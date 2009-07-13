Star Tracks: Monday, July 13, 2009
WALK THIS WAY
Jennifer Aniston looks tanned and toned on the set of The Bounty in New York City on Saturday. Though the actress had to work this weekend, she gave the cast and crew some time off last Thursday, footing the bill for an early Fourth of July weekend.
BELLY UP
An expecting Nicole Richie, who's due in late summer, enjoys the sun, surf and boyfriend Joel Madden's company while visiting the beach together in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday.
MUSICAL MAJORETTE
She's no band geek! Taylor Swift steps in style while performing at a stop on her Fearless tour in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday. Up next for the star: The Country Thunder Festival in Twin Lakes, Wisc.
SLEEK & CHIC
It's a date! Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony heat up West Hollywood after a romantic dinner at Madeo on Saturday.
LIP SERVICE
Are they off on their honeymoon? Newlyweds Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan aren't afraid of a little PDA, sharing a smooch at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday.
CALL TIME
With coffee in hand, Katie Holmes gets charged up for work – and a phone call – on the set of her movie, Don't Be Afraid of the Dark, Sunday in Melbourne, Australia. When she isn't busy working, the actress has been enjoying some down time Down Under with her family.
FAST LANE
Kim Kardashian lives a checkered life – getting hearts racing Saturday at the Pepsi Max Bullrun rally, a racing car extravaganza, at New York's Hotel Gansevoort.
JON'S PLUS ONE
After spending the Fourth of July with his kids and estranged wife in Wernersville, Pa., Jon Gosselin headed to warmer waters for a date in Saint-Tropez. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star and gal pal Hailey Glassman – the daughter of Kate's tummy-tuck surgeon – hopped aboard designer Christian Audigier's yacht. The couples stopped at the chic Tahiti Beach for lunch, and back at port, Gosselin and Glassman hit the Prada and Hermes boutiques.
DANISH TREAT
Hello, Copenhagen! Britney Spears lands in Denmark with son Jayden James on her arm. The pop star and her family have been traveling Europe for her Circus tour.
QUICK CHANGE
Harry Potter, we hardly knew ye! A wig-wearing Daniel Radcliffe – whose Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince hits theaters Wednesday – takes a walk on the blonde side as he plays dress-up during his visit Thursday to MTV's It's On with Alexa Chung in New York City.
STROLL WITH IT
Hilary Duff has plenty to smile about with boyfriend Mike Comrie as the two take a walk out in Los Angeles on Friday. The former Disney Channel star will be returning to TV with a guest-starring role on Gossip Girl this fall.
OUI, IT'S TGIF!
Madonna – who is about to launch the French leg of her Sticky amp Sweet tour – spends time with her little ones, daughter Mercy James, 4, and son David Banda, 3, as the trio leave their Parisian five-star hotel, The Ritz, on Friday.
AQUA WOMAN
Showing off her bikini-ready shape, Katy Perry lounges poolside and soaks up the sun at the Hotel Kempinski Thursday during a getaway in Belek, Turkey.
STAYING HYDRATED
Need a beverage? Mary-Kate Olsen is anything but parched as she reportedly heads to a meeting in Los Angeles on Friday. The stylish twin recently signed on to star in Beastly, a film adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, with Vanessa Hudgens.
'PROJECT' MOMMY
With a Starbucks drink and wardrobe bag in hand, a pregnant Heidi Klum makes her way to the New York set of Project Runway Friday. The TV host, who's expecting her fourth child, returns to the Runway on Lifetime Aug. 20.
STRIKE A POSE
Lily Allen indulges her flair for the dramatic Friday at the Oxegen '09 festival at the Punchestown Racecourse in Kildare, Ireland. Also on the bill at the three-day music event: The Killers, Nine Inch Nails and Snow Patrol.