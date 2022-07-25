Celebrity

Kevin & Kyra Cuddle Up in L.A., Plus Donald Glover, Lake Bell & Chris Rock and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff July 25, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 96

Shoulder to Lean On

Credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon cuddle up on July 24 at the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival closing night premiere of They/Them at Ace Hotel.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 96

No Shirt, No Problem

Credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid

Donald Glover beats the N.Y.C. heat on July 24 with a shirtless walk in SoHo.

3 of 96

Happy Faces

Credit: GC Images

New loves Lake Bell and Chris Rock link up for a walk around N.Y.C. on July 24. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 96

Girls' Night Out

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gabrielle Union leads the way for a soon--to-wed pal in Los Angeles on July 23. 

Advertisement

5 of 96

A Dress to Impress

Credit: Daniel Perez/Getty

Eva Longoria gets glam for the Global Gift Gala at Hotel Don Pepe in Marbella, Spain, on July 23.

6 of 96

Match Game

Credit: The IMage Direct

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney complement each other during a July 24 outing in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 96

Here for Cheer

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak toast at their SelvaRey Rum Piña Colada Party at The Hollywood Roosevelt on July 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 96

Red Alert

Credit: Splash News Online

Sofia Carson makes a statement on July 24 while arriving to CBS Studios in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

9 of 96

On the Dot

Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Björk transforms during her performance at the Blue Dot Festival 2022 at Jodrell Bank in Manchester, England, on July 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 96

Shake It Off

Credit: StephenLovekin/GranCoramino/REX/Shutterstock

Kevin Hart mixes up drinks with his Gran Coramino tequila in N.Y.C. on July 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 96

Need for Speed

Credit: Scott Legato/Getty

Ashley McBryde rocks out on day three of the Faster Horses Festival 2022 at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, on July 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 96

Such Dolls

Credit: MOVI Inc

Audrina Patridge treats her nieces and daughter Kirra to some fun with Gabby's Dollhouse toys at a garden tea party celebrating the TV series in L.A. on July 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 96

Moves Like Jagger

Credit: David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

Mick Jagger from The Rolling Stones performs at Hippodrome de Longchamp on July 23 in Paris, three days before his 78th birthday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 96

Glowing Performance

Credit: Xavi Torrent/Redferns

Rosalia performs in concert at Palau Sant Jordi on July 23 in Barcelona, Spain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 96

Power Couple

Credit: NGRE / BACKGRID

Big Sean escorts his pregnant girlfriend Jhené Aiko out of The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on July 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 96

Strike a Pose

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kesha rocks long braids at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 96

Primary Pair

Credit: John Salangsang/EW/Shutterstock

Simu Liu and Jade Bender make another cute red carpet appearance at the EW Comic-Con party at the Hard Rock San Diego's Float on July 23. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 96

Hand Jive

Credit: Todd Williamson/EW/Shutterstock

Inside the EW bash, Jack Quaid and Ethan Peck attempt their best Vulcan salutes. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 96

San Diego Smiles

Credit: Todd Williamson/EW/Shutterstock

Also at the EW party, Adina Porter and Aldis Hodge pose for a photo inside. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 96

Keanu Says Hello!

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Keanu Reeves greets fans as he arrives on stage at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 96

All Blinged Out

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty for Spotify

Saweetie attends Spotify x Rolling Loud Miami 2022 - Day 1 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 96

Bill Nye the Comic-Con Guy

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Bill Nye poses for a photograph at Comic-Con on July 23 in San Diego, ahead of a panel about his new project, The End Is Nye.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 96

Living Legend

Credit: Michael Kovac/Gettyv for IMDb

Patrick Stewart visits the #IMDboat at Comic-Con on July 23 in San Diego.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 96

Cover Star

Credit: Sean Zanni

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford celebrate his Haute Living cover on July 21 with a party at Le Bilboquet restaurant featuring Casamigos in The Hamptons, New York. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 96

Four of a Kind

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

The stars of Nope — Brandon Perea, Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya — join director Jordan Peele for a chat with Seth Meyers on Late Night in N.Y.C. on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 96

Weekend Vibes

Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Rina Sawayama performs during the Latitude Festival in Suffolk, England, on July 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 96

Shorts Story

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid makes a style statement while out in N.Y.C. on July 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 96

Ring Thing

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Stephen Colbert sits down with Robert Aramayo and Benjamin Walker at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power panel during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 96

Swifty Surprise

Credit: Raphael Pour-Hashemi

Taylor Swift makes a return to the stage with pals HAIM at the O2 arena in London on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 96

Hot Seat

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ryan Gosling sits down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 96

Game Face

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish hits the field on July 21 at the Los Angeles Dodgers game in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 96

All Tied Up

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox dons a sexy ensemble for the Broadway opening night of The Kite Runner in N.Y.C. on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 96

Having a Ball

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Lady Gaga makes an entrance at her Chromatica Ball tour stop in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 96

Miami Nice

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/GC Images

Jodie Turner-Smith keeps her cool in Miami on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 96

Like Father, Like Son

Credit: Jennifer Johnson/TalentResources/Shutterstock

Ryan Phillippe brings son Deacon to Stephen Curry's official ESPYS afterparty, presented by FTX, Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports, in L.A. on July 20. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 96

Bright Spots

Credit: BUZZIPPER / LA.GOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

Sara Sampaio and Jasmine Tookes have some fun in the sun during a photo shoot in Malibu on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 96

Panel Pros

Credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictured

Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine and Hugh Grant get together before Paramount Pictures and eOne's Comic-Con presentation of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 96

Master of One

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stephen Root, Dolph Lundgren, Tiffany Smith and Robert David speak onstage at the Masters of the Universe: 40 Years panel during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 96

Shine So Bright

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Keke Palmer leaves NBC's Today after stopping by to promote her new film Nope in N.Y.C. on July 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 96

Making His Mark

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

William Shatner participates in a handprint ceremony hosted by Legion M during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 96

The White Stuff

Credit: Splash News Online

Another day, another workout for Addison Rae, who leaves a Pilates class in L.A. on July 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 96

Oh Brother

Credit: Splash News Online

Tom Holland and his brother Harry head out in N.Y.C. on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 96

Sun Shine

Credit: MEGA

Sienna Miller soaks up the sun on July 20 in the South of France.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 96

Something Good

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News online

Ryan Gosling waves to the cameras outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 96

That's the Key

Credit: Courtesy

New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell presents director Ava DuVernay with a key to the city on July 20, declaring it Queen Sugar Day as well, in honor of the OWN series' contributions to the city. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 96

Rock On

Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wears his mantra on his tank while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on July 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 96

Party People

Credit: Courtesy Talent Resources Sports

Following his ESPYS hosting gig in L.A. on July 20, Stephen Curry kicks back with wife Ayesha during their intimate afterparty at Lavo Ristorante, with Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 96

In Her Business

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Issa Rae leads a keynote discussion at the American Express Business Class LIVE event for small businesses on July 20 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 96

Vacation Mode

Credit: MEGA

Sofia Richie enjoys some fun in the sun in the South of France on July 20. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 96

Shop to It

Credit: The IMage Direct

Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman do some shopping in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 20. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 96

Pounding the Pavement

Credit: MEGA

James McAvoy runs some errands in London on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 96

Hair Apparent

Credit: Jennifer Johnson

Minnie Driver gets dolled up at Ulta Beauty in Westwood Village to celebrate Joico's YouthLock Haircare Collection.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 96

Castle Concert

Credit: Isa Foltin/Getty

Emanuel Lamar Harrold, Gregory Porter, Tivon Scott Pennicott and Ondrej Pivec perform on July 20 during the Thurn & Taxis Castle Festival in Regensburg, Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 96

Set Dressing

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Christopher Meloni hits the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime in N.Y.C. on July 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 96

Party On

Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid gets all dressed up for the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 96

Style File

Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Joey King is effortlessly cool at the Bullet Train London premiere on July 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 96

Morning Glory

Credit: The IMage Direct

Lindsey Vonn heads to Today in N.Y.C. on July 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 96

Peace Pal

Credit: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Yara Shahidi arrives with a smile at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on July 20. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 96

All-Star Adorable

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton bring daughter Genevieve to the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show in L.A. on July 19, ahead of the big game. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 96

All-Star Star

Credit: Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

Denzel Washington hits the field for a Jackie Robinson tribute ahead of the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on July 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 96

Hands Full

Credit: Backgrid

Paris Hilton carries her three pups through Malibu on July 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 96

Give Him a Lift

Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry help Brad Pitt fly high on July 20 at a Bullet Train photo call in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 96

Dinner à Deux

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o and Ariana DeBose get all dressed up as Audi brings acclaimed Denmark restaurant Noma to Los Angeles on July 19. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 96

Theater Buff

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo makes his debut as Jared in Dear Evan Hansen on July 19 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 96

Cream of the Crop

Credit: Backgrid

Kendall Jenner sports a crop top and white slacks for a visit to the salon on July 19 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 96

Leather and Lace

Credit: Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Avril Lavigne joins Machine Gun Kelly (not pictured) for his concert at Oakland Arena in California on July 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 96

Under Cover

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News online

Katie Holmes makes a statement in her head-to-toe recycled cashmere Chloé ensemble in N.Y.C. on July 19. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

68 of 96

Standing Tall

Credit: Matt Jelonek/WireImage

Jack Harlow commands the stage at HBF Stadium in Perth, Australia, on July 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

69 of 96

Walk About

Credit: The IMage Direct

Elizabeth Olsen keeps it moving in Los Angeles on July 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

70 of 96

Skirt the Issue