Star Tracks - Monday, July 31, 2006
BREAK FOR LOVE
Going strong, indeed: Cameron Diaz gets wrapped up in beau Justin Timberlake during their romantic Hawaiian getaway on Friday.
HANG TIME
The day before, avid surfer Diaz gets ready to hang ten while beau Timberlake (whose single "SexyBack" has been heating up radio) takes in the ocean view.
GAME DAY
With 8-month-old daughter Violet at home, Ben Affleck takes wife Jennifer Garner out to the ballgame to root on his beloved Red Sox, who got bested 10-4 by the Los Angeles Angels at Boston's Fenway Park on Sunday.
MR. & MRS. ROCK
Kid Rock and Pam Anderson get the party started after their nuptials in Saint-Tropez on Saturday. The excited bride promises that she will post her own snaps from the wedding (which is technically not a legal union by French law) on her Web site.
PILOT SEASON
Angelina Jolie gets back in the pilot seat in Santa Monica on Friday. It's the first time the new mom has made use of her private plane since giving birth to daughter Shiloh on May 27.
A GOOD SPORT
After a brief hospitalization for dehydration last Wednesday, Lindsay Lohan returns to her fighting form by going a couple of rounds and making a splash in the surf outside of new beau Harry Morton's Malibu beach pad on Sunday.
CONSTANT COMPANIONS
The night before, Lohan – whose mom Dina came to her daughter's defense after a movie exec blasted her for being "unprofessional" – and Morton get in step after sharing a meal at Italian eatery Tra Di Noi in Malibu on Saturday.
SHARP-DRESSED MAN
Kevin Federline cleans up his act at Las Vegas' Club Pure on Saturday. The aspiring rapper – who'll perform at the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 20 – was in town to shoot a video for his song "Lose Control."
COMFORT ZONE
Britney Spears – who is pregnant with her second child with Federline (joining 10-month-old son Sean Preston) – is happy to hang out with agent Jason Trawick at Sin City eatery Tao, before joining her man at his video shoot.
FAMILY AFFAIR
Matt Damon (who is currently filming Ocean's 13) and wife Luciana share a laugh during a Saturday family outing in Hollywood with daughters Alexia, 7, and 7-week-old Isabella on Saturday.
RUNNING MAN
Josh Hartnett gets a move on Thursday in Calgary, where he's filming the drama Resurrecting the Champ. A day earlier girlfriend Scarlett Johansson walked the red carpet solo to celebrate the premiere of her movie Scoop in New York City.
SPINNING HER WHEELS
Meanwhile on the same day, girlfriend Scarlett Johansson (who visited Hartnett on set earlier this month) gets geared for a spin during a photo shoot for Reebok in Brooklyn, N.Y. The actress is co-creating her own line of footwear and apparel called Scarlett "Hearts" Rbk, which debuts next spring.
GETTING STOKED
Kid Rock – who got hitched Saturday to on-again love Pamela Anderson in the South of France – gets a jumpstart on the celebration while touring Saint-Tropez with pals on Friday.
COMEBACK KID
Kylie Minogue gets a move on recently in London. The singer, who successfully battled breast cancer, is gearing up to resume her Australian Showgirl tour in November.
A PIECE OF OZZY
Ozzy Osbourne shows off his latest collaboration with wife Sharon at New York City's Hard Rock Café on Friday. The rocker designed a T-shirt for the restaurant, with proceeds benefiting Sharon's Colon Cancer Foundation.
THE ROYAL TREATMENT
Mischa Barton makes a VIP exit from London's exclusive Valstead club on Thursday. The British-born actress is reportedly so popular in the U.K. that next season's The O.C. isn't getting picked up there after Barton's character Marissa got killed off the show.
TRAINING DAY
After a getaway on the Italian Riviera, David Beckham rolls back to work Thursday at Austria's Graz airport, where the footballer touched down to report for team Real Madrid's training camp.