Star Tracks - Monday, July 17, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 17

COUPLE TIME

Credit: X17

Nick Lachey and gal pal Vanessa Minnillo make the scene at Hollywood hot spot Hyde on Friday (left). Coincidentally, Lachey's ex, Jessica Simpson, was also at the same club with hairstylist pal Ken Paves. The next day, the couple get domestic during a grocery run to a Whole Foods store in Brentwood, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

WAVE RUNNER

Credit: Will Binns/Gaz Shirley/ Pacific Coast News

Matthew McConaughey attempts to hang ten (and hang on) during a surfing lesson near his Malibu home on Friday. The only thing missing from his ocean activities? BFFs Jake Gyllenhaal and Lance Armstrong.

3 of 17

WALK THE WALK

Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty

During his visit to New Orleans on Thursday, Brad Pitt surveys the hurricane-ravaged Lower Ninth Ward. In a Monday interview with the Today show, the actor said fatherhood has helped change his perspective on the world: "You know, I've had my day. I made some films, and I've really had a very fortunate life, and it's time for me to share that a little bit."

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

GREEN SCENE

Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty

Pitt puts his head together with New Orleans community leaders (from left) Barbara Lalen Keller and Carol BeBelle on Thursday. The actor, who also met with Tulane University's dean of architecture Reed Kroloff, was in town as a sponsor and judge of the Global Green design competition for affordable, eco-friendly housing. "It's shocking," Pitt told reporters of the lack of progress in the hurricane-ravaged area. "Driving by houses in the Ninth Ward ... it is just devastating."

Advertisement

5 of 17

NATURE LOVER

Credit: X17

With fiancé Tom Cruise in Chicago honoring Steven Spielberg on Saturday, Katie Holmes takes some quiet time for herself in Telluride, Colo., where the family – including 3-month-old daughter Suri – has been vacationing.

6 of 17

DOGGIE DAY AFTERNOON

Credit: JFX Images

Mariah Carey and her beloved pooch Jack have it made in the shade while filming a Spike Lee-directed music video in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

EASY RIDERS

Credit: X17

A multitasking Hilary Duff shows rocker beau Joel Madden how to keep things balanced during a Saturday bike ride in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

MATERIAL GIRLS

Credit: Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI

A passion for fashion is clearly in the DNA: Madonna and 9-year-old daughter Lourdes do a quick change between daytime and evening Kabbalah services in New York City on Saturday.

Advertisement

9 of 17

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Credit: Fame Pictures

Teri Hatcher travels old-school – motoring in her vintage lean, mean Volkswagen machine – while running errands Thursday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

AFTERNOON DELIGHT

Credit: Chartles Guerin/ABACA

A pregnant Maggie Gyllenhaal (who's engaged to actor Peter Sarsgaard) has a cool treat Thursday during an outing in New York City's West Village.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

BACK TO THE MUSIC?

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Gwen Stefani leaves 1-month-old Kingston at home as she makes a stylish reunion with frequent collaborator Eve (not pictured) at a Hollywood recording studio on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

WORLDS AWAY

Credit: MArtin Grimes/Pacific Coast News; ANG/Fame Pictures

Eva Longoria is simply over the rainbow as she exits a Beverly Hills salon on Thursday. Meanwhile, more than 5,000 miles away, the Desperate Housewife's French beau Tony Parker had a colorful night of his own, partying in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

FREE BIRD?

Credit: Sunset Photo and News

Heather Locklear makes a bold statement Thursday – showing off fresh ink of the word Finch above her existing ankle tattoo – during a shopping excursion with a gal pal near her Westlake Village, Calif.,ahome. A friendly tribute to David Spade's Just Shoot Me character Dennis Finch? Nope, says a source close to Locklear. "It means she's free as a bird."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

JUST 'CHARMED'

Credit: JFX Images

Nick Lachey – who did a six-episode stint on Charmed – meets up with former witchy woman Alyssa Milano over lunch at Hollywood's Sky Bar on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

ROCK STEADIES

Credit: Charley Gallay/London Entertainment/Splash

They're not Hollywood's latest hookup, but Rock Star: Supernova's Dave Navarro and Tommy Lee do get their licks in Thursday at The Roxy in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

CLASS REUNION

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

It is A Different World for the cast of the '80s campus sitcom (from back row, left) – Sinbad, Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer, Lisa Bonet, Debbie Allen and Jasmine Guy – who reunited at a TV press tour in Pasadena on Thursday. The show, which ran from '87-'93, begins airing on Nick at Night July 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 17

SUNNY PROSPECTS

Credit: ALECSEY BOLDESKUL

Lucy Liu takes cover during a walk in the park Thursday with her onscreen costar, a chocolate Labrador, in Brooklyn, N.Y., where she's filming the comedy Watching the Detectives.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff