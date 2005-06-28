Star Tracks - Monday, July 4, 2005
LIVE 8: LONDON
Madonna holds Birhan Woldou, an Ethiopian woman who, as a malnourished toddler, appeared in some of the most wrenching footage of the 1984-85 famine. Her life was saved, Live 8 organizer Bob Geldof said, in part through donations from 1985's Live Aid viewers. Live 8 concerts were held in nine cities July 2, 2005, to call attention to the plight of extreme African poverty.
LIVE 8: PHILADELPHIA
Clad all in white, Destiny's Child – who are set to split at the end of their current tour – performed several songs in support of eradicating African poverty, including their anthem of personal triumph, "Survivor."
LIVE 8: PHILADELPHIA
West Philadelphia native Will Smith gave numerous shout-outs to his fans from "North Philly," "South Philly" and "West Philly" during his Live 8 performance of "Switch."
SWEET MAMA
Britney Spears, whose first child with husband Kevin Federline is due this fall, stops Thursday at a Malibu pet shop, where she picked up a doggy bed and toys for pups Bit Bit, Lucky and Lacy.
KICK OFF
Prince William gets in the game during kicking practice with the British and Irish Lions rugby team in Wellington, New Zealand, on Friday. The royal, who graduated from Scotland's St. Andrews University in June, is in New Zealand on a 10-day solo tour representing the crown.
PARTY SCENE
Paris Hilton gives her frilly frock a whirl during a London soiree on Thursday at the Serpentine Gallery with pal Kimberly Stewart (left). Hilton will soon jet off to fiancé Paris Latsis's native Greece, where the couple will make a horror movie and begin planning their Athens wedding.
WHITE HOT
Jennifer Connelly remains cool as she makes her way to the New York studio of the Late Show with David Letterman on Thursday, where she discussed her fear of flying, her two sons, Kai and Stellan, and her horror film, Dark Water, out Friday.
PRAIRIE GIRL
Is the Midwest ready for Lindsay Lohan? The actress goes incognito with pals in St. Paul, Minn., on Thursday, where she's filming her next movie, A Prairie Home Companion. She plays Meryl Streep's daughter in the film, inspired by Garrison Keillor's popular radio series.
CRAZY IN LOVE
What do Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro (also at the Rokbar opening) have in common with Pam and Tommy? She's a former Baywatch babe; he's a tattooed rocker with a bad-boy past. However, Electra and Navarro are going strong after a year and a half of marriage.
GOOD LISTENER
Natalie Portman takes a call in New York City's West Village neighborhood on Friday. The actress, who's sporting a buzz cut for her upcoming movie V for Vendetta, was a scheduled presenter at Philadelphia's Live 8 concert on Saturday.
ITALIAN HOLIDAY
Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, who turned the big 3-0 on June 27, takes a sunny jaunt with longtime girlfriend Jennifer Meyer as the couple vacation on the island of Sardinia with her family on Thursday. The actor has been on a self-imposed hiatus before suiting up for the third installment of his superhero franchise, due in 2007.
FRIENDLY REUNION
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, who divorced in 1998, show they've got no hard feelings at the opening of Rokbar Los Angeles in Hollywood on Thursday night. Lee is a co-owner of the club, which has a flagship location in Miami.