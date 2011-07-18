Star Tracks: Monday July 18, 2011
TWICE AS NICE
Hey there, good lookin'! A newly shorn Bradley Cooper gets a closer look at his Madame Tussauds wax figure Monday during its New York unveiling. The replica will go on display at the museum's Las Vegas location.
REVVED TO GO
Leaving baby Willow at home, new mom Pink hops aboard her motorcycle in Malibu, Calif., Sunday.
COOL TIDINGS
Ryan Seacrest goes in for a sweet smooch while girlfriend Julianne Hough takes a dip Saturday in Miami, where she's busy filming the movie-musical Rock of Ages.
WATER WORKS!
Also taking a dip in Miami: Katie Holmes, who gets her feet wet Sunday while showing off her impressive bikini bod in the Sunshine State.
GOT THE MESSAGE?
Demi Lovato lets her T-shirt ("The Only Coke I Do Is Diet") do the talking at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles, where she caught a movie with a couple of girlfriends on Sunday.
THE EYES HAVE IT
Game of Thrones heartthrob Jason Momoa turns on the charm at a photo call for his new movie, Conan the Barbarian, Monday at the Villa Magna hotel in Madrid, Spain.
PHOTO FINISH
Trading her bump-baring two-piece for a form-fitting one piece, mom-to-be Tori Spelling shows off her growing form Sunday during a family outing at a farmers' market in Malibu, Calif.
SHOP TO IT
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner each tote a pretty pick-me-up – Violet, 5½ and Seraphina, 2½ – after visiting the farmer's market in Los Angeles Sunday.
HIP CHECK
Rockin' pop Pete Wentz was all smiles Saturday after a coffee run and trip to the park with his curly-haired cutie, 2½-year-old son Bronx Mowgli, in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
NOW BOARDING
After plenty of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 premieres, little sister Emma Watson rolls with it as she lands at LAX on Saturday.
PLAY THE FIELD
New dad David Beckham cracks a smile while practicing with his L.A. Galaxy teammates in Carson, Calif., Friday.
PERFECT PITCH
Brad Paisley sings his heart out during a performance for Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series in New York's Central Park Friday morning.
KID SPACE
Heidi Klum takes a break from her summer fitness routine to explore New York's SoHo neighborhood Friday with daughter Leni, 7, and son Henry, 5.
RED EYE
After celebrating her 26th birthday with a beach bash (and pal Zac Efron!) a workout-ready Ashley Tisdale finds a little shade before heading to her West Hollywood gym Friday.
THE HIGH LIFE
Modern Family star – and recent Emmy nominee – Jesse Tyler Ferguson laughs it up with boyfriend Justin Mikita Friday at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif.
TRAVEL BUDDY
Talk about puppy love! Miley Cyrus keeps her cuddly canine companion close before departing Los Angeles International Airport Friday.
CHEER TEAM
Selena Gomez and Ryan Seacrest partner up to bring The Voice, an interactive radio television studio, to the patients of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Friday.