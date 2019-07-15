Bradley Cooper & Laura Dern Enjoy Lunch in N.Y.C., Plus Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton, Katherine Schwarzenegger and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi
July 15, 2019 06:00 AM

Big Little Friend

BACKGRID

Bradley Cooper and Laura Dern stepped out together while heading to lunch in New York City.

Flower Power

TheImageDirect

Katherine Schwarzenegger visited a hair salon in Los Angeles in a boho floral print.

Summertime Fun

MEGA

Dylan McDermott relaxed on the beach shirtless in Miami. 

Somebody to Love

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton stocked up on groceries after having dinner in New York City.

Gone Overseas

Splash

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn enjoy their vacation in Saint Tropez, France, together.

Rockin' Rogers

Taylor Hill/Getty

Maggie Rogers performed during the 2019 Forecastle Festival at Louisville Waterfront Park in Kentucky.

Love All

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Woody Harrelson attended the Men’s Singles Final at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London.

Monster Fans

Ari Perilstein/Getty

Glee alums Heather Morris and Naya Rivera attended the Monster Jam Celebrity Event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Friday Feels

GC Images

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez hit their favorite place — the gym! — on Friday in New York City.

Sing Thing

Splash News Online

Maggie Rogers performs on NBC’s Citi Summer Concert Series during the Today show at The Plaza at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Solo Strut

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Andrew Garfield makes waves during a gym visit in Hollywood on Friday.

What's So Funny?

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ashley Benson and a pal can’t help but crack up while out in L.A. on Friday.

Cool Concertgoer

Dave Benett/Getty

Meanwhile, Ashley’s girlfriend Cara Delevingne attends the Teen Cancer America Suite at the Bob Dylan and Neil Young concert in London’s Hyde Park on Friday.

Color Rush

Courtesy Field Entertainment

Pregnant Jenna Bush Hager poses with her two favorite Poppys — her daughter and the Trolls star! — at DreamWorks’ Trolls The Experience in New York City.

For Good

Courtesy Ryan Seacrest Foundation

French Montana hangs with a patient on Friday during a surprise visit to Seacrest Studios at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on behalf of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

Chanel Chic

Kristy Sparow/Getty

Kristen Stewart smolders in all white at the Noir et Blanc de Chanel Fall/Winter 2019 makeup collection launch at Yachts de Paris on Thursday in Paris.

Action Shot

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Brad Pitt photobombs costar Margot Robbie during their photo call for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Super Fan

MEGA

Self-proclaimed Billie Eilish “hype man” Melissa McCarthy arrives to see the “Bad Guys” singer in concert at The Greek Theatre in L.A. on Thursday.

Baby Love

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade cuddle up to daughter Kaavia on the red carpet ahead of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday in L.A.

Power Pattern

Victor Frankowski/Shutterstock

Jessie J belts it out onstage during her performance at the Henley festival in Oxfordshire, England, on Thursday.

Art Appreciation

George Pimentel/Getty

Samuel L. Jackson attends the Mr. Brainwash solo exhibit launch at Taglialatella Galleries on Thursday in Toronto, Canada.

Floral Fun

SplashNews.com

Kate Mara supports husband Jamie Bell at the special screening of his film Skin in L.A. on Thursday.

Celebrating History

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Riz Ahmed attends the OMEGA 50th Anniversary Moon Landing Dinner at the Television Centre in London on Thursday.

To the Point

Jesse Grant/Getty

Marcia Gay Harden and close pal Camryn Manheim smile at a special screening of Netflix’s Point Blank on Thursday in L.A. 

Runway Win

Daniel Perez/Getty

Eva Longoria conquers the catwalk during the Marbella fashion show at The Global Gift Foundation Philanthropic Weekend on Thursday in Marbella, Spain.

Costars on the Carpet

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Jesse Eisenberg and Alessandro Nivola pose together at The Art of Self-Defense screening on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Always On

Seth Browarnik/Startraksphoto.com

Models Olivia Culpo and Myla Dalbesio strike a pose before having a fun night out at Mandrake Miami on Thursday.

Money Moves

ENNIO LEANZA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Cardi B takes the stage at the Openair Frauenfeld Music Festival on Thursday in Switzerland.

Fun & Fit

Craig Barritt/Getty

Adriana Lima and trainer Deja Riley have fun sweating it out at PUMA and Refinery29 hosts the launch of the new PUMA LQD CELL Shatter shoe at Refinery29 on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Face in the Crowd

Karwai Tang/Getty

Claire Foy sits nervously in the crowd during day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Thursday in London.

Peace and Love

Noam Galai/Getty

Mya sends peaceful vibes during her SiriusXM Studios visit on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Pretty in Pink

Cindy Ord/Getty

Emily Blunt looks radiant in a pink dress with lace cutouts at the American Institute for Stuttering’s 13th Annual Gala at Guastavino’s on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Slime Time 

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Host Michael Strahan brings his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia as dates to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles. 

Kids' Club

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Ciara’s daughter Sienna Princess and son Future Zahir steal the show on the red carpet ahead of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday in L.A. 

I 'Spy'... 

Splash News Online

Sebastian Stan wraps an arm around costar Jessica Chastain while filming their upcoming spy thriller 355 on Monday in Paris. 

Petite Pause 

Splash News Online

Also seen on the 355 set: Diane Kruger smiling during a quick break. 

A 'Royally' Good View

James Veysey/Shutterstock

David Beckham is all smiles in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Thursday. 

Screen Time

Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski is seen on her phone while out and about in New York City on Thursday. 

'Don't Blame Me'

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift shrugs her shoulders during her performance at Amazon Music’s Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Friendly Feast

SPW/SplashNews.com

Kourtney Kardashian and pal Winnie Harlow leave Craig’s restaurant hand-in-hand after grabbing dinner with Kardashian’s ex Luka Sabbat on Wednesday in West Hollywood.

London Calling

Matrix/MediaPunch

Rita Ora steps out in a high-collared gold choker in London on Wednesday.

Power Players

Rich Fury/Getty

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara pose with U.S. women’s national soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe and girlfriend Sue Bird at the 2019 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Supportive Spouse

Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Dwyane Wade grins as wife Gabrielle Union strikes a pose on the red carpet at the 2019 ESPYS on Wednesday in L.A.

Call to Action

Kevin Winter/Getty

Also at the 2019 ESPYS: Sandra Bullock calls for equal pay for the U.S. women’s national soccer team as the athletes won the best team award.

Couture Couple

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

Newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas prove once again they’re a match made in fashion heaven as they’re snapped leaving The Peninsula Paris Hotel where they stayed during Couture Week.

Tasteful & Timeless

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Brand ambassador Patrick Dempsey hosts TAG Heuer’s celebration of 50 years of the iconic Monaco Timepiece on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Major Milestone

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Noomi Rapace and Nicholas Hoult attend the American Friends of Covent Garden Celebrates 50 years of the Royal Opera House and the Royal Ballet at Jean Georges Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Seeking Sunglasses

Kelly Taub/BFA.com

Beanie Feldstein laughs as she shields her eyes from the sun at Leandra Medine and Kate Spade New York’s No Agenda Summer Celebration at The William Vale in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Opening Night

David M. Benett/Getty

Lenny Kravitz and fashion designer Pam Hogg embrace at the launch of his U.K. photography exhibition, Lenny Kravitz & Dom Pérignon: Assemblage, on Wednesday in London.

Making Moves

ENT/SplashNews.com

Mila Kunis spreads positive vibes with a shirt that reads “Follow Your Path” while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.

Quality Conversation

MEGA

George Clooney chats animatedly with pal Ben Weiss as they head to dinner in Lake Como, Italy, on Wednesday.

ERYS Energy

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jaden Smith pumps up the crowd during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Premiere Pals

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Costars Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani enjoy a few laughs during the premiere of 20th Century Fox’s Stuber at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on Wednesday.

Spin Session

Seth Browarnik/Startraksphoto.com

Chantel Jeffries DJs at LIV night club on Wednesday in Miami.

Twitter Takeover

Michael Kovac/Getty

Castmates Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen and Florence Kasumba speak onstage during Twitter’s fan event for Disney’s The Lion King on Wednesday at The Annex in Hollywood.

Star Power

Andrew Chin/Getty

Adam Lambert of Queen + Adam Lambert kicks off the Rhapsody Tour at Rogers Arena on Wednesday in Vancouver, Canada.

Pedal Power

MEGA

Kendall Jenner keeps it moving through the waters of Mykonos, Greece, during a getaway with friends on Wednesday.

We Are the Champions

John Lamparski/WireImage

The members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team celebrate their recent World Cup victory during a ticker tape parade and ceremony in New York City on Wednesday.

To a Tee

Splash News Online

In a Rolling Stones T-shirt and denim shorts, Miranda Lambert pounds the pavement on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Christmas in July

Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Danica McKellar, Happy the Dog and Santa Claus come together in Hollywood on Wednesday to celebrate 10 Years of the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas and McKellar’s new holiday special, Christmas at Dollywood.

Show of Strength

Harry How/Getty

Brandi Chastain poses with statue of herself during an unveiling of a statue honoring the United States win at the 1999 Women’s World Cup in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday.

Premiere Plaid

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Donald Glover, a.k.a. Simba, playfully points to the crowd at the world premiere of Disney’s The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday in Hollywood.

Disney Darlings

Charley Gallay/Getty

Also at The Lion King premiere, Chloe and Halle Bailey — the new Little Mermaid — snap selfies with fans.

Seeing Double

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Lindsey Vonn poses with a cake with her face on it at Red Bull’s Celebration of Lindsey Vonn at Liaison Restaurant on Tuesday in L.A.

