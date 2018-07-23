Nicole Kidman & Amber Heard Can't Stop Laughing, Plus Chris Pratt, Reese Witherspoon & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Grace Gavilanes
July 23, 2018 06:00 AM
<p><em>Aquaman</em>&nbsp;costars Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard share a laugh at&nbsp;Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
GIGGLE FEST

Aquaman costars Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard share a laugh at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday. 

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
<p>Patty Jenkins, Chris Pine, Elizabeth Banks, Gal Gadot and Chris Pratt gather at the&nbsp;Warner Bros. presentation during Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
SAY CHEESE!

Patty Jenkins, Chris Pine, Elizabeth Banks, Gal Gadot and Chris Pratt gather at the Warner Bros. presentation during Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday. 

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji celebrate their hit HBO show (season 3 premieres Aug. 12) at <em>Insecure</em> Fest in L.A. on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
SO NOT INSECURE

Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji celebrate their hit HBO show (season 3 premieres Aug. 12) at Insecure Fest in L.A. on Saturday. 

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Reese Witherspoon and&nbsp;Laura Dern take their friendship off the set of <em>Big Little Lies</em>, stopping by hotspot Craig&#8217;s in West, Hollywood, California, on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
LADIES' NIGHT OUT

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern take their friendship off the set of Big Little Lies, stopping by hotspot Craig’s in West, Hollywood, California, on Saturday. 

Photographer Group/ SplashNews.com
<p>Ryan Reynolds&#8217; good looks are on display during the&nbsp;<em>Deadpool</em> panel at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
BEARDED FELLA 

Ryan Reynolds’ good looks are on display during the Deadpool panel at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday. 

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Taylor Swift pops up in New York City before her Reputation Stadium Tour concert on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
BRAIDED BEAUTY

Taylor Swift pops up in New York City before her Reputation Stadium Tour concert on Friday. 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
<p>Gigi Hadid steps out in New York City on Friday.</p>
EMPIRE STATE OF MIND

Gigi Hadid steps out in New York City on Friday.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Heidi Klum accessorized a blue dress with a blue bag in New York City on Friday.</p>
ALL ABOUT BLUE

Heidi Klum accessorized a blue dress with a blue bag in New York City on Friday.

RTNY/starmaxinc.com/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson made quite the group at Comic-Con in San Diego on Friday.</p>
SILLY SQUAD

Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson made quite the group at Comic-Con in San Diego on Friday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
<p>Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean, Danai Gurira and Lauren Cohan represented their show Walking Dead at Comic-Con in San Diego on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
GET CLOSER!

Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean, Danai Gurira and Lauren Cohan represented their show Walking Dead at Comic-Con in San Diego on Friday. 

Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic
<p>Mario Lopez is in a good mood as he navigates through the <em>Extra</em> set in crutches after tearing his Achilles tendon.</p>
BREAK A LEG

Mario Lopez is in a good mood as he navigates through the Extra set in crutches after tearing his Achilles tendon.

Splash
<p>Ronda Rousey walks the Kids&#8217; Choice Sports Awards red carpet with husband Travis Bowne and her stepsons.</p>
WE ARE FAMILY

Ronda Rousey walks the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards red carpet with husband Travis Bowne and her stepsons.

<p>Lily James and Amanda Seyfried can&#8217;t contain their laughter while promoting their new film, <em>Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,</em> at BUILD Studios on Thursday.</p>
LAUGHING MATTERS

Lily James and Amanda Seyfried can’t contain their laughter while promoting their new film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, at BUILD Studios on Thursday.

Kristina Bumphrey/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Gigi Hadid sports a bright, shoulder-baring tip in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
THE BRIGHT STUFF

Gigi Hadid sports a bright, shoulder-baring tip in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Gotham/GC
<p>A bikini-clad Rita Ora steps off a boat in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday.</p>
BAE WATCH

A bikini-clad Rita Ora steps off a boat in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday.

Splash
<p><em>Harry Potter</em> alumnus Tom Felton and Mika Watkins put their Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gaming skills to the test during Comic-Con on Thursday.</p>
GAME ON

Harry Potter alumnus Tom Felton and Mika Watkins put their Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gaming skills to the test during Comic-Con on Thursday.

Charley Gallay/Getty
<p>New couple Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers aren&#8217;t shy when it comes to PDA at the Kids&#8217; Choice Sports Awards on Thursday.</p>
KISS ME

New couple Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers aren’t shy when it comes to PDA at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Michael Strahan, Lindsey Vonn, Leroy Brown, P. K. Subban and Shaun White squeeze in for a group photo while attending the Kids&#8217; Choice Sports Awards.</p>
SPORTY SELFIE

Michael Strahan, Lindsey Vonn, Leroy Brown, P. K. Subban and Shaun White squeeze in for a group photo while attending the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

Presley Ann/VMN18/Getty
<p>So cute! Ciara has a fun-filled day with her husband, Russell Wilson, and her kids, Future and Sienna, at the Nickelodeon Kids&#8217; Choice Sports Awards.</p>
FAMILY FUN DAY

So cute! Ciara has a fun-filled day with her husband, Russell Wilson, and her kids, Future and Sienna, at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Aging like fine wine! Broadway superstar Kristin Chenoweth celebrates her 50th birthday on Thursday at N.Y.C.&#8217;s Black Tap.</p>
BIRTHDAY GIRL

Aging like fine wine! Broadway superstar Kristin Chenoweth celebrates her 50th birthday on Thursday at N.Y.C.’s Black Tap.

Startraks
<p>Common meets with an adorable group of students at an N.Y.C. elementary school.</p>
COMMON SENSE

Common meets with an adorable group of students at an N.Y.C. elementary school.

Getty
<p>Michael Phelps, wife Nicole and their son, Boomer, clock in some family time at the Nickelodeon Kids&#8217; Choice Sports Awards on Thursday.</p>
KIDS' NIGHT

Michael Phelps, wife Nicole and their son, Boomer, clock in some family time at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>Congrats are in order for Olivia Munn who took home the IMDb &#8220;Fan Favorite&#8221; STARmeter Award on the #IMDboat during Comic-Con on Thursday.</p>
FAN LOVE

Congrats are in order for Olivia Munn who took home the IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award on the #IMDboat during Comic-Con on Thursday.

<p>PEOPLE Pet Vet Evan Antin makes friends with ducklings while celebrating Dawn&#8217;s 40 years of helping to save wildlife at the International Bird Rescue on Thursday.</p>
DUCKIN' AROUND

PEOPLE Pet Vet Evan Antin makes friends with ducklings while celebrating Dawn’s 40 years of helping to save wildlife at the International Bird Rescue on Thursday.

Earl Gibson III/Getty
<p>Justin Theroux enjoys a chill day in N.Y.C. with his dog, Kuma.</p>
DOGGONE IT

Justin Theroux enjoys a chill day in N.Y.C. with his dog, Kuma.

Elder Ordonez/Splash
<p>Emily Ratajkowski heads to lunch in N.Y.C.&#8217;s Soho neighborhood.</p>
FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Emily Ratajkowski heads to lunch in N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood.

<p>Aaron Paul enlists the help of daughter Story, who is dressed in <em>Breaking Bad</em> garb, at a Comic-Con panel on Thursday.</p>
BREAKING BABY

Aaron Paul enlists the help of daughter Story, who is dressed in Breaking Bad garb, at a Comic-Con panel on Thursday.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Cedric the Entertainer gets kisses from wife Lorna Wells and daughter Tiara during his Walk of Fame ceremony.</p>
FEEL THE LOVE

Cedric the Entertainer gets kisses from wife Lorna Wells and daughter Tiara during his Walk of Fame ceremony.

MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Naomi Watts makes her way back home following a lunch date in N.Y.C.</p>
CITY SLICKER

Naomi Watts makes her way back home following a lunch date in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Kristin Chenoweth greets guests while visiting BUILD Studios on Thursday.</p>
HELLO THERE

Kristin Chenoweth greets guests while visiting BUILD Studios on Thursday.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty
<p>Naomi Campbell treats N.Y.C. streets like her personal runway on Thursday.</p>
WALK THE WALK

Naomi Campbell treats N.Y.C. streets like her personal runway on Thursday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Paul Rudd and costar Evangeline Lilly come together at the Thursday photo call for <em>Ant-Man and The Wasp</em> in Rome, Italy.</p>
HEROES AMONG US

Paul Rudd and costar Evangeline Lilly come together at the Thursday photo call for Ant-Man and The Wasp in Rome, Italy.

Franco Origlia/Getty
<p>Joe Manganiello has an important message to tell the world during the #IMDboat at Comic-Con on Thursday.</p>
SAY IT PROUDLY

Joe Manganiello has an important message to tell the world during the #IMDboat at Comic-Con on Thursday.

Rich Polk/Getty
<p>Jodie Whittaker is all smiles as she heads to the <em>Doctor Who</em> panel during Comic-Con on Thursday.</p>
ROUND OF APPLAUSE

Jodie Whittaker is all smiles as she heads to the Doctor Who panel during Comic-Con on Thursday.

Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Gemma Arterton rocks a color-blocked look at the London screening of <em>The Escape</em>&nbsp;on Thursday.</p>
LET'S GET AWAY

Gemma Arterton rocks a color-blocked look at the London screening of The Escape on Thursday.

PA Images/INSTARimages
<p>A casually dressed Doutzen Kroes is spotted out and about in Amsterdam on Thursday.</p>
MODEL BEHAVIOR

A casually dressed Doutzen Kroes is spotted out and about in Amsterdam on Thursday.

Shutterstock
<p>Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key have some fun at the #IMDboat at Comic-Con on Thursday.</p>
AT THE MIC

Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key have some fun at the #IMDboat at Comic-Con on Thursday.

Rich Polk/Getty
<p>Sterling K. Brown may have been at a <em>The Predator</em> panel at Comic-Con, but the actor had Wakanda and <em>Black Panther</em> in mind.</p>
WAKANDA FOREVER

Sterling K. Brown may have been at a The Predator panel at Comic-Con, but the actor had Wakanda and Black Panther in mind.

Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty
<p>Kate Hudson, who is expecting her third child, bumps around town with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Tuesday.</p>
BUMPIN' ALONG

Kate Hudson, who is expecting her third child, bumps around town with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Tuesday.

MEGA
<p><em>Glow</em> actress Alison Brie finds her match in billboard form at the ESPYS on Wednesday.</p>
YOU GLOW, GIRL

Glow actress Alison Brie finds her match in billboard form at the ESPYS on Wednesday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Amanda Seyfried! The <em>Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again</em> star and <em>Tonight Show</em> host Jimmy Fallon play the &#8220;Google Translates Songs&#8221; game on Wednesday.</p>
SPOTLIGHT ON ...

Amanda Seyfried! The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon play the “Google Translates Songs” game on Wednesday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers can&#8217;t get enough of each other on the ESPYS red carpet on Wednesday.</p>
LOOK OF LOVE

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers can’t get enough of each other on the ESPYS red carpet on Wednesday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p><em>UnREAL</em> stars Contance Zimmer and Craig Bierko fall in puppy love at BUILD Studios, where they discussed their hit show, on Wednesday.</p>
DOG DAY AFTERNOON

UnREAL stars Contance Zimmer and Craig Bierko fall in puppy love at BUILD Studios, where they discussed their hit show, on Wednesday.

Desiree Navarro/WireImage
<p>Analeigh Tipton arrives at the <em>Broken Star</em> premiere in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
STARRY NIGHT

Analeigh Tipton arrives at the Broken Star premiere in L.A. on Wednesday.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
<p>Parents night out! Russell Wilson enlists wife Ciara as his date at the ESPYS on Wednesday.</p>
CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Parents night out! Russell Wilson enlists wife Ciara as his date at the ESPYS on Wednesday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>All eyes are on Beck as he performs on <em>The Late Show</em> on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
ROCKIN' OUT

All eyes are on Beck as he performs on The Late Show on Wednesday. 

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p><em>Watch What Happens Live</em> host Andy Cohen puts his toned arms on full display following a gym sesh in N.Y.C.</p>
SUN'S OUT, GUNS OUT

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen puts his toned arms on full display following a gym sesh in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Following <a href="https://people.com/tv/kylie-jenner-travis-scott-kardashian-curse/">the release of her joint <em>GQ</em> cover</a> with boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner is all smiles in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
HOT MAMA

Following the release of her joint GQ cover with boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner is all smiles in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
<p>Lacey Chabert gets festive while celebrating &#8220;Christmas in July&#8221; during a Wednesday visit to Hallmark&#8217;s <em>Home &amp; Family</em>.</p>
ON HOLIDAY

Lacey Chabert gets festive while celebrating “Christmas in July” during a Wednesday visit to Hallmark’s Home & Family.

Paul Archuleta/Getty
<p>Patricia Velasquez and Linda Cardellini attend the second annual ScareDiego event in San Diego, California on Wednesday.</p>
SCARY STUFF

Patricia Velasquez and Linda Cardellini attend the second annual ScareDiego event in San Diego, California on Wednesday.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Janelle Mon&aacute;e shares positive vibes only while celebrating the success of her Dirty Computer Tour at an afterparty on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
SIGN LANGUAGE

Janelle Monáe shares positive vibes only while celebrating the success of her Dirty Computer Tour at an afterparty on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>With her phone in hand, Nathalie Emmanuel &mdash; who plays Missandei in HBO&#8217;s <em>Game of Thrones&nbsp;&mdash;&nbsp;</em>walks with a friend in N.Y.C.&#8217;s Soho neighborhood.</p>
GAME OF PHONES

With her phone in hand, Nathalie Emmanuel — who plays Missandei in HBO’s Game of Thrones — walks with a friend in N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood.

Splash News
<p>Ryan Murphy poses with journalist Ronan Farrow at a conversation with the <em>American Horror Story</em> creator in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.</p>
TELLING ALL

Ryan Murphy poses with journalist Ronan Farrow at a conversation with the American Horror Story creator in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Ruby Rose strikes a pose while shopping in L.A.</p>
STRAIGHT POSIN'

Ruby Rose strikes a pose while shopping in L.A.

WENN
<p>Ashley Olsen goes for an all-black outfit in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
BACK IN BLACK

Ashley Olsen goes for an all-black outfit in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
<p>Taylor Swift puts a fun spin on double denim while out and about in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
BLUE JEAN BABY

Taylor Swift puts a fun spin on double denim while out and about in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Edward Opi/Splash News
<p>Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg discuss their upcoming film, <em>Mission: Impossible&nbsp;&mdash; Fallout</em>, during a press conference on Wednesday in Tokyo.</p>
TALK ABOUT IT

Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg discuss their upcoming film, Mission: Impossible — Fallout, during a press conference on Wednesday in Tokyo.

Christopher Jue/Getty
<p>Prince Harry heads to the&nbsp;RFU Injured Players Foundation&#8217;s annual Client Forum in London on Wednesday.</p>
A ROYAL VISIT

Prince Harry heads to the RFU Injured Players Foundation’s annual Client Forum in London on Wednesday.

PA Images/INSTARimages
<p>Melissa McCarthy gives a furry friend a lift while filming scenes for her upcoming film, <i>Super Intelligence</i>, on Wednesday in Atlanta.</p>
PAW-SOME PAIR

Melissa McCarthy gives a furry friend a lift while filming scenes for her upcoming film, Super Intelligence, on Wednesday in Atlanta.

BACKGRID
<p>Matt Bomer multitasks with an important phone call while on a coffee run in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
WALK IT, TALK IT

Matt Bomer multitasks with an important phone call while on a coffee run in New York City on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Luis Fonsi, the mastermind behind &#8220;Despacito,&#8221; strikes a pose at the&nbsp;Gala Global Gift presentation on Wednesday in Ibiza, Spain.</p>
GOOD VIBES

Luis Fonsi, the mastermind behind “Despacito,” strikes a pose at the Gala Global Gift presentation on Wednesday in Ibiza, Spain.

Victor Spinelli/Getty
<p>Lily James stops traffic in a one-shouldered floral top and pink pants while leaving the ABC Studios in New York on Wednesday.</p>
TICKLED PINK

Lily James stops traffic in a one-shouldered floral top and pink pants while leaving the ABC Studios in New York on Wednesday.

Felipe Ramales/Splash News
<p>David Spade gets connects during a visit to &#8220;Sway in the Morning&#8221; at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.</p>
RADIO HEAD

David Spade gets connects during a visit to “Sway in the Morning” at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.

Matthew Eisman/Getty
<p>A triumphant Billy Joel gets ready to tickle the ivories at a press conference on Wednesday to celebrate having performed 100 times during his career at Madison Square Garden.</p>
PIANO MAN

A triumphant Billy Joel gets ready to tickle the ivories at a press conference on Wednesday to celebrate having performed 100 times during his career at Madison Square Garden.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty
<p>Jennifer Lopez and longtime boyfriend Alex Rodriguez attend the 89th MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.</p>
IN THIS TOGETHER

Jennifer Lopez and longtime boyfriend Alex Rodriguez attend the 89th MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Rob Carr/Getty
<p>Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn kicked off her morning after the ESPYS with McDonald&rsquo;s breakfast at the Variety Sports &amp; Entertainment Breakfast.</p>
LADY IN RED

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn kicked off her morning after the ESPYS with McDonald’s breakfast at the Variety Sports & Entertainment Breakfast.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Sporting a spiderweb-print button-down shirt, Jonah Hill is all smiles as he makes his way to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> on Tuesday.</p>
TANGLED UP

Sporting a spiderweb-print button-down shirt, Jonah Hill is all smiles as he makes his way to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Olivia Palermo and husband Johannes Huebl attend a special screening of <em>The Equalizer 2</em> at The Roxy Hotel in New York.</p>
COUPLE'S NIGHT OUT

Olivia Palermo and husband Johannes Huebl attend a special screening of The Equalizer 2 at The Roxy Hotel in New York.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty
<p>Sam Smith connects with his audience during a performance at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday in New Orleans.</p>
MIC DROP

Sam Smith connects with his audience during a performance at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday in New Orleans.

Erika Goldring/Getty
<p>Minka Kelly spends a fun-filled day with her pup, Fred, at a park on Tuesday.</p>
PUPPY LOVE

Minka Kelly spends a fun-filled day with her pup, Fred, at a park on Tuesday.

MEGA
<p>Lucy Hale lets photographers know she&#8217;s having a lovely Tuesday out and about in L.A.</p>
A-OK

Lucy Hale lets photographers know she’s having a lovely Tuesday out and about in L.A.

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson beams from ear to ear during a Tuesday photo call for <em>The X Factor</em> in London.</p>
WHITE OUT

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson beams from ear to ear during a Tuesday photo call for The X Factor in London.

PA Images/INSTARimages
<p><em>This Is Us</em> star Chrissy Metz and Stephen Colbert pose together for a selfie during the actress&#8217;s interview on <em>The Late Show</em>.</p>
PHOTO FINISH

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz and Stephen Colbert pose together for a selfie during the actress’s interview on The Late Show.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>Lily Collins attends the 2018 Ischia Global Film &amp; Music Fest on Tuesday.</p>
FESTIVAL FAVORITE

Lily Collins attends the 2018 Ischia Global Film & Music Fest on Tuesday.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty
<p>Victoria Justice is a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow bikini while kicking back at the Revolve Summer Event in Bermuda on Tuesday.</p>
FLOAT ON

Victoria Justice is a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow bikini while kicking back at the Revolve Summer Event in Bermuda on Tuesday.

Zach Hilty/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Aly Raisman is all smiles as she arrives at the Heroes at The ESPYS pre-party &mdash; with her cover of <i>ESPN Magazine </i>in hand! &mdash; on Tuesday in Los Angeles.</p>
COVER GIRL

Aly Raisman is all smiles as she arrives at the Heroes at The ESPYS pre-party — with her cover of ESPN Magazine in hand! — on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Kyra Sedgwick stands out from the crowd in a brightly patterned dress while attending the Swing Left Summer Party in New York on Tuesday.</p>
PATTERN OF BEHAVIOR

Kyra Sedgwick stands out from the crowd in a brightly patterned dress while attending the Swing Left Summer Party in New York on Tuesday.

Ryan Kobane/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Denzel Washington takes a break from posing for photos to pay homage to NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar on Tuesday during the Los Angeles premiere of <i>The Equalizer 2</i>.</p>
MEET AND GREET

Denzel Washington takes a break from posing for photos to pay homage to NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar on Tuesday during the Los Angeles premiere of The Equalizer 2.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
<p>A mustachioed Tony Hale gets into fighting stance as he arrives at the 4th Annual Sports Humanitarian Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles.</p>
PUT 'EM UP

A mustachioed Tony Hale gets into fighting stance as he arrives at the 4th Annual Sports Humanitarian Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Katrina Jordan/Sipa
<p>Keanu Reeves and his stunt double cause some confusion as they film scenes on horseback on <i>John Wick 3</i>&#8216;s Brooklyn set on Tuesday morning.</p>
SEEING DOUBLE

Keanu Reeves and his stunt double cause some confusion as they film scenes on horseback on John Wick 3‘s Brooklyn set on Tuesday morning.

Splash News
<p>Gigi Hadid keeps it casual in a pink top and skinny jeans while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.</p>
PRETTY IN PINK

Gigi Hadid keeps it casual in a pink top and skinny jeans while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>Nick Jonas holds on tight to girlfriend Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday as they pair head out to dinner in Mayfair, London.</p>
HAND IN HAND

Nick Jonas holds on tight to girlfriend Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday as they pair head out to dinner in Mayfair, London.

The Image Direct
<p>Kate Upton and husband Justin Verlander, who are expecting their first child together, attend the 89th MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.</p>
THROWING SHADE

Kate Upton and husband Justin Verlander, who are expecting their first child together, attend the 89th MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Patrick Smith/Getty
<p>A makeup-free Katie Holmes was spotted in N.Y.C.</p>
ON THE GO

A makeup-free Katie Holmes was spotted in N.Y.C.

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online
<p>Luke Wilson is spotted in a relaxed look while grabbing a cup of coffee in L.A.</p>
DON'T SWEAT IT

Luke Wilson is spotted in a relaxed look while grabbing a cup of coffee in L.A.

Splash News Online
<p><em>Catfish</em> star Nev Schulman and wife Laura come together outside an Equinox gym in N.Y.C.</p>
WORK IT OUT

Catfish star Nev Schulman and wife Laura come together outside an Equinox gym in N.Y.C.

Splsh News Online
<p><em>Ant-Man and the Wasp</em> star Evangeline Lilly arrives at the film&#8217;s London premiere on Tuesday.</p>
TO THE RESCUE

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly arrives at the film’s London premiere on Tuesday.

Dave J Hogan/Getty
<p>With her hand in a cast, <em>Bachelorette</em> alumna Andi Dorfman runs errands in N.Y.C.&#8217;s West Village.&nbsp;</p>
HAPPY TO BE HERE

With her hand in a cast, Bachelorette alumna Andi Dorfman runs errands in N.Y.C.’s West Village. 

Splash News Online
<p>Emma Stone is caught in a candid moment while filming a bit for <em>Billy On the Street</em>.</p>
JOKE'S ON YOU

Emma Stone is caught in a candid moment while filming a bit for Billy On the Street.

MEGA
<p>Questlove, Janina Gavankar and Daveed Diggs attend the Monday screening of <em>Blindspotting</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
TERRIFIC TRIO

Questlove, Janina Gavankar and Daveed Diggs attend the Monday screening of Blindspotting in N.Y.C.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>Christian Slater, Glenn Close and Director Bjorn Runge attend a Middleburg Film Festival and Sony Pictures Classics special screening of <em>The Wife</em>.</p>
SCREEN TEAM

Christian Slater, Glenn Close and Director Bjorn Runge attend a Middleburg Film Festival and Sony Pictures Classics special screening of The Wife.

Paul Morigi/Getty
<p>Fresh off playing in the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo attends medical tests after being signed to Juventus, in Turin, Italy.</p>
RUN THE WORLD

Fresh off playing in the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo attends medical tests after being signed to Juventus, in Turin, Italy.

Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC/Getty
<p>On Monday, Chris Rock dresses in 1970s garb in L.A.</p>
BLAST FROM THE PAST

On Monday, Chris Rock dresses in 1970s garb in L.A.

BG010/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Joel McHale gets to Andy Cohen&#8217;s level while stopping by the host&#8217;s SiriusXM&#8217;s &#8220;Radio Andy&#8221; show on Monday.</p>
LEVEL UP

Joel McHale gets to Andy Cohen’s level while stopping by the host’s SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” show on Monday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Kendra Wilkinson keeps the peace at the Gold Classic &mdash;&nbsp;powered&nbsp;by Glenlivet, Malbon Golf, and Talent Resources Sports to benefit Athletes vs. Cancer&nbsp;&mdash; on Monday.</p>
PEACE OUT

Kendra Wilkinson keeps the peace at the Gold Classic — powered by Glenlivet, Malbon Golf, and Talent Resources Sports to benefit Athletes vs. Cancer — on Monday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Henry Cavill addresses photographers upon touching down at Tokyo&#8217;s Haneda Airport on Tuesday.</p>
TAKING TOKYO

Henry Cavill addresses photographers upon touching down at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday.

Jun Sato/GC Images
<p>Danielle Brooks most certainly is! The actress attends the season 6 premiere of <em>Orange Is the New Black</em> in Atlantla on Monday.</p>
ORANGE YOU HAPPY?

Danielle Brooks most certainly is! The actress attends the season 6 premiere of Orange Is the New Black in Atlantla on Monday.

Paras Griffin/Getty
<p>Dakota Johnson sports a gym outfit while out and about in N.Y.C.</p>
WHO'S THAT GIRL?

Dakota Johnson sports a gym outfit while out and about in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Armie Hammer snaps selfies with fans outside <em>The Late Show</em>.&nbsp;</p>
SELFIE EXPRESSION

Armie Hammer snaps selfies with fans outside The Late Show

Splash News
<p>Jennifer Garner is all smiles during a shopping trip in N.Y.C.</p>
HEAD OVER HEELS

Jennifer Garner is all smiles during a shopping trip in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p><em>Grown-ish</em> star Yara Shahidi is wrapped in the arms of costar Charles Melton while filming a scene for their upcoming film, <em>The Sun Is Also a Star</em>.</p>
HUG IT OUT

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi is wrapped in the arms of costar Charles Melton while filming a scene for their upcoming film, The Sun Is Also a Star.

Splash News
<p>Wiz Khalifa stops by SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
BURNING UP

Wiz Khalifa stops by SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Actress Michelle Yeoh, who also serves as UN Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador, stops by the UN Headquarters in N.Y.C.</p>
UNITED WE STAND

Actress Michelle Yeoh, who also serves as UN Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador, stops by the UN Headquarters in N.Y.C.

Europa Newswire/Shutterstock
<p>Joe Jonas and fianc&eacute;e Sophie Turner walk hand-in-hand as they make their way to a double date with Nick Jonas and girlfriend Priyanka Chopra.</p>
DATE NIGHT

Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner walk hand-in-hand as they make their way to a double date with Nick Jonas and girlfriend Priyanka Chopra.

Splash News
<p>Hailee Steinfeld feels the music during a performance on Monday.</p>
MUSIC MONDAY

Hailee Steinfeld feels the music during a performance on Monday.

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p>Gang&#8217;s all here! Stars Christina Baranski, Judy Cramer, Cher, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Alexa Davies, Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Lily James and ABBA musician Benny Andersson attend the <em>Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again</em> world premiere at the Eventim Apollo on Monday in London.</p>
HOT MAMMAS

Gang’s all here! Stars Christina Baranski, Judy Cramer, Cher, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Alexa Davies, Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Lily James and ABBA musician Benny Andersson attend the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again world premiere at the Eventim Apollo on Monday in London.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
<p>Also at the&nbsp;<em>Mamma Mia</em> premiere: Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson.</p>
TWICE AS NICE

Also at the Mamma Mia premiere: Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson.

Dave Benett/WireImage
<p>Sherri Shepherd cracks up on Monday during a visit to the AOL Build studios in N.Y.C.</p>
BLUE BELLE

Sherri Shepherd cracks up on Monday during a visit to the AOL Build studios in N.Y.C.

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Home from her Greece vacation with boyfriend Scott Disick, Sofia Richie runs some errands in Beverly Hills on Monday.</p>
WALK & TALK

Home from her Greece vacation with boyfriend Scott Disick, Sofia Richie runs some errands in Beverly Hills on Monday.

BackGrid
<p>Mario Lopez navigates the busy set of&nbsp;<em>Extra!&nbsp;</em>by scooter in Universal City, California, on Monday. The host tore his&nbsp;Achilles tendon on the Fourth of July.</p>
COMING THROUGH!

Mario Lopez navigates the busy set of Extra! by scooter in Universal City, California, on Monday. The host tore his Achilles tendon on the Fourth of July.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>A casual Jamie Foxx makes his way to NBC studios for a taping of&nbsp;<em>The Tonight Show&nbsp;</em>in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
IN THE NAVY

A casual Jamie Foxx makes his way to NBC studios for a taping of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Monday.

BackGrid
<p>Pink puts her vocal cords to work at a&nbsp;Monday show in Melbourne, Australia.</p>
POWERHOUSE PERFORMER

Pink puts her vocal cords to work at a Monday show in Melbourne, Australia.

Quinn Rooney/Getty
<p>On&nbsp;Sunday, Priyanka Chopra and Liam Hemsworth bust some moves while filming <em>Isn&#8217;t It Romantic</em> in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
DANCE FEVER

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra and Liam Hemsworth bust some moves while filming Isn’t It Romantic in N.Y.C. 

Janet Mayer/Startraks
<p>Eddie Redmayne enjoys an afternoon out with wife Hannah as they watched tennis star Novak Djokovic win Wimbledon on Sunday in London.</p>
PLAYING DOUBLES

Eddie Redmayne enjoys an afternoon out with wife Hannah as they watched tennis star Novak Djokovic win Wimbledon on Sunday in London.

Clive Brunskill/Getty
<p>Meanwhile, Jamie Bell strikes a pose for photographers as he arrives at the Wimbledon finals on Sunday afternoon.</p>
SUITED AND BOOTED

Meanwhile, Jamie Bell strikes a pose for photographers as he arrives at the Wimbledon finals on Sunday afternoon.

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>Emma Watson poses at the Wimbledon Championships in London on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
CLASS ACT

Emma Watson poses at the Wimbledon Championships in London on Sunday. 

Chris Allerton/Shutterstock
<p>Keanu Reeves forgoes a taxi in favor of riding a horse around Brooklyn on Saturday while filming scenes for the upcoming <em>John Wick 3</em>.</p>
HORSING AROUND

Keanu Reeves forgoes a taxi in favor of riding a horse around Brooklyn on Saturday while filming scenes for the upcoming John Wick 3.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Donald Glover performs at London&#8217;s Lovebox Festival on&nbsp;Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
THIS IS ENGLAND

Donald Glover performs at London’s Lovebox Festival on Saturday. 

Scott Garfitt/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Lily Collins does some sunbathing while relaxing on vacation in Ischia, Italy, on Sunday.</p>
BEACHY KEEN

Lily Collins does some sunbathing while relaxing on vacation in Ischia, Italy, on Sunday.

Pretaflash/GC Images
<p>Still on the mend from her recent shoulder surgery, Kaley Cuoco and a friend pedal around a Los Angeles park on a trike bike over the weekend.&nbsp;</p>
IN THIS TOGETHER

Still on the mend from her recent shoulder surgery, Kaley Cuoco and a friend pedal around a Los Angeles park on a trike bike over the weekend. 

BACKGRID
<p>Jude Law gest to work on the Dublin, Ireland, set of <em>The Rhythm Section</em>.&nbsp;</p>
OUTSIDE OFFICE

Jude Law gest to work on the Dublin, Ireland, set of The Rhythm Section

Splash News
<p>Expecting parents Hilary Duff and Mattew Koma do some shopping in Los&nbsp;Angeles over the weekend.</p>
STOCKING UP

Expecting parents Hilary Duff and Mattew Koma do some shopping in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Will Smith takes the stage before the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony in Moscow on Sunday.</p>
ALWAYS FRESH

Will Smith takes the stage before the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony in Moscow on Sunday.

Splash News
<p>Christie Brinkley and Olivia Culpo bring the heat in sexy red outfits at the 2018 <em>Sports Illustrated</em> Swimsuit show on Sunday in Miami.</p>
RED HOT

Christie Brinkley and Olivia Culpo bring the heat in sexy red outfits at the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show on Sunday in Miami.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty
<p>Liv Tyler feels the need for speed while posing for photos at the Formula E 2018 E-Prix on Sunday in New York City.</p>
START YOUR ENGINES

Liv Tyler feels the need for speed while posing for photos at the Formula E 2018 E-Prix on Sunday in New York City.

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>Meanwhile, Uma Thurman enjoys a sweet moment with son Levon Thurman-Hawke and daughter Luna Thurman-Busson as they watch the race.</p>
THREE'S COMPANY

Meanwhile, Uma Thurman enjoys a sweet moment with son Levon Thurman-Hawke and daughter Luna Thurman-Busson as they watch the race.

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>Rita Ora gets fans on their feet during a performance at a benefit to raise awareness of the Huawei P20 on Sunday in Manchester, England.</p>
CENTER STAGE

Rita Ora gets fans on their feet during a performance at a benefit to raise awareness of the Huawei P20 on Sunday in Manchester, England.

PA Images/INSTARimages
<p>Derek Hough hangs with honoree Amy Purdy at the annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular in&nbsp;Inglewood.&nbsp;</p>
A-LIST ATHLETES

Derek Hough hangs with honoree Amy Purdy at the annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular in Inglewood. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Snoop hams it up for photos with wife Shante Broadus as the two attend the 33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.</p>
DINNER DATE

Snoop hams it up for photos with wife Shante Broadus as the two attend the 33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Shawn Mendes lets it all out on Friday night during a performance for SiriusXM Live at The Roxy Theater in West Hollywood.</p>
MIC CHECK

Shawn Mendes lets it all out on Friday night during a performance for SiriusXM Live at The Roxy Theater in West Hollywood.

Neilson Barnard/Getty
<p>Jeff Gordon and wife Ingrid Vandebosch-Gordon attend a Dom Perignon dinner at Moby&#8217;s&nbsp;Saturday in East Hampton, New York.&nbsp;</p>
IN THE HOT SEATS

Jeff Gordon and wife Ingrid Vandebosch-Gordon attend a Dom Perignon dinner at Moby’s Saturday in East Hampton, New York. 

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Pierce Brosnan cozies up to wife Keely Shaye Smith and son Dylan as the three enjoy an evening at the British Summer Time event in London&#8217;s Hyde Park on Sunday.</p>
FAMILY AFFAIR

Pierce Brosnan cozies up to wife Keely Shaye Smith and son Dylan as the three enjoy an evening at the British Summer Time event in London’s Hyde Park on Sunday.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty
<p>Luis Fonsi receives two personalized guitars from Miami-based artist Alexander Mijares &mdash; one for him and one for his namesake charity &mdash; on Thursday.</p>
SWEET HARMONY

Luis Fonsi receives two personalized guitars from Miami-based artist Alexander Mijares — one for him and one for his namesake charity — on Thursday.

Alexander Mijares
<p>Jennifer Garner throws a sunny event for <a href="https://people.com/food/jennifer-garner-farming-children-once-upon-a-farm/">Once Upon a Farm</a> &mdash; her organic baby food line&nbsp;in&nbsp;the refrigerated section of grocery stores nationwide &mdash; in&nbsp;Amagansett, New York, on Saturday. Earlier in the week, she and ex Ben Affleck <a href="https://people.com/movies/jennifer-garner-ben-affleck-hello-dolly-kids/">treated their kids to a night out on Broadway</a>.&nbsp;</p>
ORGANIC GOODNESS

Jennifer Garner throws a sunny event for Once Upon a Farm — her organic baby food line in the refrigerated section of grocery stores nationwide — in Amagansett, New York, on Saturday. Earlier in the week, she and ex Ben Affleck treated their kids to a night out on Broadway

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Bruce Willis is a good sport at <em>The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis</em>, airing July 29 on Comedy Central.</p>
IN ON THE JOKE

Bruce Willis is a good sport at The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, airing July 29 on Comedy Central.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
<p>Nicole Kidman meets the cast of Broadway musical&nbsp;<em>The Band&#8217;s Visit</em> in New York City on Saturday.</p>
BACKSTAGE MOMENTS

Nicole Kidman meets the cast of Broadway musical The Band’s Visit in New York City on Saturday.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Amy Poehler links up with&nbsp;Kerry Butler &mdash; who plays her <em>Mean Girls</em> character&nbsp;Mrs. June George in the Broadway musical based on the hit film &mdash;&nbsp;at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City on Saturday.</p>
COOL MOMS

Amy Poehler links up with Kerry Butler — who plays her Mean Girls character Mrs. June George in the Broadway musical based on the hit film — at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City on Saturday.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>WAGs star Nicole Williams jumped into Miami Swim Week in style at the COCONAUTICAL x Bikini.com Bombshell Brunch.</p>
BRUNCH BEAUTIFULLY

WAGs star Nicole Williams jumped into Miami Swim Week in style at the COCONAUTICAL x Bikini.com Bombshell Brunch.

COCONAUTICAL
<p><em>Waitress</em> actor Erich Bergen&#8217;s (center) <em>Madam Secretary</em> costars supported him at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Saturday, sporting &ldquo;Team Bergen&rdquo; sashes at the Broadway musical.</p>
FROM THE WHITE HOUSE TO THE GREAT WHITE WAY!

Waitress actor Erich Bergen’s (center) Madam Secretary costars supported him at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Saturday, sporting “Team Bergen” sashes at the Broadway musical.

Adam Nemser
<p>Jennifer Lopez dons a tight red dress as she and Alex Rodriguez leave the Sunset Tower Hotel for dinner in West Hollywood, California, on Friday.</p>
RED HOT

Jennifer Lopez dons a tight red dress as she and Alex Rodriguez leave the Sunset Tower Hotel for dinner in West Hollywood, California, on Friday.

Photographer Group/Splash News
<p>Lucy Liu and <a href="https://people.com/style/lucy-liu-dyes-hair-blonde/">her new blonde hair</a> film a scene in lower Manhattan on Friday for her CBS series&nbsp;<em>Elementary.&nbsp;</em></p>
BLONDE HAIR, DON'T CARE

Lucy Liu and her new blonde hair film a scene in lower Manhattan on Friday for her CBS series Elementary. 

Janet Mayer/Startraks
<p>Kelly Ripa, Lizzie Tisch and Sarah Jessica Parker join in on the celebrations for pal Ashley Longshore on Friday at the Launch of Ltd x Lizzie Tisch in Water Mill, New York.&nbsp;</p>
THREE'S COMPANY

Kelly Ripa, Lizzie Tisch and Sarah Jessica Parker join in on the celebrations for pal Ashley Longshore on Friday at the Launch of Ltd x Lizzie Tisch in Water Mill, New York. 

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Jaden Smith takes the stage at&nbsp;David Grutman&rsquo;s LIV in Miami on Friday and poses with the crowd.</p>
SMITH STYLE

Jaden Smith takes the stage at David Grutman’s LIV in Miami on Friday and poses with the crowd.

Seth Browarnik/Startraks
<p>Actress Olivia Munn promotes her new series <em>The Rook</em> during a press conference at&nbsp;the Savoy Hotel in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
PRESS TIME!

Actress Olivia Munn promotes her new series The Rook during a press conference at the Savoy Hotel in Los Angeles on Friday.

MUNAWAR HOSAIN/Startraks
<p>An expectant Hilary Duff goofs around with boyfriend Matthew Koma during a&nbsp;Thursday outing in Studio City, California.&nbsp;</p>
SILLY SOULMATES

An expectant Hilary Duff goofs around with boyfriend Matthew Koma during a Thursday outing in Studio City, California. 

BACKGRID
<p>Duchesses, unite! Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle share a smile on Saturday while sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon in London, <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-kate-middleton-wimbledon-first-solo-outing/">marking their first solo public outing together</a>.</p>
A ROYAL WELCOME

Duchesses, unite! Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle share a smile on Saturday while sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon in London, marking their first solo public outing together.

Clive Mason/Getty Images
<p>Parents-to-be James Matthews and Pippa Middleton make their way into yet another day at Wimbledon in London on Friday.</p>
PREGNANT PAUSE

Parents-to-be James Matthews and Pippa Middleton make their way into yet another day at Wimbledon in London on Friday.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>Also there: Pierce Brosnan, joined by his son Dylan and wife Keely Shaye Smith.</p>
MADE IN THE SHADE(S)

Also there: Pierce Brosnan, joined by his son Dylan and wife Keely Shaye Smith.

James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Meanwhile, <a href="https://people.com/babies/stanley-tucci-felicity-blunt-welcome-daughter-emilia-giovanna/">new parents</a> Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt read up before watching the Wimebledon action on Friday.</p>
BOOKWORMS

Meanwhile, new parents Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt read up before watching the Wimebledon action on Friday.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
<p>Gigi Hadid leads the way as she and Taylor Swift step out together on Friday in New York City.</p>
GIRLS' TRIP

Gigi Hadid leads the way as she and Taylor Swift step out together on Friday in New York City.

Edward Opi / Splash
<p>Mila Kunis arrives at a&nbsp;Thursday screening of <em>The&nbsp;Spy Who Dumped Me</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
I SPY

Mila Kunis arrives at a Thursday screening of The Spy Who Dumped Me in N.Y.C.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>Will Smith gets animated while speaking to reporters at the closing ceremony press conference for the World Cup on Friday in Moscow.</p>
TO THE POINT

Will Smith gets animated while speaking to reporters at the closing ceremony press conference for the World Cup on Friday in Moscow.

FELIPE TRUEBA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>Heidi Klum signs her <em>Ocean Drive</em> cover at the magazine&#8217;s 25th anniversary swimsuit issue celebration in Miami on&nbsp;Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
SELF LOVE

Heidi Klum signs her Ocean Drive cover at the magazine’s 25th anniversary swimsuit issue celebration in Miami on Thursday. 

Alexander Tamargo/Getty
<p>On&nbsp;Thursday, Britney Spears kicks-off her Piece of Me tour in National Harbor, Maryland.&nbsp;</p>
MISS AMERICAN DREAM

On Thursday, Britney Spears kicks-off her Piece of Me tour in National Harbor, Maryland. 

Kevin Mazur/BCU18/Getty
<p>Model Nina Agdal shows off her toned stomach in a tiny crop top while walking along the beach in Miami on Thursday.</p>
LIFE'S A BEACH

Model Nina Agdal shows off her toned stomach in a tiny crop top while walking along the beach in Miami on Thursday.

Splash News
<p>Katy Perry rocks a sexy pink slip dress while enjoying a night out in London on Thursday with boyfriend Orlando Bloom.</p>
PRETTY IN PINK

Katy Perry rocks a sexy pink slip dress while enjoying a night out in London on Thursday with boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

Palace Lee/Shutterstock
<p>Newly engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin can&#8217;t take their eyes off of each other while on their way out to dinner in Brooklyn on Thursday.</p>
LOOK OF LOVE

Newly engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin can’t take their eyes off of each other while on their way out to dinner in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Allan Bregg/Splash News
<p>Kourtney Kardashian keeps it comfortable on a&nbsp;Thursday Beverly Hills salon run.&nbsp;</p>
KEEPING UP

Kourtney Kardashian keeps it comfortable on a Thursday Beverly Hills salon run. 

BACKGRID
<p>Model Kaia Gerber catches some waves on her wakeboard while enjoying a day off with family in Muskoka, Canada, on Thursday.</p>
SURF'S UP

Model Kaia Gerber catches some waves on her wakeboard while enjoying a day off with family in Muskoka, Canada, on Thursday.

Splash News
<p>Michelle Monaghan and Rebecca Ferguson crack each other up as they arrive at the World premiere of <em>Mission: Impossible &mdash; Fallout</em> on Thursday in Paris.</p>
GRIN AND BEAR IT

Michelle Monaghan and Rebecca Ferguson crack each other up as they arrive at the World premiere of Mission: Impossible — Fallout on Thursday in Paris.

Thibault Camus/AP/Shutterstock
<p>British actor David Morrissey is all smiles on Thursday as he rolls up to a photo call for <em>The Bike Project</em>, which helps recycle secondhand bikes and donates them to refugees, in London.</p>
RIDE ALONG

British actor David Morrissey is all smiles on Thursday as he rolls up to a photo call for The Bike Project, which helps recycle secondhand bikes and donates them to refugees, in London.

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock
<p>Selena Gomez relaxes between takes on the Fleischmanns, New York, set of her upcoming zombie movie, <em>The Dead Don&#8217;t Die</em>, on Thursday.</p>
SET IT UP

Selena Gomez relaxes between takes on the Fleischmanns, New York, set of her upcoming zombie movie, The Dead Don’t Die, on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p>Adrien&nbsp;Brody arrives with a smile at the <em>Vogue Spain</em> 20th anniversary party in Madrid on Thursday.</p>
BLACK TIE BEST

Adrien Brody arrives with a smile at the Vogue Spain 20th anniversary party in Madrid on Thursday.

Jimmy Olsen/Media Punch/INSTARimages
<p>Lena Dunham is spotted out in Los Angeles on Thursday with her dog.&nbsp;</p>
GIVING A LIFT

Lena Dunham is spotted out in Los Angeles on Thursday with her dog. 

INSTARimages
<p>Actress Carrie Coon poses with star Tatiana Maslany on Thursday night at the opening night party for Maslany&#8217;s play <em>Mary Page Marlowe</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
THEATER LIVING

Actress Carrie Coon poses with star Tatiana Maslany on Thursday night at the opening night party for Maslany’s play Mary Page Marlowe in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>James Van Der Beek is all smiles as he leaves a taping of <em>Live with Kelly and Ryan</em> on Thursday in New York City.</p>
STAR ATTRACTION

James Van Der Beek is all smiles as he leaves a taping of Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday in New York City.

INSTARimages
<p>Actress Angela Sarafyan comes out for the&nbsp;Thursday launch of <em>Farmacy Kitchen Cookbook</em> in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
READ ALL ABOUT IT

Actress Angela Sarafyan comes out for the Thursday launch of Farmacy Kitchen Cookbook in Los Angeles. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Cheers! Pusha T and Selita Ebanks kick back on Thursday night at the&nbsp;2018 Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by Vhils launch party in N.Y.C.</p>
RAISE A GLASS

Cheers! Pusha T and Selita Ebanks kick back on Thursday night at the 2018 Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by Vhils launch party in N.Y.C.

Lauren Cowart
<p>Katharine McPhee rehearses for Broadway in the Park at N.Y.C.&#8217;s Bryant Park on Thursday.</p>
RED-Y FOR IT

Katharine McPhee rehearses for Broadway in the Park at N.Y.C.’s Bryant Park on Thursday.

Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com
<p>Kat Graham gets into her ride outside of N.Y.C.&#8217;s Sirius Studios.</p>
CATCHING A RIDE

Kat Graham gets into her ride outside of N.Y.C.’s Sirius Studios.

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online
<p>Liv Tyler strikes a pose at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
LIV A LITTLE

Liv Tyler strikes a pose at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p>Katherine Heigl leaves NBC studios in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
HAPPY AND YOU KNOW IT

Katherine Heigl leaves NBC studios in New York City. 

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online
<p>Olivia Munn gets her head in the game as she attends Wimbledon on Thursday in London.</p>
CHEER LEADER

Olivia Munn gets her head in the game as she attends Wimbledon on Thursday in London.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
<p>Priyanka Chopra arrives at JFK airport in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
JET-SET LIFE 

Priyanka Chopra arrives at JFK airport in New York City. 

Splash News Online
<p>Ryan Eggold and Samira Wiley take the stage to announce the 70th Emmy Awards nominees, on Thursday.</p>
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Ryan Eggold and Samira Wiley take the stage to announce the 70th Emmy Awards nominees, on Thursday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>On Thursday, Selena Gomez leaves the upstate New York cabin where she&#8217;s enjoying a getaway.&nbsp;</p>
UPSTATE ESCAPE 

On Thursday, Selena Gomez leaves the upstate New York cabin where she’s enjoying a getaway. 

The Image Direct
<p>Tom Cruise poses in front a <em>pretty</em> impressive backdrop&nbsp;&mdash; the Eiffel Tower&nbsp;&mdash; during the Thursday premiere of <em>Mission: Impossible&nbsp;&mdash; Fallout</em> in Paris, France.</p>
PASSPORT TO PARIS

Tom Cruise poses in front a pretty impressive backdrop — the Eiffel Tower — during the Thursday premiere of Mission: Impossible — Fallout in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Beyonc&eacute; takes the stage at her and husband JAY Z&#8217;s On The Run II Tour stop in Barcelona on Wednesday.</p>
TOTAL 'BOSS'

Beyoncé takes the stage at her and husband JAY Z’s On The Run II Tour stop in Barcelona on Wednesday.

PictureGroup/Shutterstock
<p>Costars Jack Black and Joaquin Phoenix share a laugh at the&nbsp;Wednesday premiere of <i>Don&#8217;t Worry, He Won&#8217;t Get Far on Foot</i> in L.A.</p>
INSIDE JOKE 

Costars Jack Black and Joaquin Phoenix share a laugh at the Wednesday premiere of Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot in L.A.

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
<p>On&nbsp;Thursday, Felicity Blunt and husband Stanley Tucci come out for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.</p>
GOOD SPORTS 

On Thursday, Felicity Blunt and husband Stanley Tucci come out for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

James Gourley/BPI/Shutterstock
<p>Lily James is supported by mom Ninette Thomson at the Stockholm premiere of <i>Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again</i>.&nbsp;</p>
MY MAMMA

Lily James is supported by mom Ninette Thomson at the Stockholm premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

IBL/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Daniel Zolghadri, Elsie Fisher, Bo Burnham,&nbsp;Emily Robinson and Jake Ryan pose at a screening of <em>Eighth Grade</em> in Los Angeles on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
BACK TO SCHOOL 

Daniel Zolghadri, Elsie Fisher, Bo Burnham, Emily Robinson and Jake Ryan pose at a screening of Eighth Grade in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
<p>A jumpsuit-clad Liv Tyler steps out in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
SUNNY STEPS 

A jumpsuit-clad Liv Tyler steps out in New York City. 

Splash News
<p>On Wednesday, David Beckham talks to the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce about his plans to build a soccer stadium in the city.&nbsp;</p>
BEACH GAMES 

On Wednesday, David Beckham talks to the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce about his plans to build a soccer stadium in the city. 

Seth Browarnik/Startraks
<p>Kelsea Ballerini leaves Nobu in New York City after performing earlier at the Amazon Music Unboxing Prime Day event.&nbsp;</p>
COUNTRY GIRL IN THE CITY 

Kelsea Ballerini leaves Nobu in New York City after performing earlier at the Amazon Music Unboxing Prime Day event. 

The Image Direct
<p>An incognito Ryan Gosling is spotted out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
CASUAL CUTIE 

An incognito Ryan Gosling is spotted out in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

WENN
<p>Former child stars Ashley Tisdale and (newly-engaged!) Ariana Grande reunite backstage at the Amazon Music Unboxing Prime Day event in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday.</p>
KISSY FACE

Former child stars Ashley Tisdale and (newly-engaged!) Ariana Grande reunite backstage at the Amazon Music Unboxing Prime Day event in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Sad! John Legend jokingly pouts as his wife, Chrissy Teigen, embraces BFF Brooklyn Decker at the model&#8217;s Finery App launch party on Wednesday.</p>
MRS. STEAL YO GIRL

Sad! John Legend jokingly pouts as his wife, Chrissy Teigen, embraces BFF Brooklyn Decker at the model’s Finery App launch party on Wednesday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p><em>Bachelor In Paradise</em> alums Jared Haibon and fianc&eacute;e Ashley Iaconetti play a couples game during their Wednesday appearance on <em>Extra</em>.</p>
GET IT RIGHT

Bachelor In Paradise alums Jared Haibon and fiancée Ashley Iaconetti play a couples game during their Wednesday appearance on Extra.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Charli XCX connects with fans during her performance at friend Taylor Swift&#8217;s Reputation Stadium Tour on Wednesday.</p>
LET'S SING

Charli XCX connects with fans during her performance at friend Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour on Wednesday.

Jason Kempin/TAS18/Getty
<p>With her pup and luggage in tow, Jamie Chung makes her way to the Atlanta airport on Wednesday.</p>
ON AIR

With her pup and luggage in tow, Jamie Chung makes her way to the Atlanta airport on Wednesday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>On Wednesday, Jaimie Alexander films scenes for <em>Blindspot</em> in Harlem, New York.</p>
READY, SET, ACTION

On Wednesday, Jaimie Alexander films scenes for Blindspot in Harlem, New York.

Jose Perez/INSTARimages
<p>Emmy Rossum and Emma Roberts come together at the Beats by Dre for Violet Grey party on Wednesday.</p>
PARTY PEOPLE

Emmy Rossum and Emma Roberts come together at the Beats by Dre for Violet Grey party on Wednesday.

Donato Sardella/Getty
<p>Bethenny Frankel flashes a smile at the Bulletproof pop Up Experience Grand Opening Event in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
HANGING OUT

Bethenny Frankel flashes a smile at the Bulletproof pop Up Experience Grand Opening Event in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Jimmy Kimmel, Bobcat Goldthwait and Bob Saget pose for photos together at the <em>Misfits &amp; Monsters</em> peremiere on Wednesday.</p>
TAKE YOUR PIC

Jimmy Kimmel, Bobcat Goldthwait and Bob Saget pose for photos together at the Misfits & Monsters peremiere on Wednesday.

Charley Gallay/Getty
<p>Shakira and her fans feel the music as the singer performs in Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday.</p>
PUMP IT UP

Shakira and her fans feel the music as the singer performs in Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday.

Anadolu Agency/Getty
<p>Niecy Nash gets her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.</p>
A STAR IS BORN

Niecy Nash gets her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Lady Gaga braves the New York City heat on Wednesday by rocking an all-leather ensemble while on her way to a photo shoot.</p>
READY TO ROCK

Lady Gaga braves the New York City heat on Wednesday by rocking an all-leather ensemble while on her way to a photo shoot.

Splash News Online
<p>Bruce Springsteen enjoys a morning walk in the sunshine in New York before heading to the theater for a performance on Wednesday.</p>
WHO'S THE BOSS?

Bruce Springsteen enjoys a morning walk in the sunshine in New York before heading to the theater for a performance on Wednesday.

Splash News Online
<p>After teaching Mark Wright how to properly twerk on <em>Extra</em>, Iggy Azalea takes a seat to field questions on Tuesday.</p>
FEELING EXTRA

After teaching Mark Wright how to properly twerk on Extra, Iggy Azalea takes a seat to field questions on Tuesday.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>The cast of <i>Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again</i> &mdash; including Stellan Skarsgard, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, and Lily James &mdash; cuddle up with the film&#8217;s producer, director and two members of Abba, Bj&ouml;rn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, for a giant cast photo at the Stockholm photo call on Wednesday.</p>
HERE WE GO AGAIN!

The cast of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again — including Stellan Skarsgard, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, and Lily James — cuddle up with the film’s producer, director and two members of Abba, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, for a giant cast photo at the Stockholm photo call on Wednesday.

Shutterstock
<p>Taylor Swift gets up-close and personal with fans during her Reputation Tour in Landover, Maryland on Tuesday.</p>
QUEEN OF MY HEART

Taylor Swift gets up-close and personal with fans during her Reputation Tour in Landover, Maryland on Tuesday.

Jason Kempin/TAS18/Getty
