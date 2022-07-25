Kevin & Kyra Cuddle Up in L.A., Plus Donald Glover, Lake Bell & Chris Rock and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Shoulder to Lean On
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon cuddle up on July 24 at the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival closing night premiere of They/Them at Ace Hotel.
No Shirt, No Problem
Donald Glover beats the N.Y.C. heat on July 24 with a shirtless walk in SoHo.
Happy Faces
New loves Lake Bell and Chris Rock link up for a walk around N.Y.C. on July 24.
Girls' Night Out
Gabrielle Union leads the way for a soon--to-wed pal in Los Angeles on July 23.
A Dress to Impress
Eva Longoria gets glam for the Global Gift Gala at Hotel Don Pepe in Marbella, Spain, on July 23.
Match Game
Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney complement each other during a July 24 outing in N.Y.C.
Here for Cheer
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak toast at their SelvaRey Rum Piña Colada Party at The Hollywood Roosevelt on July 24.
Red Alert
Sofia Carson makes a statement on July 24 while arriving to CBS Studios in N.Y.C.
On the Dot
Björk transforms during her performance at the Blue Dot Festival 2022 at Jodrell Bank in Manchester, England, on July 24.
Shake It Off
Kevin Hart mixes up drinks with his Gran Coramino tequila in N.Y.C. on July 24.
Need for Speed
Ashley McBryde rocks out on day three of the Faster Horses Festival 2022 at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, on July 24.
Such Dolls
Audrina Patridge treats her nieces and daughter Kirra to some fun with Gabby's Dollhouse toys at a garden tea party celebrating the TV series in L.A. on July 24.
Moves Like Jagger
Mick Jagger from The Rolling Stones performs at Hippodrome de Longchamp on July 23 in Paris, three days before his 78th birthday.
Glowing Performance
Rosalia performs in concert at Palau Sant Jordi on July 23 in Barcelona, Spain.
Power Couple
Big Sean escorts his pregnant girlfriend Jhené Aiko out of The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on July 23.
Strike a Pose
Kesha rocks long braids at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 23.
Primary Pair
Simu Liu and Jade Bender make another cute red carpet appearance at the EW Comic-Con party at the Hard Rock San Diego's Float on July 23.
Hand Jive
Inside the EW bash, Jack Quaid and Ethan Peck attempt their best Vulcan salutes.
San Diego Smiles
Also at the EW party, Adina Porter and Aldis Hodge pose for a photo inside.
Keanu Says Hello!
Keanu Reeves greets fans as he arrives on stage at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 22.
All Blinged Out
Saweetie attends Spotify x Rolling Loud Miami 2022 - Day 1 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Bill Nye the Comic-Con Guy
Bill Nye poses for a photograph at Comic-Con on July 23 in San Diego, ahead of a panel about his new project, The End Is Nye.
Living Legend
Patrick Stewart visits the #IMDboat at Comic-Con on July 23 in San Diego.
Cover Star
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford celebrate his Haute Living cover on July 21 with a party at Le Bilboquet restaurant featuring Casamigos in The Hamptons, New York.
Four of a Kind
The stars of Nope — Brandon Perea, Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya — join director Jordan Peele for a chat with Seth Meyers on Late Night in N.Y.C. on July 21.
Weekend Vibes
Rina Sawayama performs during the Latitude Festival in Suffolk, England, on July 22.
Shorts Story
Bella Hadid makes a style statement while out in N.Y.C. on July 22.
Ring Thing
Stephen Colbert sits down with Robert Aramayo and Benjamin Walker at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power panel during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 22.
Swifty Surprise
Taylor Swift makes a return to the stage with pals HAIM at the O2 arena in London on July 21.
Hot Seat
Ryan Gosling sits down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on July 21.
Game Face
Billie Eilish hits the field on July 21 at the Los Angeles Dodgers game in L.A.
All Tied Up
Laverne Cox dons a sexy ensemble for the Broadway opening night of The Kite Runner in N.Y.C. on July 21.
Having a Ball
Lady Gaga makes an entrance at her Chromatica Ball tour stop in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 21.
Miami Nice
Jodie Turner-Smith keeps her cool in Miami on July 21.
Like Father, Like Son
Ryan Phillippe brings son Deacon to Stephen Curry's official ESPYS afterparty, presented by FTX, Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports, in L.A. on July 20.
Bright Spots
Sara Sampaio and Jasmine Tookes have some fun in the sun during a photo shoot in Malibu on July 21.
Panel Pros
Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine and Hugh Grant get together before Paramount Pictures and eOne's Comic-Con presentation of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21.
Master of One
Stephen Root, Dolph Lundgren, Tiffany Smith and Robert David speak onstage at the Masters of the Universe: 40 Years panel during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21.
Shine So Bright
Keke Palmer leaves NBC's Today after stopping by to promote her new film Nope in N.Y.C. on July 21.
Making His Mark
William Shatner participates in a handprint ceremony hosted by Legion M during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21.
The White Stuff
Another day, another workout for Addison Rae, who leaves a Pilates class in L.A. on July 21.
Oh Brother
Tom Holland and his brother Harry head out in N.Y.C. on July 21.
Sun Shine
Sienna Miller soaks up the sun on July 20 in the South of France.
Something Good
Ryan Gosling waves to the cameras outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on July 21.
That's the Key
New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell presents director Ava DuVernay with a key to the city on July 20, declaring it Queen Sugar Day as well, in honor of the OWN series' contributions to the city.
Rock On
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wears his mantra on his tank while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on July 20.
Party People
Following his ESPYS hosting gig in L.A. on July 20, Stephen Curry kicks back with wife Ayesha during their intimate afterparty at Lavo Ristorante, with Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports.
In Her Business
Issa Rae leads a keynote discussion at the American Express Business Class LIVE event for small businesses on July 20 in N.Y.C.
Vacation Mode
Sofia Richie enjoys some fun in the sun in the South of France on July 20.
Shop to It
Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman do some shopping in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 20.
Pounding the Pavement
James McAvoy runs some errands in London on July 21.
Hair Apparent
Minnie Driver gets dolled up at Ulta Beauty in Westwood Village to celebrate Joico's YouthLock Haircare Collection.
Castle Concert
Emanuel Lamar Harrold, Gregory Porter, Tivon Scott Pennicott and Ondrej Pivec perform on July 20 during the Thurn & Taxis Castle Festival in Regensburg, Germany.
Set Dressing
Christopher Meloni hits the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime in N.Y.C. on July 20.
Party On
Gigi Hadid gets all dressed up for the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 20.
Style File
Joey King is effortlessly cool at the Bullet Train London premiere on July 20.
Morning Glory
Lindsey Vonn heads to Today in N.Y.C. on July 19.
Peace Pal
Yara Shahidi arrives with a smile at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on July 20.
All-Star Adorable
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton bring daughter Genevieve to the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show in L.A. on July 19, ahead of the big game.
All-Star Star
Denzel Washington hits the field for a Jackie Robinson tribute ahead of the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on July 19.
Hands Full
Paris Hilton carries her three pups through Malibu on July 19.
Give Him a Lift
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry help Brad Pitt fly high on July 20 at a Bullet Train photo call in London.
Dinner à Deux
Lupita Nyong'o and Ariana DeBose get all dressed up as Audi brings acclaimed Denmark restaurant Noma to Los Angeles on July 19.
Theater Buff
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo makes his debut as Jared in Dear Evan Hansen on July 19 in N.Y.C.
Cream of the Crop
Kendall Jenner sports a crop top and white slacks for a visit to the salon on July 19 in L.A.
Leather and Lace
Avril Lavigne joins Machine Gun Kelly (not pictured) for his concert at Oakland Arena in California on July 19.
Under Cover
Katie Holmes makes a statement in her head-to-toe recycled cashmere Chloé ensemble in N.Y.C. on July 19.
Standing Tall
Jack Harlow commands the stage at HBF Stadium in Perth, Australia, on July 20.
Walk About
Elizabeth Olsen keeps it moving in Los Angeles on July 19.