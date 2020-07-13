Brad Paisley Performs a Socially Distanced Set in Missouri, Plus Kristen Stewart, Lewis Hamilton and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to    

By People Staff
July 13, 2020 06:00 AM

Guitar Hero

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Brad Paisley performs at Live Nation's first-ever U.S. drive-in concert series, Live From The Drive-In, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri, on Friday night.

Ladies Who Lunch

Credit: BACKGRID

Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer wear their masks for a lunch outing at Kitsune in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Power Up

Credit: Joe Klamar/Pool via AP/Shutterstock

Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, on Sunday.

Credit: Eddie Keogh for The FA/Shutterstock

David Beckham pays a socially distanced visit to Sir Tom Moore — who completed dozens of laps in his backyard garden in the spring to raise nearly $40 million for the U.K.'s National Health Service — to announce he's been chosen to captain the England Lionhearts squad of everyday heroes on Thursday in Bedfordshire, England.

Park It

Credit: The Image Direct

A solo Henry Golding totes his chair and bag for a picnic in a Los Angeles park on Sunday.

View from the Top

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Don Lemon, Tim Malone and their pups score sweet seats at The Hamptons drive-in premiere of National Geographic's Rebuilding Paradise on Sunday night.

Check It Out

Credit: The Image Direct

Model Candice Swanepoel dons her mask and a jumpsuit for a Sunday stroll in N.Y.C.

Swing Time

Credit: IBL/Shutterstock

Sweden's Prince Daniel enjoys a little R&R, playing in the Victoria golf tournament at the Ekerum golf resort in Borgholm, Sweden, on Monday.

Flower Power

Credit: Courtesy

Sandra Lee leaves The Archetype restaurant in Napa Valley, California, after grabbing a bite over the weekend.

Sunday Stroll

Credit: MEGA

Malin Akerman masks up in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Sun Soaked

Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez, in a MaskClub Tie Dye Spiral face mask, works up a sweat on a ElliptiGo Bike in Miami over the weekend.

Beach Day

Credit: BACKGRID

Ireland Baldwin enjoys a beach day in Malibu with her boyfriend and friends on Sunday.

On the Go

Credit: The Image Direct

Palm Springs star Camila Mendes goes on a coffee run and wearing a face mask on Saturday in Los Angeles. 

Off-Duty Angel

Credit: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alessandra Ambrósio dons her summer attire in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Casual Chic

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski is spotted out and about in New York City over the weekend.

Blonde Ambition

Credit: ABC

Kim Petras — whose new music video for Kygo collaboration "Broken Glass" is out now — performs her infectious song "Malibu" on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Magical Outing

Credit: BACKGRID

Emma Watson goes shopping in London with a friend on Friday.

Waverider

Credit: BACKGRID

Christian Bale enjoys a bodyboarding session in Malibu, California, on Friday.

Bright Beckinsale

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Kate Beckinsale steps out for a shopping trip in Los Angeles on Friday, wearing an orange cardigan and animal-print pants.

Cup of Joe

Credit: SplashNews.com

Sam Smith enjoys a Friday coffee run with loved ones in London.

Four-Legged Family

Credit: Coleman-Rayner

Olivia Wilde takes a walk in her Los Feliz, California, neighborhood with her dog on Friday.

Spin Cycle

Credit: The Image Direct

Tyler, the Creator enjoys a solo bike ride in Los Angeles on Friday.

Making a Splash

Credit: Backgrid

Jonah Hill heads to Malibu on Friday for a day in the surf.

Fancy Pants

Credit: The Image Direct

Alessandra Ambrósio keeps it summery on Friday during a walk in L.A. 

Sleep No More

Credit: BACKGRID

New parents Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita fuel up on coffee in Los Angeles on Thursday, two days after welcoming their first child together.

Easy Breezy

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Olivia Palermo shows off her street style in New York City on Thursday. 

Making Moves

Credit: The Image Direct

Brad Pitt leaves ex-wife Angelina Jolie's home on his motorcycle on Thursday in Los Angeles. 

Takeout Time

Credit: SplashNews.com

Lily Allen picks up food to-go at Sambal Shiok Laksa Bar with some friends on Friday in London. 

What a Racquet

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gavin Rossdale grins as he hits the tennis court on Thursday in Los Angeles. 

Well Suited

Credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty

Prince Charles is all smiles at a visit to the Turnbull & Asser shirt factory, which pivoted production to making scrubs for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday in Gloucester, England.

Happy Face

Credit: Backgrid

Jennifer Garner flashes a smile on Thursday while out for coffee in Brentwood. 

Speaking Up

Credit: The Image Direct

Kendrick Sampson takes the mic to address the crowd at a Black Lives Matter/Defund the Police protest in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
protest in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Feeling Blue?

Credit: MEGA

Another day, another run for Shia LaBeouf, who takes a jog in his Pasadena neighborhood on Thursday.

Oh So Chic

Credit: MEGA

Kate Beckinsale looks stylish, pairing her outfit with a snakeskin patterned mask on Wednesday in L.A. 

Waiting on the World to Change

Credit: BACKGRID

John Mayer wears a mask as he heads to an appointment in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Supportive Sister

Credit: BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner wears a SKIMS face mask and all black for a dinner with Justine Skye and a few friends at Nobu in Malibu on Wednesday.

Grocery Date

Credit: Jeff Steinberg/SplashNews.com

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh wear masks and gloves while grocery shopping on Wednesday in L.A. 

Gotta Have Her Java

Credit: Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in New York City on Wednesday for a coffee. 

Going Incognito

Credit: The Image Direct

Rachel McAdams wears a baseball cap, sunglasses and mask while heading to the store in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Hollywood Hike

Credit: SplashNews.com

Lindsey Vonn hits the hiking trail on Wednesday in L.A., wearing a cap, sports bra and leggings.

Leisurely Lunch

Credit: Splash News Online

Lourdes Leon meets up with friends in N.Y.C. on Wednesday to grab a bite to eat. 

Morning Musings

Credit: Backgrid

Zachary Quinto gets a little sunshine with his dog Skunk while out for their morning walk in L.A. on Wednesday.

Hit the Streets

Credit: The Image Direct

Kelly Bensimon jogs through N.Y.C. on Thursday wearing a white tank, black shorts and matching sneakers. 

Paw-fect Companion

Credit: BACKGRID

Kaia Gerber wears a matching athleisure set as she brings one of her tiny foster puppies on a juice run in Malibu on Tuesday. 

Do Good, Feel Wonderful

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Janelle Monáe wears a mask at the #WONDALUNCH Fresh Produce and Poultry Drive Thru Giveaway in Watts, California, on Tuesday. 

Peace Out

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Ringo Starr, who turned 80 on Tuesday, flashes a peace sign while visiting his 'Peace and Love' sculpture in Beverly Hills. 

Talk It Out

Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, speaks to guests while visiting The Half Moon public house on Wednesday in Windlesham, England. 

On the Go

Credit: BACKGRID

Ashley Benson wears her sunglasses, black leather jacket, black jeans and vans for a few errands in Los Angeles after leaving G-Eazy's home on Tuesday. 

Think Pink

Credit: MEGA

Victoria's Secret model Sara Sampaio wears a pink sports bra and bike shorts to the gym on Tuesday in L.A. 

Total Shoe-In

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker stops by her new namesake boutique in New York City on its opening day on Tuesday

Walk About

Credit: The Image Direct

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo keep it casual on Tuesday for a walk in Los Angeles. 

Quick Pick

Credit: The Image Direct

Matt LeBlanc makes a quick take-out run on Tuesday in L.A.

Mom on the Move

Credit: BACKGRID

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger lets her bump lead the way on Tuesday during a walk in L.A.

No Camp? No Problem!

Credit: Michael Simon

Taye Diggs and his son Walker goof around in their backyard while enjoying their own Camp Chewy experience with Quaker Chewy bars on Monday.

Lunch Date

Credit: MEGA

Owen Wilson picks up groceries and a bite to eat at Erewhon Market on Monday in Los Angeles. 

Peace & Love

Credit: BACKGRID

Paris Jackson flashes a peace sign as she runs errands at Walgreens in L.A. on Monday.

Socially Distanced Ceremony

Credit: Cristiano Minichiello/AGF/Shutterstock

Director and actor Roberto Benigni attends the Nastro D'Argento Awards in Rome on Monday, where he took home the award for best supporting actor for his role in 2019's live-action Pinocchio.

Game, Set, Match

Credit: BACKGRID

Pete Wentz plays a game of tennis on Monday in Los Angeles.

Showing Up

Credit: The Image Direct

Julianne Moore and husband Bart Freundlich take part in a Montauk, New York, Black Lives Matter protest on Monday.

Home Again

Credit: SplashNews.com

Israeli actress Gal Gadot wears a breezy summer dress while out for a stroll in Tel Aviv on Monday. 

Staying Safe

Credit: MEGA

Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund don masks on Monday for an outing in L.A.

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Backgrid

Is it a hint? Pregnant Sophie Turner covers her bump in pink on Monday while out in Los Angeles. 

New York State

Credit: Backgrid

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez mask up on Monday for a bike ride around The Hamptons, New York.

Paris Match

Credit: MEGA

Lily-Rose Depp brings the style on Monday during a walk around Paris.

Hi There!

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Selma Blair waves hello on Sunday in L.A., wearing a pink mask and a summery white dress.

Dropping In