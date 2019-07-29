Beyoncé Wins Best-Dressed at Great Gatsby-Themed Party in N.Y.C., Plus Michael B. Jordan, Eva Longoria & More
Gatsby Glam
Beyoncé stole the spotlight at the Great Gatsby-themed birthday party of JAY-Z’s niece, wearing a custom high slit merlot gown by Walter Collection in New York City.
Star Power
Jeff Goldblum attended a Q&A of Kino Lorber’s The Mountain at Landmark Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles.
Together Again
Director Catherine Hardwicke and Ashley Greene had a mini Twilight reunion at Cinespia’s screening of the film at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
For a Cause
Eva Longoria and Gabrielle Union were all smiles at the HollyRod Foundation’s 21st Annual DesignCare Gala in Malibu, California.
Ballers
Michael B. Jordan and Kyrie Irving had fun at the actor’s MBJAM event in Hollywood.
Fearless
Nikki Bella was spotted in Los Angeles, dressed in camouflage leggings.
Fan Favorites
Bo Derek, Holly Robinson Peete, Kristin Chenoweth, Marilu Henner, Al Roker and Susan Lucci attend Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Summer 2019 TCA Press Tour reception in Beverly Hills.
In Loving Memory
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took their dog Porky for a walk in New York City following the death of their dog Waldo.
Ordinary People
John Legend attended the Red Cross Gala in Monaco alongside Princess Charlene and Prince Albert.
Action!
Jason Segel, Eve Lindley and Sally Field filmed on set of AMC’s Dispatches from Elsewhere in Philadelphia.
Bounce
Iggy Azalea performed during the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 beach concert at the Mandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
Speak Now
Abigail Spencer speaks onstage during the Hulu 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday.
Blue Belle
Also sitting pretty at the Hulu 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, Mindy Kaling.
Light the Night
The ladies of Orange Is the New Black — Laura Prepon, Danielle Brooks, Laverne Cox, Uzo Aduba and Dascha Polanco — light the Empire State Building in honor of the show’s final season premiere and newly established Poussey Washington Fund.
Country Strong
On Friday, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform on ABC’s Good Morning America at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield in N.Y.C.’s Central Park.
Not-So-Casual Friday
Another day, another outing for Jeff Goldblum, who dresses to impress in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Drink to This
LeAnn Rimes debuts her new varietal with ONEHOPE Wine, to benefit the Pedigree Foundation, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville on Thursday night.
Hoop Dreams
Naomi Campbell poses with female basketball players at the Hoop Forum organized by SEED in Thiès, Senegal, on Wednesday.
Lil Bit More
Lil Nas X performs on stage during Internet Live By BuzzFeed at N.Y.C.’s Webster Hall on Thursday night.
Eat Your Heart Out
Jersey Shore‘s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley compete in a sandwich making competition during Internet Live By BuzzFeed at N.Y.C.’s Webster Hall on Thursday night.
Filming in Philly
Jason Segel hits the set of AMC’s Dispatches from Elsewhere on Thursday in Philadelphia.
Pregnant Pause
Mom-to-be Danielle Brooks has a moment with designer Christian Siriano on Thursday night at the final season premiere of Orange Is the New Black in N.Y.C.
Purple Reign
Also at Thursday night’s OITNB premiere: star Laverne Cox.
Guitar Hero
John Mayer lifts his instrument to the sky on Thursday night after playing Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.
The Brady Bunch
On Thursday, Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb, Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, Christopher Knight and Barry Williams reunite for HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation reception during the summer TCA tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Fancy Pants
A snazzy Jeff Goldblum leaves his New York City hotel on Thursday.
Story Time
Kathy Griffin arrives at the 2019 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival Screening of Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story on Thursday at Ford Theatre in Hollywood.
Going for Gold
Kim Kardashian West makes a visit to the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
'DeVine' Intervention
Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges attend the Los Angeles premiere of his new HBO series The Righteous Gemstones at Paramount Studios Hollywood on Thursday night.
Put a Pin in It
Damian Hurley, son of Elizabeth Hurley, channels Mom’s famous safety pin dress as he helps launch the Pat McGrath Labs new product range, Sublime Perfection: The System, at Selfridges in London on Thursday.
Down in Old Moulin Rouge
Cast members including Bahiyah Hibah, Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo, Danny Burstein, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder celebrate at the Broadway Opening Night Legacy Robe Ceremony honoring Bahiyah Hibah for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in N.Y.C.
Sunshine Day
Sarah Jessica Parker shows off some cool frames on Thursday while out in N.Y.C.
That's the Key
Birthday girl Jennifer Lopez receives the key to Miami Beach from Mayor Dan Gelber ahead of her 50th birthday celebration there on Wednesday.
In Print
Jamie Dornan hits the Cancun, Mexico, set of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar on Thursday.
Turn About
Laura Harrier attends the Balance, Not Symmetry premiere at Curzon Soho in London on Thursday.
Big Win
An ecstatic Amber Heard has her arm in the air on Thursday at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy.
Group Shot
Lodge 49‘s Dan Carey, Peter Ocko, Wyatt Russell, Sonya Cassidy, Jim Gavin and Paul Giamatti attend the AMC Networks portion of the Summer 2019 TCA Press Tour on Thursday in L.A.
In the Shadows
Another day, another scene for Ansel Elgort on the New York City set of West Side Story on Thursday.
Shoulder On
Andie MacDowell stands tall on Wednesday night at the Tamara Mellon x A.L.C. collaboration celebration dinner in L.A.
Teen Queen
Barbara Ferreira visits the Build Series to discuss the HBO series Euphoria at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Pooch Smooch
Liev Schreiber gives his dog a kiss on Wednesday before biking around N.Y.C.
Man with the Mic
Usher smiles during the Usher New Look Foundation Summit 20th Anniversary VIP Fundraiser at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta on Wednesday.
Triple Threat
Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer and Marsha Stephanie Blake attend Wednesday night’s New York City premiere of Luce at the Whitby Hotel.
Harry Hugs
Prince Harry plays with 1-year-old Noah Nicholson during a Thursday visit to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
Taxi, Please!
A smiling Bella Hadid grabs a cab on Wednesday night in New York City.
Party On
Adam DeVine and Thomas Middleditch get together at the Warner Media Entertainment TCA Party in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
Label Makers
JAY-Z and Meek Mill celebrate the formation of Mill’s record label Dream Chasers on Tuesday in New York City.
Good Skin
Danielle Macdonald and Jamie Bell attend Allusionist Picture House and The Cinema Society’s special screening of Skin at The Roxy Cinema in N.Y.C.
Get Your Kicks
Jenn Lyon, Niecy Nash, Suleka Mathew, Judy Reyes, Jason Antoon and Karrueche Tran get goofy at WarnerMedia’s A Midsummer Daydream TCA afterparty at Spring Place in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night.
Street Stylin'
Ciara stands tall in Los Angeles on Wednesday while making her way to a studio.
Seeing a Pattern
Taron Egerton hits the stage on Wednesday during the Midsummer Party hosted by Elton John and David Furnish to raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at the Villa Dorane in Antibes, France.
Sing Thing
Carly Rae Jepsen performs at The Fillmore in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday night.
Wheely Good Time
Guess who? It’s Justin Bieber, who takes his bike for a spin on Wednesday in L.A.
Friends First
Flo Rida and Nelly attend the Nelly & Friends concert afterparty at Gold Room on Wednesday in Atlanta.
Milk Money
Mario Lopez and his son Dominic hit the carpet at the California Milk Processor Board’s launch of the #BonesLoveMilk Skate Team in Huntington Beach, California, on Wednesday.
Tiny Tim
Host Jimmy Fallon holds a Timothée Chalamet puppet during Tuesday night’s taping of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Petal Power
Naomi Watts is a vision of summer style while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
So in Step
Brothers Joe and Nick Jonas stick together during a Wednesday walk around N.Y.C.
Slip Up
Meanwhile, Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas heads out solo in New York City on Wednesday.
Comfort Classics
David Furnish and Elton John coordinate on Wednesday at their Midsummer Party for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in Antibes, France.
Famous Faces
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Margot Robbie and Austin Butler host the Levi’s and RAD dinner for Youngcare in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
Father-Son Bonding
John Owen Lowe and dad Rob Lowe hang out at Netflix’s The Politician L.A. Tastemaker event at San Vicente Bungalows on Tuesday.
Campaign Trail
Also there: costars January Jones and Dylan McDermott.
Take Five
Ansel Elgort has a moment on Tuesday on the New York City set of West Side Story.
It's an Honor
Catherine Zeta-Jones, with husband Michael Douglas and son Dylan, receives the honorary freedom of the city and country of Swansea during a ceremony at the Guildhall in Swansea, Wales, on Wednesday.
On the Run
Jack Quaid quickly makes his way into Tuesday night’s taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.