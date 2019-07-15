Bradley Cooper & Laura Dern Enjoy Lunch in N.Y.C., Plus Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton, Katherine Schwarzenegger and More
Big Little Friend
Bradley Cooper and Laura Dern stepped out together while heading to lunch in New York City.
Flower Power
Katherine Schwarzenegger visited a hair salon in Los Angeles in a boho floral print.
Summertime Fun
Dylan McDermott relaxed on the beach shirtless in Miami.
Somebody to Love
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton stocked up on groceries after having dinner in New York City.
Gone Overseas
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn enjoy their vacation in Saint Tropez, France, together.
Rockin' Rogers
Maggie Rogers performed during the 2019 Forecastle Festival at Louisville Waterfront Park in Kentucky.
Love All
Woody Harrelson attended the Men’s Singles Final at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London.
Monster Fans
Glee alums Heather Morris and Naya Rivera attended the Monster Jam Celebrity Event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Friday Feels
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez hit their favorite place — the gym! — on Friday in New York City.
Sing Thing
Maggie Rogers performs on NBC’s Citi Summer Concert Series during the Today show at The Plaza at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Solo Strut
Andrew Garfield makes waves during a gym visit in Hollywood on Friday.
What's So Funny?
Ashley Benson and a pal can’t help but crack up while out in L.A. on Friday.
Cool Concertgoer
Meanwhile, Ashley’s girlfriend Cara Delevingne attends the Teen Cancer America Suite at the Bob Dylan and Neil Young concert in London’s Hyde Park on Friday.
Color Rush
Pregnant Jenna Bush Hager poses with her two favorite Poppys — her daughter and the Trolls star! — at DreamWorks’ Trolls The Experience in New York City.
For Good
French Montana hangs with a patient on Friday during a surprise visit to Seacrest Studios at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on behalf of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.
Chanel Chic
Kristen Stewart smolders in all white at the Noir et Blanc de Chanel Fall/Winter 2019 makeup collection launch at Yachts de Paris on Thursday in Paris.
Action Shot
Brad Pitt photobombs costar Margot Robbie during their photo call for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Thursday.
Super Fan
Self-proclaimed Billie Eilish “hype man” Melissa McCarthy arrives to see the “Bad Guys” singer in concert at The Greek Theatre in L.A. on Thursday.
Baby Love
Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade cuddle up to daughter Kaavia on the red carpet ahead of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday in L.A.
Power Pattern
Jessie J belts it out onstage during her performance at the Henley festival in Oxfordshire, England, on Thursday.
Art Appreciation
Samuel L. Jackson attends the Mr. Brainwash solo exhibit launch at Taglialatella Galleries on Thursday in Toronto, Canada.
Floral Fun
Kate Mara supports husband Jamie Bell at the special screening of his film Skin in L.A. on Thursday.
Celebrating History
Riz Ahmed attends the OMEGA 50th Anniversary Moon Landing Dinner at the Television Centre in London on Thursday.
To the Point
Marcia Gay Harden and close pal Camryn Manheim smile at a special screening of Netflix’s Point Blank on Thursday in L.A.
Runway Win
Eva Longoria conquers the catwalk during the Marbella fashion show at The Global Gift Foundation Philanthropic Weekend on Thursday in Marbella, Spain.
Costars on the Carpet
Jesse Eisenberg and Alessandro Nivola pose together at The Art of Self-Defense screening on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Always On
Models Olivia Culpo and Myla Dalbesio strike a pose before having a fun night out at Mandrake Miami on Thursday.
Money Moves
Cardi B takes the stage at the Openair Frauenfeld Music Festival on Thursday in Switzerland.
Fun & Fit
Adriana Lima and trainer Deja Riley have fun sweating it out at PUMA and Refinery29 hosts the launch of the new PUMA LQD CELL Shatter shoe at Refinery29 on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Face in the Crowd
Claire Foy sits nervously in the crowd during day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Thursday in London.
Peace and Love
Mya sends peaceful vibes during her SiriusXM Studios visit on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Pretty in Pink
Emily Blunt looks radiant in a pink dress with lace cutouts at the American Institute for Stuttering’s 13th Annual Gala at Guastavino’s on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Slime Time
Host Michael Strahan brings his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia as dates to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Kids' Club
Ciara’s daughter Sienna Princess and son Future Zahir steal the show on the red carpet ahead of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday in L.A.
I 'Spy'...
Sebastian Stan wraps an arm around costar Jessica Chastain while filming their upcoming spy thriller 355 on Monday in Paris.
Petite Pause
Also seen on the 355 set: Diane Kruger smiling during a quick break.
A 'Royally' Good View
David Beckham is all smiles in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Thursday.
Screen Time
Emily Ratajkowski is seen on her phone while out and about in New York City on Thursday.
'Don't Blame Me'
Taylor Swift shrugs her shoulders during her performance at Amazon Music’s Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Friendly Feast
Kourtney Kardashian and pal Winnie Harlow leave Craig’s restaurant hand-in-hand after grabbing dinner with Kardashian’s ex Luka Sabbat on Wednesday in West Hollywood.
London Calling
Rita Ora steps out in a high-collared gold choker in London on Wednesday.
Power Players
Russell Wilson and wife Ciara pose with U.S. women’s national soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe and girlfriend Sue Bird at the 2019 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Supportive Spouse
Dwyane Wade grins as wife Gabrielle Union strikes a pose on the red carpet at the 2019 ESPYS on Wednesday in L.A.
Call to Action
Also at the 2019 ESPYS: Sandra Bullock calls for equal pay for the U.S. women’s national soccer team as the athletes won the best team award.
Couture Couple
Newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas prove once again they’re a match made in fashion heaven as they’re snapped leaving The Peninsula Paris Hotel where they stayed during Couture Week.
Tasteful & Timeless
Brand ambassador Patrick Dempsey hosts TAG Heuer’s celebration of 50 years of the iconic Monaco Timepiece on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Major Milestone
Noomi Rapace and Nicholas Hoult attend the American Friends of Covent Garden Celebrates 50 years of the Royal Opera House and the Royal Ballet at Jean Georges Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
Seeking Sunglasses
Beanie Feldstein laughs as she shields her eyes from the sun at Leandra Medine and Kate Spade New York’s No Agenda Summer Celebration at The William Vale in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Opening Night
Lenny Kravitz and fashion designer Pam Hogg embrace at the launch of his U.K. photography exhibition, Lenny Kravitz & Dom Pérignon: Assemblage, on Wednesday in London.
Making Moves
Mila Kunis spreads positive vibes with a shirt that reads “Follow Your Path” while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.
Quality Conversation
George Clooney chats animatedly with pal Ben Weiss as they head to dinner in Lake Como, Italy, on Wednesday.
ERYS Energy
Jaden Smith pumps up the crowd during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Premiere Pals
Costars Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani enjoy a few laughs during the premiere of 20th Century Fox’s Stuber at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on Wednesday.
Spin Session
Chantel Jeffries DJs at LIV night club on Wednesday in Miami.
Twitter Takeover
Castmates Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen and Florence Kasumba speak onstage during Twitter’s fan event for Disney’s The Lion King on Wednesday at The Annex in Hollywood.
Star Power
Adam Lambert of Queen + Adam Lambert kicks off the Rhapsody Tour at Rogers Arena on Wednesday in Vancouver, Canada.
Pedal Power
Kendall Jenner keeps it moving through the waters of Mykonos, Greece, during a getaway with friends on Wednesday.
We Are the Champions
The members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team celebrate their recent World Cup victory during a ticker tape parade and ceremony in New York City on Wednesday.
To a Tee
In a Rolling Stones T-shirt and denim shorts, Miranda Lambert pounds the pavement on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Christmas in July
Danica McKellar, Happy the Dog and Santa Claus come together in Hollywood on Wednesday to celebrate 10 Years of the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas and McKellar’s new holiday special, Christmas at Dollywood.
Show of Strength
Brandi Chastain poses with statue of herself during an unveiling of a statue honoring the United States win at the 1999 Women’s World Cup in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday.
Premiere Plaid
Donald Glover, a.k.a. Simba, playfully points to the crowd at the world premiere of Disney’s The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday in Hollywood.
Disney Darlings
Also at The Lion King premiere, Chloe and Halle Bailey — the new Little Mermaid — snap selfies with fans.
Seeing Double
Lindsey Vonn poses with a cake with her face on it at Red Bull’s Celebration of Lindsey Vonn at Liaison Restaurant on Tuesday in L.A.