Star Tracks: Monday, July 25, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 16

CITY SLICKERS

Credit: Flynet

Angelina Jolie takes her spirited brood: Shiloh, 5, Knox and Vivienne, 3, and Zahara, 6, day tripping in London on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

STAR BOARD

Credit: INF

After announcing her divorce, Jennifer Lopez blows off some steam in a geometric two-piece while celebrating her 42nd birthday Sunday, aboard a yacht in Miami, Fla.

3 of 16

SEEING DOUBLE

Credit: Johns PKI/Splash News Online

A lightened up Katy Perry shows her appreciation for another famous blonde – Smurfette! – at the N.Y.C. premiere of The Smurfs in 3D.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

SPOTTED!

Credit: SPW/Splash News Online

A beaming Jessica Alba heads home Sunday after exiting a friend's house in West Hollywood, where the mom-to-be reportedly attended her baby shower.

Advertisement

5 of 16

SUMMER LOVING

Credit: INF

Leaving baby Bingham at home, new mom Kate Hudson pals around with son – and Smurfs fan – Ryder, 7, as fiancé Matthew Bellamy takes a nap during a day at the beach in Malibu, Calif., Sunday.

6 of 16

STRIKE A CHORD

Credit: X17

Couple about town Emma Roberts and Glee alum Chord Overstreet stay connected while enjoying a Sunday beach stroll in Malibu, Calif

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

SCAPE GOAT

Credit: 310Pix

Sacha Baron Cohen continues to film his new flick, The Dictator in N.Y.C. on Sunday alongside some unexpected costars – including Sir Ben Kingsley! – and a furry friend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

FRENCH CONNECTION

Credit: X17

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth continue their honeymoon with lunch at Brasserie Lipp and some retail tourism in the Saint-Germain district of Paris on Saturday.

Advertisement

9 of 16

IN FULL BLOOM

Credit: INF

Angelina Jolie and her youngest daughter Vivienne, 3, pick out a beautiful bouquet at a London florist on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

LOVE BOAT

Credit: Grifoni/Sarmiento/Splash News Online

It's smooth sailing for Anne Hathaway, who enjoys a relaxing and romantic cruise with beau Adam Shulman in Capri, Italy on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

WELL SPOTTED

Credit: Alpha /Landov

While sister Kate unveils her wedding dress exhibit, Pippa Middleton steps out solo Friday for a day of shopping in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

ON THE MOVE

Credit: Splash News Online

Newlywed Rachel Weisz (a.k.a. Mrs. Daniel Craig) keeps her shades in place while making a solo arrival at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

BABY STEPS

Credit: Flynet

While waiting for the arrival of her first child, mom-to-be Selma Blair stays active with an errand run Friday in West Hollywood alongside boyfriend Jason Bleick.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

MAN AT WORK

Credit: X17

After stripping down in promos for Two and a Half Men, a scruffed up Ashton Kutcher keeps his stride while visiting Hollywood's Dream Bigger studio on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

SITTING PRETTY

Credit: AP

Sarah Jessica Parker sticks close to son James Wilkie, 8, Friday while viewing a performance of the figure skating show "Artistry on Ice," for which she serves as fashion consultant, in Shanghai, China.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

PHONE TAG

Credit: Eric Reichbaum/Retna

Is he considering a career change? Entourage star Jeremy Piven takes the call Friday at the New York Stock Exchange, where the actor was on hand to ring the opening bell.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff