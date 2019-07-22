Natalie Portman Relaxes in L.A. After Taking Up Thor's Hammer, Plus Jennifer Lopez, Yara Shahidi & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
July 22, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 139

Female Thor

ENT/SplashNews.com

Natalie Portman was spotted taking her dog for a stroll in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 139

Light Up Life

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi visited Audible’s Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light Experience at Comic-Con in San Diego.

3 of 139

(Not So Bad) Gal

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish attended Chanel’s J12 Yacht Club dinner event in Shelter Island, New York.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 139

Jenny From the Block

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez was spotted leaving her apartment in New York City wearing a white Givenchy sweater and matching sweatpants.

Advertisement

5 of 139

Fancy

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea attended her “In My Defense” pop up shop in Los Angeles.

6 of 139

Woo-oo!

lTodd Wawrychuk/Disney Channel

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Schwartz, Kate Miccuci, Bobby Moynihan and Paget Brewster flocked to Comic-Con in San Diego for DuckTales.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 139

White Hot

Splashnews/SplashNews.com

Eva Longoria celebrated her Haute Living magazine cover in Miami, wearing a white Samantha Rose dress.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 139

Carnival Buddies

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne previewed their upcoming series Carnival Row at Comic-Con.

Advertisement

9 of 139

Convivial Comic-Con 

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Percy Daggs III, Jason Dohring, Ryan Hansen, Enrico Colantoni, Rob Thomas, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Kevin Smith, Kristen Bell and Francis Capra spent day 2 of Comic-Con together.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 139

Cruising Costars

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Olivia Munn and her The Rook costars Emma Greenwell and Joely Richardson had fun together in San Diego.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 139

Summer Series

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Kacey Musgraves performs songs from her Grammy-winning album Golden Hour on the Today show in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 139

Music at the Park

Noam Galai/Getty

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba rock out on Good Morning America at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 139

Zombie Zone

Jesse Grant/Getty

Fear the Walking Dead stars Jenna Elfman and Austin Amelio arrive at AMC’s Deadquarters during Comic-Con 2019 on Friday in San Diego, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 139

Meet & Greet

Jesse Grant/Getty

Also at AMC’s Deadquarters at Comic-Con: The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus bonds with fans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 139

Young Hollywood

Jim Spellman/Getty

The Lion King stars JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright visit Build Series to discuss their film on Friday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 139

Gorgeous Glam

Rachel Luna/WireImage

Serena Williams stuns on the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 red carpet at The Sunset Room in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 139

Funny Fellows

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Comedy legends Jerry Seinfeld and Eddie Murphy hit the stage together during the L.A. Tastemaker event for Comedians in Cars at The Paley Center for Media on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 139

Phantom Fans

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their kids Gideon and Harper pose with the cast of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway at The Majestic Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 139

Premiere Prep

Image Group LA via Getty

Stumptown stars Jake Johnson, Cobie Smulders and Michael Ealy sign autographs for fans and participate on a panel moderated by comic book writer Marc Andreyko at 2019 San Diego Comic-Con ahead of their show’s premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 139

Books to Silver Screen

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Also at San Diego Comic-Con: Stars Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dafne Keen arrive to sign autographs for His Dark Materials fans on Thursday at the San Diego Convention Center.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 139

Family-Founded Charity

Kimberly White/Getty

Ayesha and Stephen Curry pose during their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation launch on Thursday in Oakland, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 139

Sunflower Power

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Lucy Boynton looks angelic in a floral gown at the Saks Fifth Avenue + Vogue Celebrate Summer with Lucy Boynton event in Sagaponack, New York on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 139

On-Air Actor Update

Cindy Ord/Getty

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess stops by SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C. to chat about life updates and his upcoming roles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 139

Lunch Break

Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego are seen heading out to lunch at Mr. Chow on Thursday in Beverly Hills, California

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 139

Rave Reviews

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Actress Linda Hamilton gives two thumbs up during the Terminator: Dark Fate film panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 139

Star Strut

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Actress Helen McCrory happily walks down the red carpet during the Peaky Blinders season 5 premiere on Thursday in Birmingham, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 139

Excited Embrace

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Eva Longoria and Eugenio Derbez give each other a big hug at Premios Juventud 2019 on Thursday at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 139

Major Munchies

Presley Ann/Getty

Jay and Silent Bob stars Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith grab a bite at the Pizza Hut Lounge at 2019 Comic-Con International on Thursday in San Diego, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 139

Think Pink

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Mel B is seen leaving BBC Radio 2 offices with a furry pal in tow on Friday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 139

Vision in Teal

Rich Fury/Getty

Bo Derek attends the premiere of Sony Pictures Classic’s David Crosby: Remember My Name at the Linwood Dunn Theater on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 139

Summer Stroll

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Zachary Quinto is seen casually dressed while walking his dog out in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 139

Disney Magic

MEGA

The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown has a blast spending the day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 139

Must-See Sequel

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Tom Cruise makes a surprise appearance during 2019’s Comic-Con International to discuss Top Gun: Maverick on Thursday at the San Diego Convention Center.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 139

Cloud 9

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Busy Philipps attends C & The Moon’s first year celebration, wearing Reformation’s Nikita dress, on Thursday in Malibu, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 139

Star Power

AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty

Janet Jackson hypes up the crowd during her performance at Jeddah World Fest on Thursday at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 139

All Aboard!

Rich Polk/Getty

Rosa Salazar looks effortlessly cool in her all-black ensemble at the #IMDboat during day one of San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 139

Curtain Call

Courtesy

New Kids on the Block members Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and Jonathan Knight celebrate the last night of their sold out Mixtape Tour.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 139

Groovy Getup

Splash News Online

Diane Kruger is seen leaving Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday wearing a ‘70s-inspired outfit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 139

Haus Warming

BACKGRID

Lady Gaga is seen leaving her new beauty brand’s Haus Laboratories party, in a daring, all-black ensemble, at A.O.C. Restaurant on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 139

Summer Love

Gotham/GC Images

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello cozy up on their way to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 139

Icon Incognito

SplashNews.com

Lindsay Lohan touches down at the airport in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, wearing a bright red jacket, aviator sunglasses and jeans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 139

Dominating Duo

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Offset and Cardi B share the stage during their performance of “Clout” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 139

Hottie Who Hydrates

SplashNews.com

Matt Bomer makes his way to Kreation Organic Juicery in L.A. on Wednesday to escape the summer heat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 139

Dior Darling

Zhou jianzhong - Imaginechina/Sipa

Natalie Portman arrives in Shanghai, China to visit the Miss Dior: Love N’ Roses exhibition on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 139

Power in Numbers

Thais Llorca/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bad Bunny, Residente and Ricky Martin join thousands of people in Puerto Rico to call for the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Roselló on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 139

Audience Appreciation

David M. Russell/Walt Disney DTCI ©2019 Disney ABC. All Rights Reserved.

Awkwafina shows love to the Live with Kelly and Ryan audience as she makes her way to the stage on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 139

Sequel Scaries

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

James McAvoy hits the stage, during New Line Cinema’s 3rd annual ScareDiego, to talk about his new film IT Chapter Two at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 139

Sliding into Summer

Ashley Belnap

Trading Spaces star Carter Oosterhouse enjoys the grand opening of Greensboro, North Carolina’s first all-inclusive playground, built as a partnership between Oosterhouse and his nonprofit, Carter’s Kids, and former NFL star Ricky Proehl’s charity, The P.O.W.E.R. of Play, at Proehlific Park on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 139

Supporting the Arts

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Singer and founder MALUMA and his sister Manuela Londono attend his El Arte De Los Sueños Foundation cocktail party on Wednesday in Miami, Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 139

Family Function

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Katherine Flynn joins her mom Jane Seymour at the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Brain Health Initiative in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 139

Disney Fan Forever

George Pimentel/Getty

Jaleel White hits the red carpet for The Lion King’s Canadian premiere at the Scotiabank Theatre on Wednesday in Toronto, Canada.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 139

Sun & Swim

SplashNews.com

Model Iskra Lawrence strikes a pose in her new Aerie bikini, during a photoshoot at the Jersey Shore, on Wednesday in New Jersey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 139

Season 1 Secrets

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Gina Torres discusses her show Pearson on an episode of Build Series at Build Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 139

Sizzling Summer

SplashNews.com

Diane Kruger steps out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday wearing a crop top and denim shorts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 139

Giving Back

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Stars Boris Kodjoe, Ali Larter, Jonathan Bennet, and Emily Tosta volunteer at The Santa Monica Boys and Girls Club to raise awareness around summer hunger on Wednesday in Culver City, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 139

Self-Care

Nemo/BACKGRID

Lucy Hale was spotted leaving the Kate Somerville clinic on Melrose Place in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 139

Cast Love

Emilio Madrid-Kuser

Jennifer and Joel Grey join the classic Temptations from Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud for a group photo on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 139

Cover Girl

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss heads to Vogue House to sign copies of the August issue of British Vogue, which will feature the model on the cover wearing Prada, on Wednesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 139

Sneak Peek

Jenny Anderson

Stars Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal visit the famed Hudson Theatre in N.Y.C. on Tuesday before their Broadway show, Sea Wall/A Life, begins performances on July 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 139

Sweet Salutations

Raymond Hall/GC Image

Jordan Sparks greets fans outside of Build Studio on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 139

Sister Act

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Vanessa and Laura Marano visit Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show to discuss their show Saving Zoë at the Z100 Studio on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 139

Stars in the City

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Katie Holmes is seen walking home in a gray t-shirt and jeans after running errands in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 139

Discussions that Matter

Shannon Finney/Getty

Mahershala Ali participates in a conversation with U.S. lawmakers about religious persecution on Capitol Hill, hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Congressional Caucus and the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 139

Broadway Buddies

Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com

Chrissy Metz poses backstage with Waitress cast members Shoshana Bean and Erich Bergen at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Tuesday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 139

Hats & Highlights

MEGA

Chrissy Teigen steps out of Meche hair salon looking summer ready on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 139

Kicking Back

Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com

Real Housewives of New York stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan stop by Build Series to talk about the show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement