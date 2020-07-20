Ariana Grande Heads to the Studio in L.A., Plus Tom Cruise, Jaden Smith and More
Ready to Rock
A glammed up Ariana Grande makes her way to a recording studio in L.A. on Sunday.
Dine and Dash
Tom Cruise touches down at The Richmond Golf Club in London over the weekend to grab a bite to eat at the clubhouse.
Color Wheel
Jaden Smith brightens up L.A. on Friday in his colorful ensemble and car while reportedly shooting a music video.
Puppy Love
Olivia Culpo snuggles her tiny new pooch outside a veterinary office in L.A. on Friday.
Hands Full
A masked and gloved Justin Theroux takes his dog Kuma for a walk in New York City on Friday.
Flying High
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, smiles during a visit to the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust in Newquay, England, on Monday to launch the new "Duchess of Cornwall" helicopter, marking her 10th year as patron of the organization.
Red Alert
Tiger Woods swings during the final round of The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, on Sunday.
Best Foot Forward
Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard take a Saturday morning walk with their dog Colombo in New York City.
Award Worthy
Willem Dafoe attends the closing night of the Taormina Film Festival on Sunday in Taormina, Italy.
Tourist Time
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant (not pictured) take in the Berlin art scene with his Matrix 4 costars and director over the weekend.
Working Out
Jennifer Garner heads out for a walk with a friend in Los Angeles. on Saturday.
Sunshine and Smiles
Kendall Jenner enjoys a beach day in Malibu with friends on Saturday.
Da Boss
Rick Ross performs during the Parking Lot Concert Series in Atlanta on Saturday night.
Can I Take Your Order?
Kel Mitchell films a skit in his Good Burger costume in West Hollywood on Friday.
Summertime Swim
Ireland Baldwin savors a day out at the beach in Malibu with her friends on Friday.
On the Go
Jon Hamm runs a quick errands in Los Angeles on Friday.
Dinner for Two
Kourtney Kardashian leaves dinner with TikTok star Addison Rae at Nobu restaurant in Malibu on Friday.
Drive-in Drag
RuPaul's Drag Race winner Yvie Oddly performs during Drive 'N Drag at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, on Friday.
Tiny Tagalong
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl Olivia Culpo totes her pup (and a mask) on Friday in Los Angeles.
Game On
Gavin Rossdale returns to the tennis court on Friday for an afternoon workout.
Coupled Up
Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa keep their cool on Friday while out in N.Y.C.
Follow Me
Colton Underwood leads new pup Zooka as he heads out for coffee on Friday.
Nice Ride
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union mask up for Audi Presents: Summer Drive-in Concert featuring Kehlani at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu on Thursday night.
Gearing Up
Also there on Thursday night, the woman of the hour, Kehlani, who takes the stage at the Audi Presents: Summer Drive-in Concert.
Funny Faces
Prince Charles shares a joke with cadets after the Graduation Ceremony of the Queens Squadron and Sovereigns Review at RAF College Cranwell in eastern England on Thursday.
London Lady
Kate Moss is all dressed up on Thursday for an outing in London.
Happy Hour
Winnie Harlow enjoys a glass of wine on the go on Thursday night at Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills.
Beachy Keen
Jane Krakowski heads to the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday, with her surfboard in her vintage red Mercedes convertible.
Mad for Plaid
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (not pictured) spend the day at a park with Joe's family in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Color Blocked
Another day, another stylish dog walk for Olivia Palermo, who takes her pup for a stroll on Thursday in N.Y.C.
City Limits
Dua Lipa makes her way through N.Y.C.'s NoHo neighborhood on Thursday.
Green Machine
Colin Jost hits the beach on Thursday, enjoying some surfing in The Hamptons, New York.
Craft Corner
Vanessa Hudgens heads to the gym in a retro The Craft T-shirt on Thursday in L.A.
Hands Full
Another day, another dog walk for Lucy Hale, who totes her pup and coffee in L.A. on Thursday.
No Sweat
Jaimie Alexander and a pal take five on Thursday while out in Los Angeles.
Dinner and a Movie
Michael B. Jordan gets a bite to eat at A Night at the Drive-In, hosted by Amazon Studios and Outlier Society and featuring Black Panther and Creed, at the Paramount Drive-In in L.A. on Wednesday.
Power to the People
Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne get close as they attend a Black Lives Matter protest outside of District Attorney Jackie Lacey's office on Wednesday in L.A.
Out & About
Brian Austin Green flashes a smile while out picking up coffee from Starbucks in Malibu on Wednesday.
Puppy Love
Naomi Watts takes new rescue pup Izzy shopping in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.
Lovers' Lane
New parents Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita hold hands on their way to run errands on Wednesday in L.A.
Pajama Party
Kourtney Kardashian heads to dinner with TikToker Addison Rae in chic pajamas on Wednesday night in Malibu.
Sweet Treat
Dax Shepard and Ryan Hansen dig into pints of Planet Oat Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts during their socially distanced picnic in L.A.
Mama-to-Be
Katherine Schwarzenegger takes a walk in Santa Monica on Wednesday wearing leggings that snuggly wrap around her growing baby bump.
If the Shoe Fits
Sarah Jessica Parker visits her newly-opened SJP Collection flagship store in New York City on Wednesday.
Street Style
Katie Holmes looks chic in an all-black ensemble as she steps out on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Spot On
Sienna Miller wears a colorful leopard-print mask as she grabs a to-go coffee in the Hamptons on Wednesday.
Something to Smile About
Jordana Brewster flashes a big grin while walking her dog on Wednesday in Santa Monica.
Staying Safe
Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster wear face masks and sunglasses while out on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
Staying Active
Laura Dern enjoys an afternoon walk on Tuesday in Santa Monica.
Afternoon Shop
Kristen Stewart runs errands on Tuesday in L.A.
Cart to Heart
Serena Williams joins Instacart as they launch their #GiveFromTheCart Challenge to benefit Feeding America and fight rising food insecurity on Wednesday.
'Grateful' Guy
Pete Wentz flashes a peace sign as he picks up groceries in a Grateful Dead T-shirt on Tuesday in L.A.
Lady in Lilac
Camila Mendes shows off her summer style in a purple crop top and high-waisted shorts on Tuesday in L.A.
Run Along
Colton Underwood pounds the pavement solo in Huntington Beach, California, on Tuesday.
Blue Belle
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, smiles during a reopening visit to the Youth Action Wiltshire Oxenwood Outdoor Activity Centre on Tuesday in Marlborough, England.
Laugh In
Kyle Richards puts on a happy face during a walk through her Beverly Hills neighborhood on Tuesday.
Bumping Along
Joe Jonas and pregnant wife Sophie Turner twin in matching masks as they head to meet friends for lunch on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Cover Girl Cool
Olivia Culpo steps out with her adorable new puppy Oliver Sprinkles to celebrate her 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover on Monday in Los Angeles.
Snack Attack
Chris Pine grabs a bag of sunflower seeds from his car during a visit to Be Hive of Healing Integrative Medical & Dental Center on Monday in Agoura Hills, California.
Puppy Parent
Malin Åkerman takes her dog for a walk on Monday in L.A.
Making Moves
Lucy Hale is seen out and about in L.A. on Monday.
Staying Hydrated
Zachary Quinto loads up on flavored water in L.A. on Monday.
On the Record
New mom Iggy Azalea turns the sidewalk into a catwalk on Sunday while making her way to a Los Angeles recording studio.
Ride Along
Armie Hammer heads out for the first time since announcing his separation from wife Elizabeth Chambers, taking his dog for a ride in L.A. on Monday.
Keeping It Country
Nelly gets the crowd going on Sunday night in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of "Country
Grammar" at Live Nation's first-ever U.S. drive-in concert series, Live From The Drive-In, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
What's Cookin'?
Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger takes five on Thursday while shooting a Rubbermaid 'Prep School' Instagram Live cooking demo in L.A.
Grocery Gal
Jordana Brewster showcases her signature style on Monday during a run to a grocery store in Brentwood, California.