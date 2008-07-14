Star Tracks - Monday, July 14, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:50 PM

1 of 18

MAKING A POINT

Credit: Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA

Back in New York after her trip to Europe with husband Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez stays on point Monday as she heads into a photo shoot with designer Oscar de la Renta.

2 of 18

TWO OF A KIND

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Disney darlings Miley Cyrus and Ashley Tisdale happily stop for photos Sunday during a leisurely shopping trip through Beverly Hills.

3 of 18

FLOWER GIRL

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Fresh off her publicity tour for Get Smart, a summer-ready Anne Hathaway balances an armful of flowers Sunday while out shopping in New York City.

4 of 18

PARENTS' DAY

Credit: ODuran/Fame

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren step out without their 5-week-old daughter Honor Marie for a cozy lunch Saturday with friends at Urth Caffé in Beverly Hills.

5 of 18

HOG WILD

Credit: FocusMedia/JFX

Fill 'er up! Shia LaBeouf, who's currently filming the Transformers sequel, takes a pit stop Friday to pump some gas in Burbank, Calif., before speeding away on his motorcycle.

6 of 18

HANDLE WITH CARE

Credit: Louise Barnsley/Pacific Coast News

The Bachelorette star DeAnna Pappas and fiancé Jesse Csincsak have a ball Sunday at The Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Ray, Calif. The pair plan to marry on May 9, 2009, exactly one year after the snowboarder proposed to Pappas.

7 of 18

FAMILY NIGHT

Credit: O'Neill/White/INF

Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez steps out for a family dinner Sunday with his wife Cynthia, who recently filed for divorce, and their 3-year-old daughter Natasha at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Toronto.

8 of 18

SHOP GALS

Credit: Clark Samuels/Startraks

Lauren Conrad meets up with her Hills costars Audrina Patridge and Lauren Bosworth Friday at Intermix clothing store on L.A.'s Robertson Boulevard for the Rock amp Shop 'Til You Drop party in celebration of VH1 Rock Honors.

9 of 18

BELTED BOMBSHELL

Credit: Dane Andrew/ZUMA

Jessica Simpson saunters along the course at the American Century Championship charity golf match in Lake Tahoe, which boyfriend Tony Romo competed in over the weekend. After arriving Friday night and celebrating her birthday with a private dinner, the singer turned heads following Romo through his round, accompanied by an entourage that included her sister Ashlee and hubby Pete Wentz.

10 of 18

Silver Stunner

Credit: CG/SC/Flynet

Fergie and her fiancé Josh Duhamel arrive at St. Andrew's Church in Pasadena, Calif., for the wedding of her Black Eyed Peas bandmate Taboo to Jaymie Dizon Saturday evening.

11 of 18

Guy's Gal

Credit: Ryan Turgeon / Splash News Online

Guy Ritchie leads Madonna out of the Manhattan Kabbalah Center on Friday night. The couple, along with Lourdes, Rocco and David Banda all attended Shabbot services. Madonna recently told PEOPLE she does not plan to get a divorce from Ritchie, after Alex Rodriguez's split fueled breakup rumors.

12 of 18

A FAMILIAR PATH

Credit: INF

Just one day after taking newborn son Levi Alves home from the hospital, Matthew McConaughey resumes his usual routine, focusing on fitness with a jog in Malibu on Friday.

13 of 18

GROUND RULES

Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty

Naomi Campbell tries her hand at gardening – and it's for a good cause. The supermodel takes part in a ceremony focused on planting trees in the Botanical Garden in Abuja, Nigeria, on Friday.

14 of 18

ROOM WITH A VIEW

Credit: GRAHAM WHITBY BOOT/ ALLSTAR/ GLOBE

It's where the stars sit! Tom Cruise cheers on David Beckham with a posse of pals – son Connor, 13, comedian Matt Lucas, Brooklyn Beckham, 9, and producer Simon Fuller – as the L.A. Galaxy challenged Chivas USA Thursday at the Home Depot Center in Carson, Calif. Despite the star power, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

15 of 18

JAVA ENABLED

Credit: Max Butterworth/ Pacific Coast News

Ashley Tisdale takes her caffeine boost to go after stopping by a Coffee Bean amp Tea Leaf in Los Angeles on Friday. Next up for Tisdale: starring in the ABC Family movie, Picture This.

16 of 18

A SPARKLING MOMENT

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Josh Hartnett raises his glass – to himself! The actor celebrates becoming the face of the new fragrance, Emporio Armani Diamonds for Men, during a luncheon Friday on the roof of New York's Gramercy Park Hotel.

17 of 18

READER'S CHOICE

Credit: Flynet

Jennifer Garner keeps daughter Violet, 2, on top of her summer reading with a trip to the library Friday in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Their selection: Jamie Lee Curtis's children's book, Is There Really a Human Race?

18 of 18

SUMMER LOVIN'

Credit: Jackson Lee/ National Photo Group

After strolling through SoHo earlier in the week, Penn Badgley treats his girlfriend and Gossip Girl costar Blake Lively to a date of divine deliciousness Thursday at New York's Serendipity 3.

