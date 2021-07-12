Jodie Turner-Smith Sparkles at Cannes, Plus JoJo Siwa, Megan Thee Stallion and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Updated July 12, 2021 12:42 PM

1 of 108

Shine Bright

Jodie Turner-Smith sparkles at the Kering Women in Motion Awards Dinner on July 11 in Cannes.

2 of 108

Game On

Credit: Tom Cooper/Getty

JoJo Siwa takes part in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on July 11 in Denver. 

3 of 108

Crowd Pleaser 

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Megan Thee Stallion wows the crowd with her performance at Hakkasan Nightclub on July 11 in Las Vegas. 

4 of 108

Model Behavior

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Bella Hadid stuns on the red carpet in a couture Schiaparelli gown at the Tre Piani (Three Floors) premiere on July 11 in Cannes. 

5 of 108

Sing It

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Doja Cat takes the stage in a cut-out top and skirt at E11EVEN on July 11 in Miami.

6 of 108

Funky Furs

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna get cozy on a fire escape in neon looks while filming their music video on July 11 in N.Y.C. 

7 of 108

Got Your Back

Credit: Carl Timpone, David Benthal, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Grace Gummer and Drew Barrymore pose together at a summer celebration hosted by Gucci and the Saltzman family on July 10 in East Hampton. 

8 of 108

Tee Time

Credit: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty

Justin Timberlake hits the links during the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 11 in South Lake Tahoe. 

9 of 108

Out of This World 

Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson and his crew toast the landing of Unity 22 with G.H. Mumm Champagne on July 11 in New Mexico. 

10 of 108

Hopeful Place

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are all smiles wrapped in each other's arms while filming a secret project together in New York City on July 11.

11 of 108

Best Female Athlete

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Naomi Osaka flashes a high-fashion peace sign at the 2021 ESPY Awards atop the Rooftop at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. on July 10.

12 of 108

Proud Papa

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Dylan Frances Penn and father Sean Penn attend the Flag Day photocall for the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on July 10.

13 of 108

Crossover Episode

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Jackie Cox from RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 and Mercedes "MJ" Javid of Shahs of Sunset take a selfie together at the Bravo Clubhouse in N.Y.C. on July 10.

14 of 108

Crash Course

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Anne Hathaway is spotted on the set of her upcoming drama miniseries WeCrashed in New York City on July 10.

15 of 108

Mission: Possible

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Tom Cruise suits up for Wimbledon in London on July 10 alongside his Mission: Impossible 7 co-stars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

16 of 108

Summer of Soul

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Yara Shahidi enjoys her time at a screening of Questlove's new documentary Summer of Soul at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on July 9.

17 of 108

Lily in Paris

Credit: KCS Presse/MEGA

Lily Collins is spotted in a colorful costume on-set for season 2 of Emily in Paris in France on July 9.

18 of 108

Yes She 'Cannes'

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Marion Cotillard attends the Bigger Than Us photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on July 9.

19 of 108

Batter Up!

Credit: Steve Green/Chicago Cubs

Jason Sudeikis throws the first pitch at the Cubs vs. Cardinals game on July 9 at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

20 of 108

Bold in Blue

Credit: Marijo Cobretti/Splash News Online

Jessica Chastain arrives in head to toe Versace at hotel Martinez during Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.

21 of 108

Roughed Up

Credit: The Image Direct

John Cena is seen on the set of The Peacemaker on July 8 in Vancouver.

22 of 108

Power Couple

Credit: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty

Spike Lee and wife Tonya Lewis Lee arrive at the screening of Benedetta at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.

23 of 108

A-list Arrival

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Matt Damon arrives at the Stillwater photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.

24 of 108

Summer Lovin'

Credit: BACKGRID

Christina Haack and new flame Joshua Hall jump into a natural swimming hole in Tulum while on vacation on July 8.

25 of 108

Hot Girl Summer

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lizzo dances the night away at the JBL True Summer exclusive event on July 8 in Santa Monica.

26 of 108

On the Move

Credit: Nasser Berzane/ABACAPRESS.COM / SplashNews.com

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leave Avenue restaurant while out in France for Paris Fashion Week on July 8.

27 of 108

Ready, Set, Match

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

David Beckham suits up for day 11 of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9 in London.

28 of 108

Directoral Debut

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Vivica A. Fox hits the carpet at a private screening of Through Her Eyes, directed by Fox and produced by Tressa Azarel Smallwood, at Soho House on July 8 in West Hollywood.

29 of 108

Model Behavior

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Iskra Lawrence stuns in a lime green dress as she leaves her hotel in L.A. to head to The Nice Guy for a night out with friends.

30 of 108

Denim Darling

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Bling Empire's Christine Chiu is seen outside of the Martinez Hotel during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.

31 of 108

City Nights

Director Morgan Neville and Mark Ronson pose at the opening night of the Brasserie Les Halles Pop-up, hosted by Focus Features and Resy, in honor of the new movie Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, on July 8 in N.Y.C.

32 of 108

Screening Squad

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer and Christian Slater pose at the Dr. Death exclusive screening in L.A. on July 8. 

33 of 108

Sweet Kicks

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Tiktok star Avani poses at her Skechers meet and greet at Skechers Times Square on July 8 in N.Y.C.

34 of 108

Couple Goals

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event on July 8 in Santa Monica.

35 of 108

Big Heart

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jodie Turner-Smith shows love at the Stillwater screening at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 8 in France.

36 of 108

All in the Family

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Tilda Swinton and daughter Honor Swinton Byrne attend The Souvenir Part 2 screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 8 in France. 

37 of 108

On Holiday

Credit: MEGA

Russell Wilson and Ciara enjoy their vacation in Capri on July 8.

38 of 108

Set Sighting

Credit: The Image Direct

Amy Schumer is seen on the set of Life and Beth on July 7 in Hudson Valley, New York.

39 of 108

Set Dressing

Credit: SplashNews.com

Ryan Gosling breaks for a smile while filming The Grey Man on July 5 in Prauge. 

40 of 108

Pink Lady

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Garcelle Beauvais is the picture of summer style on July 7 in Los Angeles. 

41 of 108

Triple Threat

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Haley Lu Richardson, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja and Jodie Turner-Smith have a laugh on July 8 at the After Yang photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France. 

42 of 108

Capped Off

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna continues her New York City style streak with a July 7 outing with friends. 

43 of 108

Funny Faces

Credit: Christopher Polk / Polk Imaging

Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn get goofy on July 7 at The White Lotus premiere at Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, California. 

44 of 108

Cheers to That

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Zoë Kravitz and designer Sara Elise Hardman raise a glass at a restaurant in Brooklyn on July 7.

45 of 108

Face Framing

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Sophie Marceau has some fun with the cameras on July 8 at the Tout S'est Bien Passe photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France. 

46 of 108

Walk About

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Colin Farrell arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 7 in Los Angeles. 

47 of 108

Going Green

Credit: MEGA

Rose Leslie keeps it cool and casual for a walk in New York City on July 7.

48 of 108

Gorgeous Glam

Credit: Marijo Cobretti/Splash News Online

Bella Hadid leaves Hotel Martinez to attend the Chanel party during Cannes Film Festival on July 7.

49 of 108

Behind the Mask

Bong Joon Ho masks up at Cannes Film Festival on July 7 in France.

50 of 108

Center Spotlight

Credit: Kate Green/Getty

Diane Kruger attends the Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine) screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 7.

51 of 108

Three's Company

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Joe Walsh, Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach attend Ringo Starr's Peace & Love Birthday on July 7 in Beverly Hills.

52 of 108

Color Pop 

Credit: RACHPOOT / BACKGRID

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi make a statement in bold patterns at Rita's rooftop party on July 6 in West Hollywood.

53 of 108

Making Waves

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Adam Driver greets photographers as he arrives at the Annette photo call during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6. 

54 of 108

Pattern Play

Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Ashley Park and Maria Bakalova strike a pose at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 6. 

55 of 108

Fashion Favorite

Credit: Pierre Suu/Getty

Also at Paris Fashion Week: Salma Hayek, looking chic as she arrives at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show on July 7. 

56 of 108

Smiling Sailors

Credit: Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Sutton Foster is all smiles as she poses with the cast during a photo call for Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre in London on July 6. 

57 of 108

Summer Screening

Credit: Courtesy

Laura Dern and her daughter Jaya Harper hang out with Noah Jupe and his mom Katy Cavanagh at the July 3 Cinespia screening of Dazed and Confused in L.A. 

58 of 108

Dressed For Success

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Tayshia Adams shows off her street style in knee-high boots on July 6 in N.Y.C. 

59 of 108

Quiet on Set 

Credit: SplashNews.com

Keanu Reeves is spotted filming the 4th installment of John Wick in Berlin on July 6.

60 of 108

Sweet Smooch

Credit: Startraksphoto

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard compete on Warner Bros. Television's Family Game Fight, premiering on August 11 on NBC.  

61 of 108

Peace Out 

Credit: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jaime Camil flashes a peace sign while out and about on July 6 in L.A. 

62 of 108

Game Time

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah chat while watching the Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament on July 7 in London.  

63 of 108

Poppin' Pink

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Spike Lee shines in all pink at the Annette screening and opening ceremony, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6.

64 of 108

Out & About

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Sarah Silverman goes for a stroll through N.Y.C. on July 6.

65 of 108

Red Carpet Couple

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison embrace at the Annette screening and opening ceremony, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6.

66 of 108

Dior Darling

Credit: Best Image / BACKGRID