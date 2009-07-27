Star Tracks: Monday, July 27, 2009
TRAVELING LIGHT
And he's off! After causing a fan frenzy at San Diego's Comic-Con alongside his Twilight costars, Robert Pattinson has his bag packed and is ready to jet at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday.
DOING THE WAVE
A glowing Jennifer Aniston flashes her high-wattage grin while greeting fans on the Queens, N.Y., set of her film The Bounty on Friday.
CITY SLICKER
After a short trip to London, Rihanna makes a happy arrival at New York's JFK International Airport on Friday. Later that night, the singer – who caused a buzz when she and ex Chris Brown stayed separately in the Trump International Hotel amp Tower over the weekend – stepped out for dinner with pal Katy Perry at Upper East Side eatery Philippe Chow.
SHADY PAIR
Despite the sweltering heat, Beyoncé keeps her cool (and walks tall in some serious stilettos!) as she and husband Jay-Z make a pit stop to do a little shopping in New York City on Saturday.
SUPPORT NETWORK
Ashton Kutcher plays supportive husband to wife Demi Moore at the L.A. Shorts Fest on Friday, where the actress premiered her directorial debut, Streak, starring daughter Rumer Willis. After the screening, the couple continued the celebration with Rumer at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont.
LOOK OF LOVE
They may be taking questions from Comic-Con attendees, but True Blood costars and real-life couple Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin only have eyes for each other Saturday at the annual San Diego pop-culture convention.
REAL HOUSEWIFE
While her estranged husband hit the Hamptons over the weekend, Kate Gosselin keeps up with the chores, taking out the trash – with help from 8-year-old daughter Cara and the family's two German shepherds Shooka and Nala – outside her Wernersville, Pa., home on Sunday.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!
It's her party – and she'll go glam if she wants to! Escorted by husband Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez arrives for her 40th birthday party at Manhattan's Edison Ballroom, which was decorated with white orchids, on Saturday. "Jennifer was the belle of the ball. She was glowing and just radiating happiness," a source tells PEOPLE. "She really had a great time."
BLACK & WHITE
Madonna and her "good friend" Jesus Luz face photographers as they tour Madrid, visiting the city's El Prado art museum and the Palacio Royal, Spain's royal palace on Friday.
PHOTO OPP
Real Housewives of New York City stars Ramona Singer, LuAnn de Lesseps and Alex McCord make nice long enough to pose for pictures at the MacDella Cooper Foundation's Champions of Education benefit in Southampton, N.Y., on Saturday. Their show was picked up for a third season, but the cast has not been confirmed.
TWICE AS NICE
A stunning Rachel McAdams and Cameron Diaz make some fanboys very happy as they team up Friday at Comic-Con in San Diego. The actresses were on hand at the entertainment convention to promote their respective movies – Sherlock Holmes and the thriller The Box.
FORE PLAY
Avid golfer Justin Timberlake keeps his focus on the fairway during a round of golf at his environmentally friendly Mirimichi golf course in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday.
SET DRESSING
Sporting summery braids, Leighton Meester takes a fashion-forward step Friday in pleated Chloé shorts and an embroidered silky top on the New York City set of Gossip Girl.
JET SETTERS
After a visit to Baghdad, Angelina Jolie makes a safe landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday with son Maddox, 7, by her side.
TAKE A HIKE
Prince William makes his way over the hill during a hike with homeless teens Friday in Cumbria, Britain. The young royal trekked the picturesque landscape to raise awareness for Centrerpoint and Mountain Rescue, two charities for which he serves as a patron.
JERSEY BOYS
Talk about team players! The Jonas Brothers – (from left) Joe, Nick and Kevin – get personalized jerseys (complete with corresponding birth dates) from the 76ers on Thursday. The trio is in Philadelphia to perform two shows at the Wachovia Center.
DOUBLE TAKE
Don't be afraid – it's just a SuperModelquin and her dog! Shocked-looking Hills star Stephanie Pratt plays protective mom to her pooch on Thursday outside a Los Angeles Starbucks, where she ran into one of Old Navy's signature mannequins.