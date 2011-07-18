Star Tracks: Monday July 18, 2011

TWICE AS NICE

Credit: Jemal Countess/WireImage

Hey there, good lookin'! A newly shorn Bradley Cooper gets a closer look at his Madame Tussauds wax figure Monday during its New York unveiling. The replica will go on display at the museum's Las Vegas location.

REVVED TO GO

Credit: X17

Leaving baby Willow at home, new mom Pink hops aboard her motorcycle in Malibu, Calif., Sunday.

COOL TIDINGS

Credit: Fame

Ryan Seacrest goes in for a sweet smooch while girlfriend Julianne Hough takes a dip Saturday in Miami, where she's busy filming the movie-musical Rock of Ages.

WATER WORKS!

Credit: Flynet

Also taking a dip in Miami: Katie Holmes, who gets her feet wet Sunday while showing off her impressive bikini bod in the Sunshine State.

GOT THE MESSAGE?

Credit: X17

Demi Lovato lets her T-shirt ("The Only Coke I Do Is Diet") do the talking at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles, where she caught a movie with a couple of girlfriends on Sunday.

THE EYES HAVE IT

Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Game of Thrones heartthrob Jason Momoa turns on the charm at a photo call for his new movie, Conan the Barbarian, Monday at the Villa Magna hotel in Madrid, Spain.

PHOTO FINISH

Credit: Fontoura/Aspahan/AKM Images

Trading her bump-baring two-piece for a form-fitting one piece, mom-to-be Tori Spelling shows off her growing form Sunday during a family outing at a farmers' market in Malibu, Calif.

SHOP TO IT

Credit: National Photo Group

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner each tote a pretty pick-me-up – Violet, 5½ and Seraphina, 2½ – after visiting the farmer's market in Los Angeles Sunday.

HIP CHECK

Credit: Fame

Rockin' pop Pete Wentz was all smiles Saturday after a coffee run and trip to the park with his curly-haired cutie, 2½-year-old son Bronx Mowgli, in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

NOW BOARDING

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

After plenty of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 premieres, little sister Emma Watson rolls with it as she lands at LAX on Saturday.

PLAY THE FIELD

Credit: Splash News Online

New dad David Beckham cracks a smile while practicing with his L.A. Galaxy teammates in Carson, Calif., Friday.

PERFECT PITCH

Credit: Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Brad Paisley sings his heart out during a performance for Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series in New York's Central Park Friday morning.

KID SPACE

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

Heidi Klum takes a break from her summer fitness routine to explore New York's SoHo neighborhood Friday with daughter Leni, 7, and son Henry, 5.

RED EYE

Credit: Flynet

After celebrating her 26th birthday with a beach bash (and pal Zac Efron!) a workout-ready Ashley Tisdale finds a little shade before heading to her West Hollywood gym Friday.

THE HIGH LIFE

Credit: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland

Modern Family star – and recent Emmy nominee – Jesse Tyler Ferguson laughs it up with boyfriend Justin Mikita Friday at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif.

TRAVEL BUDDY

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Talk about puppy love! Miley Cyrus keeps her cuddly canine companion close before departing Los Angeles International Airport Friday.

CHEER TEAM

Credit: Lisa Lake/WireImage

Selena Gomez and Ryan Seacrest partner up to bring The Voice, an interactive radio television studio, to the patients of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Friday.

