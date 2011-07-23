Star Tracks: Monday, July 25, 2011
CITY SLICKERS
Angelina Jolie takes her spirited brood: Shiloh, 5, Knox and Vivienne, 3, and Zahara, 6, day tripping in London on Saturday.
STAR BOARD
After announcing her divorce, Jennifer Lopez blows off some steam in a geometric two-piece while celebrating her 42nd birthday Sunday, aboard a yacht in Miami, Fla.
SEEING DOUBLE
A lightened up Katy Perry shows her appreciation for another famous blonde – Smurfette! – at the N.Y.C. premiere of The Smurfs in 3D.
SPOTTED!
A beaming Jessica Alba heads home Sunday after exiting a friend's house in West Hollywood, where the mom-to-be reportedly attended her baby shower.
SUMMER LOVING
Leaving baby Bingham at home, new mom Kate Hudson pals around with son – and Smurfs fan – Ryder, 7, as fiancé Matthew Bellamy takes a nap during a day at the beach in Malibu, Calif., Sunday.
STRIKE A CHORD
Couple about town Emma Roberts and Glee alum Chord Overstreet stay connected while enjoying a Sunday beach stroll in Malibu, Calif
SCAPE GOAT
Sacha Baron Cohen continues to film his new flick, The Dictator in N.Y.C. on Sunday alongside some unexpected costars – including Sir Ben Kingsley! – and a furry friend.
FRENCH CONNECTION
Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth continue their honeymoon with lunch at Brasserie Lipp and some retail tourism in the Saint-Germain district of Paris on Saturday.
IN FULL BLOOM
Angelina Jolie and her youngest daughter Vivienne, 3, pick out a beautiful bouquet at a London florist on Saturday.
LOVE BOAT
It's smooth sailing for Anne Hathaway, who enjoys a relaxing and romantic cruise with beau Adam Shulman in Capri, Italy on Thursday.
WELL SPOTTED
While sister Kate unveils her wedding dress exhibit, Pippa Middleton steps out solo Friday for a day of shopping in London.
ON THE MOVE
Newlywed Rachel Weisz (a.k.a. Mrs. Daniel Craig) keeps her shades in place while making a solo arrival at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.
BABY STEPS
While waiting for the arrival of her first child, mom-to-be Selma Blair stays active with an errand run Friday in West Hollywood alongside boyfriend Jason Bleick.
MAN AT WORK
After stripping down in promos for Two and a Half Men, a scruffed up Ashton Kutcher keeps his stride while visiting Hollywood's Dream Bigger studio on Friday.
SITTING PRETTY
Sarah Jessica Parker sticks close to son James Wilkie, 8, Friday while viewing a performance of the figure skating show "Artistry on Ice," for which she serves as fashion consultant, in Shanghai, China.
PHONE TAG
Is he considering a career change? Entourage star Jeremy Piven takes the call Friday at the New York Stock Exchange, where the actor was on hand to ring the opening bell.