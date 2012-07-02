Star Tracks: Monday, July 2, 2012

After filing for divorce, Holmes causes a frenzy in New York. Plus: Naomi Watts, Beyoncé, Alec & Hilaria and more

People Staff
July 02, 2012 05:00 PM
<p>She may be single, but she sure isn&#8217;t lonely! <a href="/tag/katie-holmes/">Katie Holmes</a> attracts a crowd Monday as she emerges from her New York City home for the first time since <a href="/people/article/0,,20608571,00.html">filing for divorce</a> from her husband of five years <a href="/tag/tom-cruise/">Tom Cruise</a>.</p>
ON HER OWN

She may be single, but she sure isn’t lonely! Katie Holmes attracts a crowd Monday as she emerges from her New York City home for the first time since filing for divorce from her husband of five years Tom Cruise.

Humberto Carreno/StarTraks
<p><a href="/tag/naomi-watts/">Naomi Watts</a> channels the <a href="/people/static/h/package/dianaremembered/">late Princess Diana</a> while shooting <em>Caught in Flight</em> – a film based on the last two years of the beloved royal&#8217;s life – in the U.K. on Sunday. </p> <p><a href="/people/article/0,,20608642,00.html">Tell us: Did Naomi do Di justice?</a></p>
PRINCESS TREATMENT

Naomi Watts channels the late Princess Diana while shooting Caught in Flight – a film based on the last two years of the beloved royal’s life – in the U.K. on Sunday.

Tell us: Did Naomi do Di justice?

Splash News Online
<p>They&#8217;re all winners! <a href="/tag/beyonce-knowles/">Beyoncé</a> and Jay-Z enjoy the onstage festivities at the BET Awards alongside <a href="/tag/kanye-west/">Kanye West</a> and <a href="/tag/kim-kardashian/">Kim Kardashian</a> Sunday evening in Los Angeles where Knowles, Jay-Z and West took home the <a href="/people/package/article/0,,20569493_20608603,00.html">night&#8217;s biggest honors</a>.</p>
DOUBLE DATE

They’re all winners! Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoy the onstage festivities at the BET Awards alongside Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Sunday evening in Los Angeles where Knowles, Jay-Z and West took home the night’s biggest honors.

Christopher Polk/Getty
<p>Also at the BET Awards: <a href="/tag/mariah-carey/">Mariah Carey</a>, who takes center stage to <a href="/people/article/0,,20608603,00.html">pay tribute</a> to her late friend <a href="/people/package/0,,20569493,00.html">Whitney Houston</a> on Sunday. &#8220;We&#8217;ll always have the music,&#8221; a teary Carey said.</p>
A DIVA SALUTE

Also at the BET Awards: Mariah Carey, who takes center stage to pay tribute to her late friend Whitney Houston on Sunday. “We’ll always have the music,” a teary Carey said.

Michael Buckner/Getty
<p>A day after <a href="/people/article/0,,20607328,00.html">their wedding</a>, newlywed Alec Baldwin keeps his new wife Hilaria Thomas close during a family outing with daughter Ireland, 16, Sunday in New York City.</p>
WEDDED BLISS

A day after their wedding, newlywed Alec Baldwin keeps his new wife Hilaria Thomas close during a family outing with daughter Ireland, 16, Sunday in New York City.

Curtis Means/ACE/INF
<p>She&#8217;s due any minute now! Expectant mom <a href="/tag/kourtney-kardashian/">Kourtney Kardashian</a> spends quality time with 2½-year-old cutie Mason and boyfriend Scott Disick in Calabasas, Calif., on Saturday.</p>
WHOA, MAMA!

She’s due any minute now! Expectant mom Kourtney Kardashian spends quality time with 2½-year-old cutie Mason and boyfriend Scott Disick in Calabasas, Calif., on Saturday.

AKM-GSI
<p>Ooh la la! <a href="/tag/jennifer-lawrence/">Jennifer Lawrence</a> goes girly in a floral frock as she arrives for the Christian Dior fashion show Monday in Paris.</p>
THE GIRL ON FIRE

Ooh la la! Jennifer Lawrence goes girly in a floral frock as she arrives for the Christian Dior fashion show Monday in Paris.

Splash News Online
<p>With <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2012/04/08/kristin-cavallari-kmart-attention-women-maxi-dress/">baby No. 2 on the way</a>, <a href="/tag/sarah-michelle-gellar/">Sarah Michelle Gellar</a> goes on a sunny Saturday stroll with her adorable daughter Charlotte, 2½, in Los Angeles.</p>
WHAT A POUT

With baby No. 2 on the way, Sarah Michelle Gellar goes on a sunny Saturday stroll with her adorable daughter Charlotte, 2½, in Los Angeles.

Vince Flores/AFF
<p><a href="/people/article/0,,20597515,00.html"><em>Sparkle</em></a> star <a href="/tag/jordin-sparks/">Jordin Sparks</a> sings the national anthem on Sunday at L.A.&#8217;s Dodger Stadium.</p>
Oh, Say Can She Sing

Sparkle star Jordin Sparks sings the national anthem on Sunday at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium.

Mark Sullivan/WireImage
<p><a href="/tag/reese-witherspoon/">Reese Witherspoon</a>, expecting her third child in the fall, braves the Southern heat Saturday to film <em>Devil&#8217;s Knot</em> in Atlanta, Ga.</p>
On Location

Reese Witherspoon, expecting her third child in the fall, braves the Southern heat Saturday to film Devil’s Knot in Atlanta, Ga.

Aaron St. Clair/Splash News Online
<p><a href="/tag/katy-perry/">Katy Perry</a> shimmers in gold at the Australian premiere of her concert documentary, <em>Part of Me</em>, Friday in Sydney.</p>
All that Glitters

Katy Perry shimmers in gold at the Australian premiere of her concert documentary, Part of Me, Friday in Sydney.

Splash News Online
<p>Temporary blonde Miranda Kerr hides her lush brunette locks under a funky wig for a photo shoot Friday in New York.</p>
WIGGIN' OUT

Temporary blonde Miranda Kerr hides her lush brunette locks under a funky wig for a photo shoot Friday in New York.

Wagner Az/Pacific Coast News
<p>They&#8217;re do-gooders! <a href="/tag/kim-kardashian/">Kim Kardashian</a> and <a href="/tag/kanye-west/">Kanye West</a> leave the glamour behind as the couple arrives at a Hollywood children&#8217;s hospital on Friday.</p>
SWEET CHARITY

They’re do-gooders! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leave the glamour behind as the couple arrives at a Hollywood children’s hospital on Friday.

X17online
<p><a href="/tag/jessica-alba/">Jessica Alba</a> and her 4-year-old giddy girl Honor embark on a day of shopping Friday in Beverly Hills.</p>
GIRLS' DAY OUT

Jessica Alba and her 4-year-old giddy girl Honor embark on a day of shopping Friday in Beverly Hills.

National Photo Group
<p>She may be a movie star, but <a href="/tag/jennifer-lawrence/">Jennifer Lawrence</a> handles her own bags while heading out for the weekend in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday.</p>
ROLLIN' OUT

She may be a movie star, but Jennifer Lawrence handles her own bags while heading out for the weekend in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday.

AKM-GSI
<p>Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine gets tongues wagging – even his own! – during a white-hot performance on the <em>Today</em> show Friday in New York&#8217;s Rockefeller Center.</p>
RAISE YOUR VOICE

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine gets tongues wagging – even his own! – during a white-hot performance on the Today show Friday in New York’s Rockefeller Center.

Derek Storm/Splash News Online
<p>Cup in hand, <a href="/tag/matt-damon/">Matt Damon</a> finds a coffee mate in wife Luciana Friday in Santa Monica, Calif.</p>
JAVA RUN

Cup in hand, Matt Damon finds a coffee mate in wife Luciana Friday in Santa Monica, Calif.

Splash News Online
<p>After <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2012/06/27/alessandra-ambrosio-son-noah-phoenix-first-photo/">showing off</a> her newborn son, Alessandra Ambrésio lovingly cradles Noah, 7 weeks, while daughter Anja, 3 ½, smiles at the cameras Friday in Santa Monica, Calif.</p>
IT TAKES TWO

After showing off her newborn son, Alessandra Ambrésio lovingly cradles Noah, 7 weeks, while daughter Anja, 3 ½, smiles at the cameras Friday in Santa Monica, Calif.

AKM-GSI
