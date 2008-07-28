Star Tracks - Monday, July 28, 2008
CITY SLICKERS
Lindsay Lohan and girlfriend Samantha Ronson enjoy a Sunday stroll – and some Italian ice! – through New York's SoHo neighborhood. Earlier in the weekend, the two were spotted at the Bowery Hotel.
GETTING A BUZZ
John Mayer, whose haircut once inspired a slew of haikus, rocks a new close-cropped do Saturday during his performance at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. The following night, girlfriend Jennifer Aniston was in the audience for his Irvine, Calif., concert.
Tell us what you think of John's new buzz cut here.
BEACH BABE
Rest assured, she's having a good time! Days after reaching a custody agreement with ex Kevin Federline, Britney Spears shows off her bikini-ready bod during a Mexican getaway Sunday in Cabo San Lucas.
STUCK ON YOU
After helping pal Kate Beckinsale celebrate her 35th birthday the night before, Tony and Eva Longoria Parker continue being attached at the hip Saturday during an outing in Malibu.
PEACEFUL WARRIORS
They may do battle in the film but The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor costars Jet Li (with his daughter), Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser call a truce at their film's premiere Sunday at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Calif. So who's the better fighter – Yeoh or Fraser? "They're both good," Li diplomatically told PEOPLE.
SHE TAKES THE CAKE
Kim Kardashian has a serious Big Mac attack while pretending to take a bite out of a giant cake at a 40th birthday bash for the McDonald's burger Sunday at Project Beach House in Malibu. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended the event with sister Khloe.
LIFE'S A BEACH
Matthew McConaughey is already exposing 3-week-old son Levi to the great outdoors. The new dad and girlfriend Camila Alves spent the day at the beach with their newborn in Malibu Saturday.
MILEY'S GOOD DEED
Miley Cyrus helps kick off an ASPCA fund-raiser, "Bolt Across America," in Central Park on Friday. The event is tied to her new animated movie, Bolt, due out in the fall.
ON THE GO
Christian Bale, who has denied allegations of assault, keeps up his busy schedule promoting The Dark Knight. The star, spotted flying out of London's Heathrow airport, is expected at the film's Tokyo premiere Monday.
WET & WILD
Marcia Cross gets her feet a wet during a playdate with one of her 17-month-old twin daughters Thursday at a park in Santa Monica. Earlier, the Desperate Housewives star took her tots shopping for new clothes.
THE RUNNING MAN
Orlando Bloom (sporting a close-cropped do perfect for summer) makes a run for it Friday in Paris. The actor reportedly visited model girlfriend Miranda Kerr, who's in town for a Victoria's Secret photo shoot.
HAND SIGNAL
An upbeat Jessica Simpson greets her public with a cheery wave on Friday in New York. The country crossover artist recently performed new material for concertgoers in Wisconsin.
UPTOWN GIRL
Fresh from an appearance at ex Billy Joel's concert in New York, Christie Brinkley grabs a salty snack to go while out Friday on New York's Upper East Side.
GOODIES TO GO
Mom-to-be Ashlee Simpson-Wentz satisfies her pregnancy cravings while stopping off with husband Pete Wentz Friday at an L.A. donut shop.
DON'T FENCE HIM IN
No barricade can keep Jesse McCartney from his fans! The singer, who hits the road Aug. 5 on a co-headlining tour with American Idol star Jordin Sparks, signs autographs at Teen Vogue's Fashion Live 2008 event Thursday in Huntington Beach, Calif.
ON POINT
High School Musical heartthrob Corbin Bleu gives the audience his undivided attention during a performance Friday at the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton, Ill.
THE BEAT GOES ON
Kirsten Dunst has the perfect soundtrack for a summer stroll. The actress tunes out to her iPod Thursday while trekking through New York's SoHo neighborhood.