Ariana Grande Heads to the Studio in L.A., Plus Tom Cruise, Jaden Smith and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to    

By People Staff
July 20, 2020 06:00 AM

Ready to Rock

Credit: Diggzy/Splash

A glammed up Ariana Grande makes her way to a recording studio in L.A. on Sunday.

Dine and Dash

Credit: Splash

Tom Cruise touches down at The Richmond Golf Club in London over the weekend to grab a bite to eat at the clubhouse. 

Color Wheel

Credit: Diggzy/Splash

Jaden Smith brightens up L.A. on Friday in his colorful ensemble and car while reportedly shooting a music video.

Puppy Love

Credit: Diggzy/Splash

Olivia Culpo snuggles her tiny new pooch outside a veterinary office in L.A. on Friday.

Hands Full

Credit: The Image Direct

A masked and gloved Justin Theroux takes his dog Kuma for a walk in New York City on Friday.

Flying High

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, smiles during a visit to the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust in Newquay, England, on Monday to launch the new "Duchess of Cornwall" helicopter, marking her 10th year as patron of the organization. 

Red Alert

Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

Tiger Woods swings during the final round of The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, on Sunday.

Best Foot Forward

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard take a Saturday morning walk with their dog Colombo in New York City.

Award Worthy

Credit: Tullio Puglia/Getty

Willem Dafoe attends the closing night of the Taormina Film Festival on Sunday in Taormina, Italy.

Tourist Time

Credit: SplashNews.com

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant (not pictured) take in the Berlin art scene with his Matrix 4 costars and director over the weekend.

Working Out

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Garner heads out for a walk with a friend in Los Angeles. on Saturday.

Sunshine and Smiles

Credit: BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner enjoys a beach day in Malibu with friends on Saturday.

Da Boss

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rick Ross performs during the Parking Lot Concert Series in Atlanta on Saturday night.

Can I Take Your Order?

Credit: BACKGRID

Kel Mitchell films a skit in his Good Burger costume in West Hollywood on Friday.

Summertime Swim

Credit: The Image Direct

Ireland Baldwin savors a day out at the beach in Malibu with her friends on Friday.

On the Go

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/SplashNews.com

Jon Hamm runs a quick errands in Los Angeles on Friday.

Dinner for Two

Credit: BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian leaves dinner with TikTok star Addison Rae at Nobu restaurant in Malibu on Friday.

Drive-in Drag

Credit: Jason Merritt/Polk Imaging for Westfield

RuPaul's Drag Race winner Yvie Oddly performs during Drive 'N Drag at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, on Friday.

Tiny Tagalong

Credit: Splash News Online

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl Olivia Culpo totes her pup (and a mask) on Friday in Los Angeles. 

Game On

Credit: Backgrid

Gavin Rossdale returns to the tennis court on Friday for an afternoon workout.

Coupled Up

Credit: Splash News Online

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa keep their cool on Friday while out in N.Y.C. 

Follow Me

Credit: MEGA

Colton Underwood leads new pup Zooka as he heads out for coffee on Friday.

Nice Ride

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union mask up for Audi Presents: Summer Drive-in Concert featuring Kehlani at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu on Thursday night. 

Gearing Up

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Also there on Thursday night, the woman of the hour, Kehlani, who takes the stage at the Audi Presents: Summer Drive-in Concert.

Funny Faces

Credit: Julian Simmonds/AFP/Getty

Prince Charles shares a joke with cadets after the Graduation Ceremony of the Queens Squadron and Sovereigns Review at RAF College Cranwell in eastern England on Thursday.

London Lady

Credit: Hewitt/McLees/Splash

Kate Moss is all dressed up on Thursday for an outing in London.

Happy Hour

Credit: Backgrid

Winnie Harlow enjoys a glass of wine on the go on Thursday night at Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills. 

Beachy Keen

Credit: The Image Direct

Jane Krakowski heads to the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday, with her surfboard in her vintage red Mercedes convertible.

Mad for Plaid

Credit: The Image Direct

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (not pictured) spend the day at a park with Joe's family in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Color Blocked

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Another day, another stylish dog walk for Olivia Palermo, who takes her pup for a stroll on Thursday in N.Y.C.

City Limits

Credit: Gothan/GC

Dua Lipa makes her way through N.Y.C.'s NoHo neighborhood on Thursday.

Green Machine

Credit: The Image Direct

Colin Jost hits the beach on Thursday, enjoying some surfing in The Hamptons, New York.

Craft Corner

Credit: Backgrid

Vanessa Hudgens heads to the gym in a retro The Craft T-shirt on Thursday in L.A.

Hands Full

Credit: GC Images

Another day, another dog walk for Lucy Hale, who totes her pup and coffee in L.A. on Thursday.

No Sweat

Credit: The Image Direct

Jaimie Alexander and a pal take five on Thursday while out in Los Angeles. 

Dinner and a Movie

Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan gets a bite to eat at A Night at the Drive-In, hosted by Amazon Studios and Outlier Society and featuring Black Panther and Creed, at the Paramount Drive-In in L.A. on Wednesday.

Power to the People

Credit: London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne get close as they attend a Black Lives Matter protest outside of District Attorney Jackie Lacey's office on Wednesday in L.A.

Out & About

Credit: MEGA

Brian Austin Green flashes a smile while out picking up coffee from Starbucks in Malibu on Wednesday.

Puppy Love

Credit: The Image Direct

Naomi Watts takes new rescue pup Izzy shopping in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.

Lovers' Lane

Credit: The Image Direct

New parents Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita hold hands on their way to run errands on Wednesday in L.A.

Pajama Party

Credit: BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian heads to dinner with TikToker Addison Rae in chic pajamas on Wednesday night in Malibu.

Sweet Treat

Credit: Matt Sayles/AP Images for Planet Oat

Dax Shepard and Ryan Hansen dig into pints of Planet Oat Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts during their socially distanced picnic in L.A.

Mama-to-Be

Credit: MEGA

Katherine Schwarzenegger takes a walk in Santa Monica on Wednesday wearing leggings that snuggly wrap around her growing baby bump.

If the Shoe Fits

Credit: Splash News Online

Sarah Jessica Parker visits her newly-opened SJP Collection flagship store in New York City on Wednesday. 

Street Style

Credit: MEGA

Katie Holmes looks chic in an all-black ensemble as she steps out on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Spot On

Credit: The Image Direct

Sienna Miller wears a colorful leopard-print mask as she grabs a to-go coffee in the Hamptons on Wednesday. 

Something to Smile About

Credit: Backgrid

Jordana Brewster flashes a big grin while walking her dog on Wednesday in Santa Monica. 

Staying Safe

Credit: MEGA

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster wear face masks and sunglasses while out on Tuesday in Beverly Hills. 

Staying Active

Credit: BACKGRID

Laura Dern enjoys an afternoon walk on Tuesday in Santa Monica. 

Afternoon Shop

Credit: The Image Direct

Kristen Stewart runs errands on Tuesday in L.A. 

Cart to Heart

Credit: Instacart

Serena Williams joins Instacart as they launch their #GiveFromTheCart Challenge to benefit Feeding America and fight rising food insecurity on Wednesday. 

'Grateful' Guy

Credit: SplashNews.com

Pete Wentz flashes a peace sign as he picks up groceries in a Grateful Dead T-shirt on Tuesday in L.A. 

Lady in Lilac

Credit: The Image Direct

Camila Mendes shows off her summer style in a purple crop top and high-waisted shorts on Tuesday in L.A.

Run Along

Credit: The Image Direct

Colton Underwood pounds the pavement solo in Huntington Beach, California, on Tuesday.

Blue Belle

Credit: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, smiles during a reopening visit to the Youth Action Wiltshire Oxenwood Outdoor Activity Centre on Tuesday in Marlborough, England.

Laugh In

Credit: The Image Direct

Kyle Richards puts on a happy face during a walk through her Beverly Hills neighborhood on Tuesday.

Bumping Along

Credit: MEGA

Joe Jonas and pregnant wife Sophie Turner twin in matching masks as they head to meet friends for lunch on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

Cover Girl Cool

Credit: SplashNews.com

Olivia Culpo steps out with her adorable new puppy Oliver Sprinkles to celebrate her 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover on Monday in Los Angeles.

Snack Attack

Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Pine grabs a bag of sunflower seeds from his car during a visit to Be Hive of Healing Integrative Medical & Dental Center on Monday in Agoura Hills, California.

Puppy Parent

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Malin Åkerman takes her dog for a walk on Monday in L.A. 

Making Moves

Credit: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Lucy Hale is seen out and about in L.A. on Monday. 

Staying Hydrated

Credit: The Image Direct

Zachary Quinto loads up on flavored water in L.A. on Monday. 

On the Record

Credit: Splash News Online

New mom Iggy Azalea turns the sidewalk into a catwalk on Sunday while making her way to a Los Angeles recording studio.

Ride Along

Credit: MEGA

Armie Hammer heads out for the first time since announcing his separation from wife Elizabeth Chambers, taking his dog for a ride in L.A. on Monday.

Keeping It Country

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Nelly gets the crowd going on Sunday night in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of "Country
Grammar" at Live Nation's first-ever U.S. drive-in concert series, Live From The Drive-In, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

What's Cookin'?

Credit: Courtesy Rubbermaid

Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger takes five on Thursday while shooting a Rubbermaid 'Prep School' Instagram Live cooking demo in L.A.

Grocery Gal

Credit: Backgrid

Jordana Brewster showcases her signature style on Monday during a run to a grocery store in Brentwood, California.

