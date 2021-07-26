Gabrielle Union Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus Sarah Jessica Parker & Willie Garson, Christie Brinkley and More

City Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Gabrielle Union pairs a stylish leather Sportmax jacket with a black skirt as she heads out in N.Y.C. on July 25.

Big Kiss

Credit: James Devaney/GC

Sarah Jessica Parker receives a sweet smooch from Willie Garson on the set of And Just Like That at the Lyceum Theater on July 24 in N.Y.C.

Pop Champagne

Credit: Jared Siskin/Patrick Mcmullan/Getty

Christie Brinkley attends Kenneth, Maria and Bradley Fishel Celebrate POLO Hamptons with Christie Brinkley at a private residence on July 24 in Bridgehampton, New York. 

City Date

Credit: Backgrid

Bella Hadid hangs out with new boyfriend Marc Kalman in N.Y.C. on July 25.

It's a Celebration

Normani performs her latest single "Wild Side" at the Tequila Don Julio release party of their limited edition Tequila Don Julio Primavera.

Speed Racer

Credit: David M. Bennett/Getty

Cara Delevingne poses at the ABB FIA Formula E Heineken London E-Prix at ExCel on July 24 in London.

London Nights

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC

Jason Momoa is seen leaving Mexican restaurant La Bodega Negra after dinner with a group of friends on July 23 in London.

Live Show

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Post Malone brings the energy during his Rolling Loud set at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Beach Day

Credit: Splash

Bethenny Frankel spends time with her friend Dan Wright at Sag Harbor Beach in the Hamptons, New York on July 24.

Dive In

Credit: BFA

Christie Brinkley has a blast at a screening of Netflix's The Mitchells vs. The Machines at the home of Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka in The Hamptons, New York, on July 25.

Family Affair

Credit: Danielle Venturelli/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens and her mom Gina Guangco pose at the Filming Italy Festival at Forte Village Resort on July 24 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

Sing Thing

Credit: The Image Direct

A white-clad Jennifer Hudson films her latest project on July 25 in South Los Angeles. 

Putting on a Show

Credit: Ocean Casino Resort

Deborah Cox performs an electrifying set at HQ2 Nightclub at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, July 24.

King and Queen of the Jungle

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson arrive in style at the world premiere of Jungle Cruise at Disneyland in Anaheim.

Escape to New York

Credit: Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Indya Moore turns heads as they're spotted on the streets of Chelsea in N.Y.C.

Getting Down

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Jaden Smith suits up onstage for his Freedom Experience performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Illustrious

Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Cover models Megan Thee Stallion and Leyna Bloom attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover reveal party in Hollywood, Florida.

Clean Sweep

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Adrian Grenier and Katharine McPhee attend a beach cleanup at Zuma Beach in Malibu.

My Oh My

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Camila Cabello performs her new single "Don't Go Yet" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Happiest Place

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma enjoy a Disney day at Sleeping Beauty's Castle with Banks, 2, and Luca, 9, in Anaheim.

Fresh Florals

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Heather Graham attends the Filming Italy Festival at Forte Village Resort on July 23 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

Summer Lovin'

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Tyler Cameron and girlfriend Camila Kendra enjoy a lunch date in N.Y.C. on July 22.

On the Move

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Harrison Ford rides his bike through Mayfair on July 23 in London.

A-list Arrival

Credit: BACKGRID

Matt Damon triumphantly arrives at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. on July 22.

Suited Up

Credit: Action Press/Shutterstock

Terry Crews poses at the counsellor dinner opening of the One Young World Summit in the Antiquarium of Munich Residenz in Germany on July 22.

Summer Style

Credit: RW/MediaPunch

Kate Beckinsale wears a summery white dress and gold heels to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 22 in N.Y.C.

Family Trip

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

NE-YO and wife Crystal Renay take daughter Isabella Rose to Disneyland in Anaheim on July 22.

'Late Night' Chat

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Mindy Kaling makes a guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on July 22 in N.Y.C.

Birthday Girl

Credit: DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez jet sets out of L.A. for her 52nd birthday celebration with friends on July 22.

Mr. Worldwide

Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty

Pitbull lights up the stage at Premios Juventud 2021 at Watsco Center on July 22 in Coral Gables, Florida.

City Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello stroll through N.Y.C. on July 22.

Fine Dining

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Hayley Atwell and Lianne La Havas attend a traditional Omakase dining experience, hosted by Omega, to celebrate the opening of the Olympic Games at Nobu Hotel on July 22 in London.

Party People

Credit: Christopher Polk/Polk Imaging

George Clinton and Snoop Dogg hang at Clinton's 80th birthday party in Los Angeles on Thursday night. 

Wave Rider

Credit: The Image Direct

Leighton Meester crushes the waves at the beach in Malibu on July 21. 

Gorgeous Glam

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Elizabeth Olsen attends the Filming Italy Festival at Forte Village Resort on July 22 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

Out of This World

Credit: Shutterstock

Kat Graham debuts Galactica, her newest merchandise collection for fans, created by Alessio Filippelli with the message of inclusivity on July 22.

Hello from Harlem

Credit: James Devaney/GC

Remy Ma and Gabrielle Union are seen on the set of The Perfect Find in Harlem on July 21.

Fan Love

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Margot Robbie greets fans outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 21 in L.A.

Cheers to That!

Credit: David Rose/Getty

Prince Charles drinks a pint as he and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit the Duke of York Public House in Devon to join author Sir Michael Morpurgo at a lunch during day three of their visit to Devon and Cornwall on July 21 in Iddesleigh, England.

Lovely Ladies

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Nicole Richie, Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry attend Baby2Baby Back2School, presented by Stitch Fix Kids and Epic, on July 21 in L.A.

Center Stage

Credit: Earl Gibson/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish performs at The Savoy Entertainment Center in Inglewood, California on July 21.

Later Skater

Credit: Chris Polk

Adam Lambert and Kat Graham attend VIP Night of The DiscOasis at the South Coast Botanic Garden with Groovemaster Nile Rodgers on July 21 in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

First Look

Credit: AZG/Splash

Joaquin Phoenix is spotted filming Disappointment Blvd. in full costume in Montreal, Canada on July 21.

California Cruisin'

Credit: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Arnold Schwarzenegger rides his bike through L.A. on July 21. 

Gallery Glam

Credit: Nick Harvey/Shutterstock

Florence Pugh looks radiant in red visiting Studio 7 by Cartier at Saatchi Gallery in London on July 21.

I Come in Peace

Credit: RB/Bauer-griffin/GC

John Cena, dressed as Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad, is seen outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 21 in L.A.

That's a Wrap

Credit: The Image Direct

Mila Kunis claps as the cast of Luckiest Girl Alive wraps filming for the day in Toronto on July 20.

Pizza Party

Credit: Matt Agudo/Splash News Online

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness pick up a couple of pizza pies in the Hamptons on July 20.

Fighting Crime

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Christopher Meloni and Dash Mihok are seen filming Law and Order: Organized Crime in downtown Manhattan on July 20 in N.Y.C.

Peace & Love

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Henry Golding is in great spirits outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 20 in L.A.

Cameras Rolling

Credit: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID

Halle Berry is seen on the set of The Mothership before filming with fellow actor John Ortiz on July 20 in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Puppy Takeover

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Jason Sudeikis and a pair of cute pups guest star on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on July 20.

Fabulous Florals

Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Naomi Watts attends the Mytheresa x Naomi Watts x Gucci Westman event at The Wolffer private residence in Sagaponack, New York on July 20.

Pretty in Paris

Credit: AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Ashley Park is seen on the set of Emily in Paris on July 20 in Paris.

Hollywood Royalty

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Norman Lear and honoree Marla Gibbs attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony on July 20 in Hollywood.

Travel Partners

Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes arrive at JFK International Airport in N.Y.C. on July 20.

Back on Set

Credit: Mike / SplashNews.com

Christopher Walken films scenes for the new BBC and Amazon Prime series The Offenders in Bristol on July 19.

Workout Partners

Credit: Splash News Online

Lindsey Vonn and new flame Diego Osorio take a walk through Soho after finishing a workout in N.Y.C. on July 20.

On Location

Credit: The image Direct

Anna Kendrick films scenes for her upcoming movie Alice, Darling in Toronto on July 19.

Beach Babe

Credit: MEGA

Larsa Pippen wears a zebra-printed two piece as she hits the beach in Miami on July 20.

Set Sighting

Credit: Backgrid

Chris Pratt is spotted on the set of Amazon's conspiracy-thriller series The Terminal List at Lake Arrowhead in California on July 20.

Iconic Trio

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker film And Just Like That on July 20 in N.Y.C.

Fan Favorite

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Joshua Jackson guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 19 in N.Y.C.

Life's a Runway

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Ciara stuns in a low-cut blazer dress and strappy heels on the set of a photoshoot in L.A. on July 17.

Reboot Ready

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bridget Moynahan arrives on the set of And Just Like That on July 19 in N.Y.C.

Workout Partners

Credit: The Image Direct

Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert are seen holding hands on their way to the gym in L.A. on July 18.