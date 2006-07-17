Star Tracks - Monday, July 17, 2006
COUPLE TIME
Nick Lachey and gal pal Vanessa Minnillo make the scene at Hollywood hot spot Hyde on Friday (left). Coincidentally, Lachey's ex, Jessica Simpson, was also at the same club with hairstylist pal Ken Paves. The next day, the couple get domestic during a grocery run to a Whole Foods store in Brentwood, Calif.
WAVE RUNNER
Matthew McConaughey attempts to hang ten (and hang on) during a surfing lesson near his Malibu home on Friday. The only thing missing from his ocean activities? BFFs Jake Gyllenhaal and Lance Armstrong.
WALK THE WALK
During his visit to New Orleans on Thursday, Brad Pitt surveys the hurricane-ravaged Lower Ninth Ward. In a Monday interview with the Today show, the actor said fatherhood has helped change his perspective on the world: "You know, I've had my day. I made some films, and I've really had a very fortunate life, and it's time for me to share that a little bit."
GREEN SCENE
Pitt puts his head together with New Orleans community leaders (from left) Barbara Lalen Keller and Carol BeBelle on Thursday. The actor, who also met with Tulane University's dean of architecture Reed Kroloff, was in town as a sponsor and judge of the Global Green design competition for affordable, eco-friendly housing. "It's shocking," Pitt told reporters of the lack of progress in the hurricane-ravaged area. "Driving by houses in the Ninth Ward ... it is just devastating."
NATURE LOVER
With fiancé Tom Cruise in Chicago honoring Steven Spielberg on Saturday, Katie Holmes takes some quiet time for herself in Telluride, Colo., where the family – including 3-month-old daughter Suri – has been vacationing.
DOGGIE DAY AFTERNOON
Mariah Carey and her beloved pooch Jack have it made in the shade while filming a Spike Lee-directed music video in Los Angeles on Saturday.
EASY RIDERS
A multitasking Hilary Duff shows rocker beau Joel Madden how to keep things balanced during a Saturday bike ride in Hollywood.
MATERIAL GIRLS
A passion for fashion is clearly in the DNA: Madonna and 9-year-old daughter Lourdes do a quick change between daytime and evening Kabbalah services in New York City on Saturday.
BLAST FROM THE PAST
Teri Hatcher travels old-school – motoring in her vintage lean, mean Volkswagen machine – while running errands Thursday in Los Angeles.
AFTERNOON DELIGHT
A pregnant Maggie Gyllenhaal (who's engaged to actor Peter Sarsgaard) has a cool treat Thursday during an outing in New York City's West Village.
BACK TO THE MUSIC?
Gwen Stefani leaves 1-month-old Kingston at home as she makes a stylish reunion with frequent collaborator Eve (not pictured) at a Hollywood recording studio on Thursday.
WORLDS AWAY
Eva Longoria is simply over the rainbow as she exits a Beverly Hills salon on Thursday. Meanwhile, more than 5,000 miles away, the Desperate Housewife's French beau Tony Parker had a colorful night of his own, partying in Paris.
FREE BIRD?
Heather Locklear makes a bold statement Thursday – showing off fresh ink of the word Finch above her existing ankle tattoo – during a shopping excursion with a gal pal near her Westlake Village, Calif.,ahome. A friendly tribute to David Spade's Just Shoot Me character Dennis Finch? Nope, says a source close to Locklear. "It means she's free as a bird."
JUST 'CHARMED'
Nick Lachey – who did a six-episode stint on Charmed – meets up with former witchy woman Alyssa Milano over lunch at Hollywood's Sky Bar on Thursday.
ROCK STEADIES
They're not Hollywood's latest hookup, but Rock Star: Supernova's Dave Navarro and Tommy Lee do get their licks in Thursday at The Roxy in Hollywood.
CLASS REUNION
It is A Different World for the cast of the '80s campus sitcom (from back row, left) – Sinbad, Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer, Lisa Bonet, Debbie Allen and Jasmine Guy – who reunited at a TV press tour in Pasadena on Thursday. The show, which ran from '87-'93, begins airing on Nick at Night July 22.
SUNNY PROSPECTS
Lucy Liu takes cover during a walk in the park Thursday with her onscreen costar, a chocolate Labrador, in Brooklyn, N.Y., where she's filming the comedy Watching the Detectives.