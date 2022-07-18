Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visit N.Y.C., Plus Vin Diesel, Matthew & Woody, Lady Gaga and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff July 18, 2022 06:00 AM

New York Minute

Credit: Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sport big smiles on July 18 while arriving to observe Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations in N.Y.C. 

Not So Furious

Credit: Backgrid

Vin Diesel happily hits the set of Fast X in Rome on July 18.

3 of 95

Water Works

Credit: Tonci Plazibat/HMCROPIX/SIPA/Shutterstock

Pals Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey share a paddleboard while vacationing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on July 17.

Back in Action

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lady Gaga kicks off her Chromatica Ball tour in Dusseldorf, Germany, on July 17.

Sibling Revelry

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Derek Hough visits sister Julianne on July 16 backstage at her Broadway show, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. 

6 of 95

Paradise Found

Credit: Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL/Splash news Online

New couple Lake Bell and Chris Rock stay connected while exploring Dubrovnik, Croatia, on July 17.

7 of 95

Walk the Walk

Credit: The IMage Direct

Jon Hamm takes his dog for a walk in Los Angeles on July 17.

Turn About

Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

Vanessa Hudgens goes glam for the Los Angeles Cali Cares charity event to benefit No Kid Hungry at Spago on July 17.

9 of 95

Future Is Bright

Credit: Lisa Lake/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o presents the honorees as Lancôme celebrates the Write Her Future scholarship winners during a ceremony at the NAACP ACT-SO Awards in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on July 17.

Low-Key Loki

Credit: GoffPhotos/Splash News Online

Owen Wilson gets into character on the Essex, England, set of Loki on July 17.

11 of 95

Power Ballad

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Gary Carr and Chloë Grace Moretz film The Ballad of Ruby Salem in N.Y.C. on July 18.

Party People

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Ali and Dina Lohan look summery on July 16 while attending Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon by Ticket2Events to benefit the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust in The Hamptons, New York. 

13 of 95

Thumbs Way Up

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Brad Pitt attends the Bullet Train photocall at Bateau L'Excellence, Port Debilly, on July 16 in Paris.

Getting Sporty

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Jojo Siwa gets ready for the competition at the celebrity softball game during MLB's All-Star Week at Dodger Stadium on July 16 in Los Angeles.

Stylish Night Out

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Pusha T attends the KENZO by Nigo US Launch Event at The New Museum on July 16 in New York City.

Funny Friends

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Kathy Griffin and Rosie O'Donnell attend the FRIENDLY HOUSE LA Comedy Benefit at The Fonda Theatre on July 16 in Los Angeles.

Rocking the Stage

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for W Algarve

Rita Ora performs at the W Algarve premiere opening event on July 15 in Albufeira, Portugal.

Pretty Little Pals

Credit: Kevin Winter/THR/Getty

Lucy Hale and Bailee Madison attend an exclusive screening of HBOMax's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin at Warner Bros. Studios on July 15 in Burbank, California.

Getting Her Star

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Jenifer Lewis attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on July 15 in Los Angeles.

Over Under

Credit: Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM

Katie Holmes cracks a smile on July 14 while out in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood. 

On Red Alert

Credit: Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock

Becky G hits her mark on July 14 at Festival d'ete de Quebec in Canada. 

Water Works

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James kick back at the Evian Sparkling Water launch party at Tao Beach Club at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas on July 14. 

Paw Patrol

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski is stylish as usual while walking her dog in N.Y.C. on July 15. 

Baseball's Biggest Fan

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Miles Teller joined eBay as it hosted a live baseball trading card draft to help him select his ultimate card lineup to send to the eBay vault in Los Angeles on July 15.

Fun in the Sun

Credit: EliotPress / MEGA

Sofia Richie shows off her bikini body while on vacation with her boyfriend Elliot Grainge in St-Tropez on July 15.

Boys' Night Out

Credit: Katie Jones

Adam Pally & Jon Gabrus pose together at the 101 Places to Party Before You Die premiere party on July 12 in West Hollywood, California.

Stage Presence

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Halsey joins Machine Gun Kelly on stage during his performance in Los Angeles on July 13. 

Backstage Buddies

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Charli D'Amelio meets up with Avril Lavigne backstage at Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. concert on July 14. 

Style File

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Krysten Ritter and Stacey Bendet celebrate the Lola Schnabel x Alice + Olivia Capsule Collection, co-hosted by designer Zac Posen, at The House on Sunset in West Hollywood on July 14. 

So Incredible

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Steph and Ayesha Curry hang with some super pals during a July 14 visit to Disney's California Adventure theme park in Anaheim, California. 

Rock Wear

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Demi Lovato looks appropriately cool outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on July 14. 

Endless Possibilities

Credit: John Salangsang/Outfest/Shutterstock

Billy Porter greets the cameras as he arrives to the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival opening night celebration of Anything's Possible on July 14. 

Feeling Fussy

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lizzo looks out of this world on July 14 during her performance on NBC's Today in New York City.

Skirt the Issue

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lawrence heads to dinner with husband Cooke Maroney (not pictured) on July 14 in N.Y.C. 

To Boot

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bella Hadid joins the fun at the La Detresse Summer Trip Collection Celebration at Dante Seaport in N.Y.C. on July 14. 

Walk the Walk

Credit: BACKGRID

Ana de Armas leaves a screening of The Gray Man in Hollywood on July 14. 

Toast with the Most

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Clase Azul Mexico

Christian Siriano and Maggie Gyllenhaal raise their glasses at the Clase Azul Mexico Loft in Brooklyn on July 14 to celebrate the launch of the new 25 Aniversario Limited Edition tequila. 

Color Block

Credit: Backgrid

Addison Rae steps out in head-to-toe green in West Hollywood on July 14. 

Well Suited

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Sebastian Stan films his latest, A Different Man, on July 14 in N.Y.C.

Loved Up

Credit: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share a kiss during their getaway to Saint-Tropez, France, on July 14. 

Run Along

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Kelly Bensimon keeps it moving in New York City on July 14. 

Quiet on the Set

Credit: The Image Direct

Arnold Schwarzenegger raises eyebrows (his own!) on July 14 on the Toronto set of his new series, UTap.

Going Gray

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

The Gray Man costars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans get all dressed up for the film's premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13. 

Peace Keeper

Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA

Regé-Jean Page shares a sign at the Los Angeles premiere of The Gray Man at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13. 

Green with Envy

Credit: FilmMagic

Issa Rae stuns on July 13 at the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Max's RAP SH!T at the Hammer Museum. 

Mad for Plaid

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gwen Stefani brings her signature style to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on July 13.

Hanging On

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Machine Gun Kelly pulls his signature concert stunt during his tour stop at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on July 13. 

It's a Date

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian step out for the Machine Gun Kelly concert at The Kia Forum in L.A. on July 13. 

Ab Fab

Credit: The Image Direct

Bethenny Frankel shows off her toned figure while walking the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on July 13. 

One Cool Crew

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Vanessa Bayer, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jameela Jamil and Kevin Hart get together at a special screening of Warner Bros. DC League of Super Pets at AMC The Grove on July 13. 

Guitar Hero

Credit: Gary Miller/Getty

Brandi Carlile hits all the right notes during a taping of Austin City Limits in Texas on July 13. 

Who Nose?

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, gets a sweet greeting from a pup on July 14 during a reception for the 160th anniversary of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home animal welfare charity in London. 

Can You Keep Up?

Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty

Vivica A. Fox attends the Los Angeles screening of Keeping Up with the Joneses at Cinemark Baldwin Hills in L.A. on July 13. 

Talk It Up

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Newly minted Emmy nominee Lizzo takes the mic during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 13. 

Selfie Mode

Credit: Steve Thorne/Redferns/Getty

Michael Bublé has his hands full on July 13 during a performance in Warwick, England.

Easy Breezy

Credit: The Image Direct

Gwyneth Paltrow looks summer-ready while out in The Hamptons, New York, on July 12. 

Suit Yourself

Credit: The IMage Direct

Courteney Cox gets into character on the Montreal, Canada, set of Scream 6 on July 13.

Party On

Credit: The Image Direct

Jared Leto has some fun in the sun as he continues his vacation at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 13. 

Bottoms Up

Credit: Kate Haus

Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson sip the official cocktail of Jordan Peele's Nope, SKYY Vodka's Cos-NOPE-olitan, at the Jupiter's Claim Launch Event in Hollywood.

Fashion Plates

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Christian Siriano and Katie Holmes head to Westport, Connecticut, on July 12 for the opening of The Collective West. 

Wheely Something

Credit: Backgrid

Chris Pine hops on a Vespa while shooting scenes for Poolman in Los Angeles on July 12.

Making Waves

Credit: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham has a blast during his vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 12, with new wife Nicola Peltz (not pictured).

French Twist

Credit: Josh Mellin

Charli XCX hits her mark during the Festival d'été de Québec in Quebec City, Canada, on July 12.

Super Status

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort/Getty

Jacob Batalon poses with Spider-Man during a visit to the Avengers Campus inside Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on July 12.

Vacation Mode

Credit: Best Image/Backgrid

Jared Leto dons resort wear for his day out in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 13. 

Cheers to That

Credit: COurtesy

Bruno Mars kicks back with his SelvaRey rum at Chicago's Three Dots and A Dash on July 12.

Turn It Up

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

St. Vincent hops into the DJ booth at the launch of the Gant x St. Vincent collection at The Standard London on July 12.

Walk About

Steven Yeun arrives at the Los Angeles studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 12.

Swing and a Smile

Credit: Mirrorpix/MEGA

Tiger Woods gets to work on July 12 during a practice day ahead of the 150th British Open at St Andrews golf course in Scotland.

Hey Upper East Siders ...

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Whitney Peak films scenes for Gossip Girl in N.Y.C. on July 12. 