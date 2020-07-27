Chris Pine Turns the Camera on Photographers, Plus Ireland Baldwin, Jodie Turner-Smith and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
July 27, 2020 06:00 AM

Camera Ready

The Image Direct

Chris Pine takes a trip to the grocery store in L.A. on Sunday, pausing to pretend to take a photo of the paparazzi. 

Let's Be 'Frank'

BACKGRID

Ireland Baldwin cradles a Dachshund while enjoying the beach in Malibu on Sunday. 

Mask Up

BACKGRID

Queen & Slim star and new mom Jodie Turner-Smith looks super casual while running errands in a mask in L.A. on Sunday. 

Enter Sand-man

MEGA

Adam Sandler takes a walk with his dog on the beach on Sunday in Malibu. 

She Could Be the One

Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS/SplashNews.com

Dua Lipa leaves her SoHo apartment in N.Y.C. on Sunday wearing a mask. 

Ciao, Bella!

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Melissa George wears all white as she attends the 2020 Filming Italy Sardegna Festival on Sunday in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. 

Giving Back

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Host Jhené Aiko volunteers at the Feed Your City Challenge Event with co-hosts Mustard and Roddy Ricch (not pictured) in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Shady Star

BACKGRID

Gerard Butler looks cool in aviator sunglasses during a meeting with his friend in Pacific Palisades, California, on Saturday.

Bump, Set, Spike

BACKGRID

Alessandra Ambrósio enjoys a game of volleyball with friends and family in Malibu over the weekend.

Waterboy

Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

Bear Grylls takes a dip in the tank filled with sharks, rays and tropical fish at The Bear Grylls Adventure in Birmingham, England, on Saturday.

Pucker Up

JED/BACKGRID

Joey King celebrates the release of her Netflix sequel The Kissing Booth 2 remotely in a glamorous dress.

Summer Fun

Mega Agency

DJ Khaled enjoys a ride on his colorful jet ski with his wife (not pictured) on Friday in Miami Beach.

Dapper Diner

NIGHTVISION/BACKGRID

Liam Payne is spotted leaving a restaurant in London on Friday night, after paying tribute to One Direction's 10th anniversary.

Big Apple Style

TheImageDirect.com

Emily Ratajkowski looks chic in an oversized blazer during a Friday stroll in New York City.

Prints to Party

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Rita Ora attends a friend's birthday party at a club near London on Friday night.

Two for the Road

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoy a stroll with her pup in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Feeling Blue?

Backgrid

A masked Chace Crawford runs errands on Friday in Los Angeles. 

Take the Lead

The Image Direct

Zachary Quinto grabs a coffee on Friday during a walk with his dog in Los Angeles.

Birthday Bash

A Carlile/MEGA

Birthday girl Bindi Irwin poses with husband Chandler Powell as she celebrates turning 22 on Friday at Australia Zoo.

Out & About

BCKGRID

Rami Malek and girlfriend Lucy Boynton step out for a bite to eat in London’s Soho neighborhood on Thursday. 

Doctor's Orders

Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

Dr. Anthony Fauci throws the ceremonial first pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season at a game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals on Thursday in Washington, D.C. 

Furry Friend

The Image Direct

Naomi Watts carries her dog while out and about in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday.

Ready For Takeoff

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Kate Moss shows off her travel style at London’s Luton Private Airport on Thursday.

Giving Back

Kensington Palace via Getty

After announcing a new $2 million grant in support of frontline workers and the nation’s mental health through The Royal Foundation, Kate Middleton speaks with representatives from organizations that will benefit from the fund on Thursday at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. 

Safety First

SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez wears a face mask and helmet on a solo bike ride in The Hamptons on Thursday ahead of her 51st birthday. 

It’s Charli, Baby

BACKGRID

Charli XCX and boyfriend Huck Kwong grab to-go coffees in Los Angeles on Thursday. 

Peace Out

The Image Direct

Paris Jackson flashes a sign on Thursday while heading to a studio in Los Angeles.

Match Game

Backgrid

Selma Blair and boyfriend Ron Carlson go for coffee in matching ensembles on Thursday in Studio City, California.

Ocean Blue

The Image Direct

Maya Hawke dons a blue one-piece for a dip on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday.

Cozy Crew

The Image Direct

Lily Collins and boyfriend Charlie McDowell take their dog for a walk in L.A. on Thursday.

Dog Days

The Image Direct

Also on a dog walk in Los Angeles on Thursday: Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone.

Curves Ahead

MEGA

Iggy Azalea flaunts her figure on Thursday while out for a fro-yo run in Beverly Hills.

Back to Work

BACKGRID

Gwen Stefani heads to the studio in L.A. on Wednesday after taking a trip with her family.

Film Fest Fun

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Matt Dillon attends Filming Italy Sardegna Festival 2020 on Thursday in Cagliari, Italy.

Beach Book Club

The Image Direct

Sarah Jessica Parker soaks up the sun and gets in some reading while on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.

California Casual

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ana de Armas wears a three-quarter sleeved top with wide leg trousers on her walk with her pooch in L.A. on Wednesday.

Summer Vibes