Chris Pine Turns the Camera on Photographers, Plus Ireland Baldwin, Jodie Turner-Smith and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Camera Ready
Chris Pine takes a trip to the grocery store in L.A. on Sunday, pausing to pretend to take a photo of the paparazzi.
Let's Be 'Frank'
Ireland Baldwin cradles a Dachshund while enjoying the beach in Malibu on Sunday.
Mask Up
Queen & Slim star and new mom Jodie Turner-Smith looks super casual while running errands in a mask in L.A. on Sunday.
Enter Sand-man
Adam Sandler takes a walk with his dog on the beach on Sunday in Malibu.
She Could Be the One
Dua Lipa leaves her SoHo apartment in N.Y.C. on Sunday wearing a mask.
Ciao, Bella!
Melissa George wears all white as she attends the 2020 Filming Italy Sardegna Festival on Sunday in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.
Giving Back
Host Jhené Aiko volunteers at the Feed Your City Challenge Event with co-hosts Mustard and Roddy Ricch (not pictured) in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Shady Star
Gerard Butler looks cool in aviator sunglasses during a meeting with his friend in Pacific Palisades, California, on Saturday.
Bump, Set, Spike
Alessandra Ambrósio enjoys a game of volleyball with friends and family in Malibu over the weekend.
Waterboy
Bear Grylls takes a dip in the tank filled with sharks, rays and tropical fish at The Bear Grylls Adventure in Birmingham, England, on Saturday.
Pucker Up
Joey King celebrates the release of her Netflix sequel The Kissing Booth 2 remotely in a glamorous dress.
Summer Fun
DJ Khaled enjoys a ride on his colorful jet ski with his wife (not pictured) on Friday in Miami Beach.
Dapper Diner
Liam Payne is spotted leaving a restaurant in London on Friday night, after paying tribute to One Direction's 10th anniversary.
Big Apple Style
Emily Ratajkowski looks chic in an oversized blazer during a Friday stroll in New York City.
Prints to Party
Rita Ora attends a friend's birthday party at a club near London on Friday night.
Two for the Road
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoy a stroll with her pup in Los Angeles on Friday.
Feeling Blue?
A masked Chace Crawford runs errands on Friday in Los Angeles.
Take the Lead
Zachary Quinto grabs a coffee on Friday during a walk with his dog in Los Angeles.
Birthday Bash
Birthday girl Bindi Irwin poses with husband Chandler Powell as she celebrates turning 22 on Friday at Australia Zoo.
Out & About
Rami Malek and girlfriend Lucy Boynton step out for a bite to eat in London’s Soho neighborhood on Thursday.
Doctor's Orders
Dr. Anthony Fauci throws the ceremonial first pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season at a game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals on Thursday in Washington, D.C.
Furry Friend
Naomi Watts carries her dog while out and about in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday.
Ready For Takeoff
Kate Moss shows off her travel style at London’s Luton Private Airport on Thursday.
Giving Back
After announcing a new $2 million grant in support of frontline workers and the nation’s mental health through The Royal Foundation, Kate Middleton speaks with representatives from organizations that will benefit from the fund on Thursday at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
Safety First
Jennifer Lopez wears a face mask and helmet on a solo bike ride in The Hamptons on Thursday ahead of her 51st birthday.
It’s Charli, Baby
Charli XCX and boyfriend Huck Kwong grab to-go coffees in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Peace Out
Paris Jackson flashes a sign on Thursday while heading to a studio in Los Angeles.
Match Game
Selma Blair and boyfriend Ron Carlson go for coffee in matching ensembles on Thursday in Studio City, California.
Ocean Blue
Maya Hawke dons a blue one-piece for a dip on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday.
Cozy Crew
Lily Collins and boyfriend Charlie McDowell take their dog for a walk in L.A. on Thursday.
Dog Days
Also on a dog walk in Los Angeles on Thursday: Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone.
Curves Ahead
Iggy Azalea flaunts her figure on Thursday while out for a fro-yo run in Beverly Hills.
Back to Work
Gwen Stefani heads to the studio in L.A. on Wednesday after taking a trip with her family.
Film Fest Fun
Matt Dillon attends Filming Italy Sardegna Festival 2020 on Thursday in Cagliari, Italy.
Beach Book Club
Sarah Jessica Parker soaks up the sun and gets in some reading while on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.
California Casual
Ana de Armas wears a three-quarter sleeved top with wide leg trousers on her walk with her pooch in L.A. on Wednesday.