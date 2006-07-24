Star Tracks - Monday, July 24, 2006

WHO'S THAT GIRL?

Madonna proves herself a good mummy on Sunday, wrapping herself in layers of sun protection before accompanying 9-year-old daughter Lourdes into the Miami Beach surf.

LOVE RULES

Lindsay Lohan gets a visit from beau Harry Morton on the Los Angeles set of her film Georgia Rules on Friday. The couple have been nearly inseparable since they began dating on July 2.

GIRL FIGHT

Watch out! A day earlier, a geared-up Lindsay Lohan is ready for the ring on the Pasadena set.

KISSING COSTARS

Amanda Peet kisses up to her Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip costar Matthew Perry at an NBC party Sunday in Pasadena. Perry, who did a stint in rehab in 2001, makes a post-Friends comeback in the network's fall lineup.

S-S-SCENE S-S-STEALERS

Samuel L. Jackson gets the squeeze on some slithery pals while promoting Snakes on a Plane at San Diego's Comic-Con on Friday. The star's film slides into theaters on Aug. 18.

SITTING PRETTY

Brad Pitt cools his engines during a Santa Monica motorcycle ride Friday. It's back to work this week for the actor, who begins filming Ocean's Thirteen.

SNOW DAY

Felicity Huffman gets a leg up with a legend at the Abominable Snowman DVD premiere party in Culver City, Calif., on Saturday.

HER TRUE COLORS

Cyndi Lauper – who told the crowd, "Stand tall and together pass the flame on" – shows her true colors as Lady Liberty during a performance at the closing ceremony of the Gay Games VII at Chicago's Wrigley Field on Saturday.

'PROUD' MOMENT

Taylor Hicks makes a soulful stop Friday at Good Morning America, where he performed his hit song "Do I Make You Proud." The singer is on the road with the American Idols Live! tour.

DOLLED UP

Kate Bosworth is the picture of summer cool while heading to lunch at Beverly Hills eatery Orso on Thursday.

BREAKING CHARACTER

Jessica Alba and costar Steve Bacic are taken by surprise while filming a scene for their romantic comedy Good Luck Chuck in Vancouver on Thursday.

MATCH POINT

Naomi Watts makes a racket during a doubles match with actor beau Liev Schreiber on Thursday in the Italian island of Capri, where the couple is vacationing.

GRAB BAG

Mary-Kate Olsen keeps her necessities close at hand as she heads out of a Beverly Hills salon on Friday.

LADY IN SPAIN

Paris Hilton announces her arrival in Majorca, Spain, where the hotel heiress is promoting her new single, "Stars Are Blind."

FLOWER POWER

Courteney Cox Arquette makes the scene at West Hollywood eatery Il Sole on Thursday. The actress will next be heard – but not seen – in a film perfect for her 2-year-old daughter Coco: She plays Daisy the cow in the animated feature Barnyard, out Aug. 4.

TUNED IN

S.O.S songstress Rihanna knows how to please a crowd – signing autographs for fans after her Friday performance on the Today show.

ALTARED STATE

Newlyweds Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight (who tied the knot on May 29) are still in their honeymoon phase at the recent Hollywood premiere of the Brady Bunch actor's indie film Worlds Apart. The couple's nuptials aired on VH1's My Fair Brady: Wedding Special on Sunday.

