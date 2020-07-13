Brad Paisley Performs a Socially Distanced Set in Missouri, Plus Kristen Stewart, Lewis Hamilton and More
Guitar Hero
Brad Paisley performs at Live Nation's first-ever U.S. drive-in concert series, Live From The Drive-In, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri, on Friday night.
Ladies Who Lunch
Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer wear their masks for a lunch outing at Kitsune in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Power Up
Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, on Sunday.
David Beckham pays a socially distanced visit to Sir Tom Moore — who completed dozens of laps in his backyard garden in the spring to raise nearly $40 million for the U.K.'s National Health Service — to announce he's been chosen to captain the England Lionhearts squad of everyday heroes on Thursday in Bedfordshire, England.
Park It
A solo Henry Golding totes his chair and bag for a picnic in a Los Angeles park on Sunday.
View from the Top
Don Lemon, Tim Malone and their pups score sweet seats at The Hamptons drive-in premiere of National Geographic's Rebuilding Paradise on Sunday night.
Check It Out
Model Candice Swanepoel dons her mask and a jumpsuit for a Sunday stroll in N.Y.C.
Swing Time
Sweden's Prince Daniel enjoys a little R&R, playing in the Victoria golf tournament at the Ekerum golf resort in Borgholm, Sweden, on Monday.
Flower Power
Sandra Lee leaves The Archetype restaurant in Napa Valley, California, after grabbing a bite over the weekend.
Sunday Stroll
Malin Akerman masks up in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Sun Soaked
Jennifer Lopez, in a MaskClub Tie Dye Spiral face mask, works up a sweat on a ElliptiGo Bike in Miami over the weekend.
Beach Day
Ireland Baldwin enjoys a beach day in Malibu with her boyfriend and friends on Sunday.
On the Go
Palm Springs star Camila Mendes goes on a coffee run and wearing a face mask on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Off-Duty Angel
Alessandra Ambrósio dons her summer attire in Los Angeles over the weekend.
Casual Chic
Emily Ratajkowski is spotted out and about in New York City over the weekend.
Blonde Ambition
Kim Petras — whose new music video for Kygo collaboration "Broken Glass" is out now — performs her infectious song "Malibu" on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Magical Outing
Emma Watson goes shopping in London with a friend on Friday.
Waverider
Christian Bale enjoys a bodyboarding session in Malibu, California, on Friday.
Bright Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale steps out for a shopping trip in Los Angeles on Friday, wearing an orange cardigan and animal-print pants.
Cup of Joe
Sam Smith enjoys a Friday coffee run with loved ones in London.
Four-Legged Family
Olivia Wilde takes a walk in her Los Feliz, California, neighborhood with her dog on Friday.
Spin Cycle
Tyler, the Creator enjoys a solo bike ride in Los Angeles on Friday.
Making a Splash
Jonah Hill heads to Malibu on Friday for a day in the surf.
Fancy Pants
Alessandra Ambrósio keeps it summery on Friday during a walk in L.A.
Sleep No More
New parents Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita fuel up on coffee in Los Angeles on Thursday, two days after welcoming their first child together.
Easy Breezy
Olivia Palermo shows off her street style in New York City on Thursday.
Making Moves
Brad Pitt leaves ex-wife Angelina Jolie's home on his motorcycle on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Takeout Time
Lily Allen picks up food to-go at Sambal Shiok Laksa Bar with some friends on Friday in London.
What a Racquet
Gavin Rossdale grins as he hits the tennis court on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Well Suited
Prince Charles is all smiles at a visit to the Turnbull & Asser shirt factory, which pivoted production to making scrubs for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday in Gloucester, England.
Happy Face
Jennifer Garner flashes a smile on Thursday while out for coffee in Brentwood.
Speaking Up
Kendrick Sampson takes the mic to address the crowd at a Black Lives Matter/Defund the Police
protest in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Feeling Blue?
Another day, another run for Shia LaBeouf, who takes a jog in his Pasadena neighborhood on Thursday.
Oh So Chic
Kate Beckinsale looks stylish, pairing her outfit with a snakeskin patterned mask on Wednesday in L.A.
Waiting on the World to Change
John Mayer wears a mask as he heads to an appointment in L.A. on Wednesday.
Supportive Sister
Kendall Jenner wears a SKIMS face mask and all black for a dinner with Justine Skye and a few friends at Nobu in Malibu on Wednesday.
Grocery Date
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh wear masks and gloves while grocery shopping on Wednesday in L.A.
Gotta Have Her Java
Emily Ratajkowski steps out in New York City on Wednesday for a coffee.
Going Incognito
Rachel McAdams wears a baseball cap, sunglasses and mask while heading to the store in L.A. on Wednesday.
Hollywood Hike
Lindsey Vonn hits the hiking trail on Wednesday in L.A., wearing a cap, sports bra and leggings.
Leisurely Lunch
Lourdes Leon meets up with friends in N.Y.C. on Wednesday to grab a bite to eat.
Morning Musings
Zachary Quinto gets a little sunshine with his dog Skunk while out for their morning walk in L.A. on Wednesday.
Hit the Streets
Kelly Bensimon jogs through N.Y.C. on Thursday wearing a white tank, black shorts and matching sneakers.
Paw-fect Companion
Kaia Gerber wears a matching athleisure set as she brings one of her tiny foster puppies on a juice run in Malibu on Tuesday.
Do Good, Feel Wonderful
Janelle Monáe wears a mask at the #WONDALUNCH Fresh Produce and Poultry Drive Thru Giveaway in Watts, California, on Tuesday.
Peace Out
Ringo Starr, who turned 80 on Tuesday, flashes a peace sign while visiting his 'Peace and Love' sculpture in Beverly Hills.
Talk It Out
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, speaks to guests while visiting The Half Moon public house on Wednesday in Windlesham, England.
On the Go
Ashley Benson wears her sunglasses, black leather jacket, black jeans and vans for a few errands in Los Angeles after leaving G-Eazy's home on Tuesday.
Think Pink
Victoria's Secret model Sara Sampaio wears a pink sports bra and bike shorts to the gym on Tuesday in L.A.
Total Shoe-In
Sarah Jessica Parker stops by her new namesake boutique in New York City on its opening day on Tuesday
Walk About
Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo keep it casual on Tuesday for a walk in Los Angeles.
Quick Pick
Matt LeBlanc makes a quick take-out run on Tuesday in L.A.
Mom on the Move
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger lets her bump lead the way on Tuesday during a walk in L.A.
No Camp? No Problem!
Taye Diggs and his son Walker goof around in their backyard while enjoying their own Camp Chewy experience with Quaker Chewy bars on Monday.
Lunch Date
Owen Wilson picks up groceries and a bite to eat at Erewhon Market on Monday in Los Angeles.
Peace & Love
Paris Jackson flashes a peace sign as she runs errands at Walgreens in L.A. on Monday.
Socially Distanced Ceremony
Director and actor Roberto Benigni attends the Nastro D'Argento Awards in Rome on Monday, where he took home the award for best supporting actor for his role in 2019's live-action Pinocchio.
Game, Set, Match
Pete Wentz plays a game of tennis on Monday in Los Angeles.
Showing Up
Julianne Moore and husband Bart Freundlich take part in a Montauk, New York, Black Lives Matter protest on Monday.
Home Again
Israeli actress Gal Gadot wears a breezy summer dress while out for a stroll in Tel Aviv on Monday.
Staying Safe
Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund don masks on Monday for an outing in L.A.
Pretty in Pink
Is it a hint? Pregnant Sophie Turner covers her bump in pink on Monday while out in Los Angeles.
New York State
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez mask up on Monday for a bike ride around The Hamptons, New York.
Paris Match
Lily-Rose Depp brings the style on Monday during a walk around Paris.
Hi There!
Selma Blair waves hello on Sunday in L.A., wearing a pink mask and a summery white dress.