More

July 03, 2022

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

Credit: Cobra Team/BACKGRID

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn step out for a stroll on July 3, while vacationing in Ravello, Italy. 

Lil' Kim

Lil' Kim kicks off a performance with The Roots during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3 in New Orleans, Louisiana

Tiffany Haddish

Credit: Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish is all smiles in head-to-toe yellow while attending the Disney Influencer Panel at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 3.

Travis Scott

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami on July 3 in Miami, Florida

Bill Murray

Credit: Peter Morrison/AP/Shutterstock

Bill Murray snaps a photo with fans during the JP McManus Pro-Am charity golf tournament at Adare Manor, Ireland on July 2.

The Rolling Stones

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at American Express present BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 3 in London, England. 

Game Day Ready

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC

Sienna Miller arrives for Wimbledon 2022 Day 7 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3 in London, England.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

Credit: TPG/BACKGRID

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor hold hands after dining at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on July 2.

Natalie Portman

Credit: Nick England/Getty Images for AMEX

Natalie Portman keeps it casual while attending American Express presents BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 2 in London, England.

Adam Levine

Credit: Best Image/BACKGRID

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine shares a smile while enjoying a beach walk in Saint-Tropez with a friend on July 2.

Say It Loud, Say It Proud!

Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

The cast of Heartstopper (L-R) Kizzy Edgell, Corinna Brown, Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Tobie Donovan and Sebastian Croft attend Pride in London 2022: The 50th Anniversary Parade on July 2.

Batter Up

Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty for Prime Video

Chanté Adams, Abbi Jacobson, and D'Arcy Carden attend Prime Video's A League Of Their Own Special Screening on July 2 in Rockford, Illinois.

Back on Stage

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty for Adele

Adele performs on stage as American Express presents BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 1 in London, England.

Guest of Honor

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty for CMPR Inc.

Yvette Nicole Brown and Janet Jackson attend the "Be Bold" Dinner Series honoring Janet Jackson presented by Coca-Cola at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans on July 1 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Tom Says "Hello"

Credit: Joe Maher/Getty for AMEX

Tom Cruise attends American Express presents BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 1 in London.

Musical Duo

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean perform during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 1 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Celeb Night Out

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty for Essence

Tamron Hall, Marsai Martin and KeKe Palmer attend the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

To the Left

Credit: BACKGRID

Pals Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are in sync on June 30 on the Los Angeles set of their new film.

London Looks

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Russell Wilson and Ciara arrive in style at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on June 30 in London.

True Blue

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Rob Lowe flashes a smile at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 30.

Shimmer and Shine

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Chrishell Stause goes glam on June 30 at the Los Angeles opening night performance of Moulin Rogue! The Musical.

Affecting Change

Credit: Action Press/MediaPunch

George Clooney takes the stage on June 30 at the 4Gamechangers Day event in Vienna, Austria.

A Hero's Welcome

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disney Resorts

Black Panther's Sterling K. Brown meets the hero himself on June 30 during a trip to Disneyland's Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California. 

Flower Child

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kelsea Ballerini is summer-ready while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on June 30.

Beachy Keen

Credit: Backgrid

Andrew Garfield looks ready to catch a wave in Malibu, California, on June 30.

Theater Buff

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Danai Gurira stuns at the opening night of Richard III, a production of The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park, in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on June 30. 

Book It!

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Hilary Duff reads to kids during Epic!'s Go Anywhere Summer Kickoff Celebration supporting St. Jude at The Grove in L.A. on June 30. 

Strum-thing Good

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Keith Urban performs on Today in N.Y.C. on June 30. 

Hair Apparent

Credit: The IMage Direct

Chris Pine gets into character on the Los Angeles set of his new project, Poolman, on June 30. 

Such a Surprise

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Guess who's back! Guest star Milo Ventimiglia joins Rachel Brosnahan on the N.Y.C. set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 30.

Feeling Sporty

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Mel C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice, and Nicola Coughlan hang out in the Pimm's No. 1 hospitality suite at Wimbledon in London on June 30. 

Birthday Buddies

Credit: Courtesy

DJ Cassidy celebrates his birthday with pal Anthony Anderson during an intimate dinner party at Herb Alpert's Vibrato in Bel Air on June 27.

Match Made in Heaven

Russell Wilson and Ciara walk arm-in-arm on the Wimbledon grounds in London on June 30. 

The Crowd Goes Wild

Credit: Francesco Prandoni/Getty

Maluma gets the crowd going at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan on June 29. 

For the Record

Credit: Splash News Online

Cardi B leaves a recording studio in N.Y.C. on June 29. 

Launch Party

Credit: Presley Ann/Getty

Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection on June 29 in Santa Monica, California. 

Out and About

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dave Bautista enjoys a sunny stroll around L.A. on June 29.

Star Power

Credit: Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

Mom-to-be Zawe Ashton and Freida Pinto go glam at the premiere of Mr. Malcom's List, hosted by Bleecker Street, in N.Y.C. on June 29. 

Sweet Tribute

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Paul Walter Hauser shows love for late costar Ray Liotta at the premiere of Black Bird in L.A. on June 29. 

Pals Who Pose

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Greg Kinnear and Taron Egerton attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s Black Bird on June 29. 

Vacay Bae

Credit: EliotPress/MEGA

Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz stroll around Saint-Tropez, France, on June 29. 

Pretty in Pink

Naomie Harris is a vision on June 29 while arriving to the Grand Prix Ball 2022 at The Hurlingham Club in London. 

Giddy Up

Credit: The Image Direct

Ryan Gosling films quite the scene on June 29 on the Venice, California, set of the upcoming Barbie movie. 

Dog Days

Zachary Quinto takes his pup for a walk around N.Y.C. on June 28.

Take a Bite

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Eva Longoria digs into a sweet treat at Bam Bar while in town for the Taormina Film Fest in Italy on June 29.

In the Club

Canelo Alvarez hits the green at the Icons Series Inaugural Event & Press Conference at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, on June 29.

Making Waves

Carolyn Murphy shows off her moves during a trip to Hawaii with MOTHER Denim in celebration of the brand's Surfs Up! collection. 

Orange You Glad?

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross is seeing double on June 29 at the UK launch of her PATTERN Beauty in London.

Live from L.A.

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Simu Liu makes his way into Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on June 28.

Strong Women

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren show their strength on June 29 at the Taormina Film Fest in Italy.

Happy to Be Here

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Maya Hawke greets the crowd on June 28 during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Moon Men

Credit: Christopher Polk/AMC/Shutterstock

Dominic Monaghan, Kadeem Hardison and Joe Manganiello get together on June 28 at the afterparty for the premiere of AMC's Moonhaven in L.A.

Fluffed Up

Credit: Christopher Polk/AMC/Shutterstock

Emma McDonald brings the volume with her dress at the Moonhaven premiere in L.A. on June 28.

Booking It

Credit: Osmo

LeVar Burton reads his children's book The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm to kids at the Milne Rec Center in New Orleans on June 28 as part of his new role as Chief Reading Officer for Osmo.

Casually Cool

Credit: MEGA

Seth Rogen gets into character on June 27 on the Los Angeles set of his new series, Platonic. 

Guitar Hero

Credit: Josh Mellin

Phoebe Bridgers brings her tunes to the Glastonbury festival in England on June 24.

Stage Right

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Shawn Mendes hits the high notes on June 27 during the opening night of his world tour in Portland, Oregon.

Make It a Date

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell get all dressed up for the BFI Chair's Dinner awarding BFI Fellowships to James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at Claridge's in London on June 28.

Proud Parents

Credit: Katy Beth Barber

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill step out to support daughter Gracie on June 27 at the Broadway Sings Taylor Swift show at N.Y.C.'s Sony Hall. 

Back at It

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Eva Longoria hits the red carpet at the Taormina Film Fest in Italy on June 28.

Cute Crew

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Steve Carell finds himself again flanked by Minions as he promotes Minions: The Rise of Gru atop N.Y.C.'s Empire State Building on June 28.

Thinking Pink

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are a perfect match at the premiere of his documentary, Life in Pink, in N.Y.C. on June 27.

Shoulder On

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Heidi Klum has a seriously stylish moment while out in N.Y.C. on June 27.

Cute Cuddles

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/WagmorPets/Shutterstock

Jenna Dewan has the sweetest plus-one at the Wagmor Pets 1st Annual The Pet Gala in L.A. on June 27.

Happy Faces

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin coordinate in shades of gray for the Only Murders in the Building season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on June 27.

Get Your Kicks

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Also at the Only Murders season 2 premiere on June 27: new castmate Amy Schumer. 

Neon Dream

Credit: The image direct

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling keep the laughs coming on the Venice, California, set of the Barbie movie on June 27.

Made in the Shade

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Elizabeth Olsen makes her way to Good Morning America in New York City's Times Square on June 28.

Ready for Her Close Up

Credit:  Amber Stevens West

A fresh-faced  Amber Stevens West beams after her facial by celebrity esthetician Cynthia Marie at the Image Skincare Summer Spa Day at the Beverly Hills Hotel Wednesday.

Under Cover

Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Bella Hadid attempts to go incognito outside the Marc Jacobs show on June 27 in N.Y.C. 

