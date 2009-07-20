Star Tracks: Monday, July 20, 2009

IN STEP

Anne Hathaway and boyfriend Adam Shulman – wearing his support for his lady's recent production of Twelfth Night across his chest – stroll through New York City's East Village after enjoying brunch with friends on Saturday.

DOUBLE TAKE

What a view! Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman settle side-by-side as they enjoy a summer evening out in the Hamptons on Saturday.

EARLY RISERS

A happy Harlow Madden, 18 months, gets a lift from mom Nicole Richie while the duo – plus dad Joel Madden – stroll through Santa Monica, Calif., after breakfast on Sunday. And soon the family will be a party of four: Richie is due with her second child later this summer.

BACKSEAT DRIVER

A dapper Jon Gosselin takes the Big Apple by storm, stepping out for a night on the town on Saturday. Earlier in the day, estranged wife Kate Gosselin, also in N.Y.C., took the couple's eight children to a promotional event where they had a run-in with the paparazzi.

MEGA FANS

A shaded Victoria Beckham and pal Tom Cruise cheer for her husband David on Sunday as he makes his return to the Los Angeles Galaxy in a soccer match against AC Milan. The athlete reportedly faced hecklers in the crowd, but still made two assists to help his team finish the game 2-2.

RUNNING IN HEELS

And she's off! Rachel McAdams finds herself on the run while filming a scene for Morning Glory in New York City on Sunday.

WRESTLEMANIA

Boys will be boys! Pals Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson take their tussle to the high seas with a splashy wrestling match during a getaway to Portofino, Italy, on Saturday.

OCEAN BLUE

She's a 10! Whitney Port beats the summer heat with a dip in the Atlantic on Sunday during a visit to the W South Beach hotel in Miami.

MADONNA IN MARSEILLES

Madonna flashes a smile on an otherwise somber trip to France to meet workers injured after her concert stage set collapsed.

BEACH BIRTHDAY

90210's AnnaLynne McCord celebrates her 22nd birthday with a family outing at Asics Beach House in Malibu July 18.

GREETING COMMITTEE

It's high-fives all around as Paris Hilton greets some young fans Thursday at Westfield Mall in Century City, Calif.

ROCK ON!

Talk about a dynamic duet! American Idol winner Kris Allen shares the stage with runner-up Adam Lambert during a stop on the American Idols Live! 2009 summer tour at L.A.'s Staples Center on Thursday.

DOLL FACE

Fergie gets all dolled up with a Barbie Clones tank top by Dimepiece during an afternoon out in Brentwood, Calif., on Thursday.

BUMP IN THE ROAD

After enjoying a frozen treat the day before, working mom Jennifer Lopez – sporting a prosthetic baby bump – is on the move while filming a scene for her latest comedy, The Back-Up Plan, Friday in New York City.

LEG UP

It must be a dramatic scene! Jennifer Aniston gets serious – and shows off her great gams! – while exiting a cab Friday on the New York City set of The Bounty.

ON HER MARK

A beaming Eva Mendes offers a signing bonus to her appearance during a photo call Friday for the Giffoni Film Festival – the largest international youth film festival – in Salerno, Italy.

BY THE NUMBERS

Hola, España! Denzel Washington lets his million-dollar smile do the talking at a press event for his film The Taking of Pelham 123 in Madrid, Spain, on Friday.

