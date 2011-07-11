Star Tracks: Monday, July 11, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

PALM GREETER

After shooting in Malta, Brad Pitt makes waves in Cancun, Mexico, while promoting his upcoming baseball drama, Moneyball, on Monday.

HAPPY HANDFUL

A beaming Nicole Kidman juggles her look-alike daughters, 3-year-old Sunday and 6-month-old Faith, en route to a departing flight at LAX on Sunday.

RED-Y OR NOT

Apparently all that GOOP-ing around does a body good! Gwyneth Paltrow flaunts her fit form Saturday in Cala Ghidoni, Sardinia, where she enjoyed the rays with her children and godfather, director Steven Spielberg (not pictured).

COVER(ED) GIRL

Kim Kardashian gets ready for her close-up while shooting the campaign for her new fragrance in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday.

WHAT A CUTUP!

Life's a drag for Adam Sandler, who buddies up with costar Katie Holmes and a cardboard cutout of his Jack and Jill character while promoting their upcoming comedy in Cancun, Mexico, on Sunday.

PAPER MATES

After celebrating the Fourth of July together, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner enjoy another family day out with daughters, Violet, 5½, and Seraphina, 2½, in Brentwood, Calif., on Sunday.

COSTUME DRAMA

Heidi Klum sets tongues wagging – including her own! – during a backstage meet-and-greet with Green Goblin actor Patrick Page at Broadway’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark in New York on Sunday.

BOND-ING TIME

Love is in the air as newlyweds Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz stroll hand-in-hand through New York's JFK International Airport on Friday.

Heading Home

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge complete their North American trip and fly back to the U.K. from Los Angeles on Sunday.

A Royal Hello

Children at Inner-City Arts in Los Angeles's Skid Row greet Prince William and Catherine on the last day of a North American tour.

Bubbly at BAFTA

Blake Lively and Ed Westwick attend a champagne mixer Saturday at the BAFTA Brits to Watch gala in Los Angeles featuring the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Red Carpet Ready

The Duchess of Cambridge wears a lilac gown from Alexander McQueen, the same label as her wedding dress, at the BAFTA Brits to Watch gala Saturday in Los Angeles.

Polo Love Match

Jennifer Love Hewitt turns out for the Kate and William's appearance at The Foundation Polo Challenge sponsored by Audi in Santa Barbara.

Hello, America

Kate in a green silk Diane Von Furstenberg dress joins Prince William at a private reception at the British Consul-General's house in Los Angeles on Friday night.

SIDEWALK STRUT

Justin Timberlake, who joshes around in a new ESPY Awards promo, makes his way through New York's Meatpacking District on Friday.

WITH THE BANDANA

Also keeping her cool in N.Y.C.: Rihanna, who beats the Manhattan heat in a summer-friendly frock and city-ready sneakers on Friday.

ALL HANDS

After dining solo, a beaming Megan Fox links up with hubby Brian Austin Green Thursday in Santa Monica, Calif.

CAMERA READY

She may be a top contender to host next year's Oscars, but Oprah Winfrey focuses on the present while chatting with the media at the Allen and Company conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, on Thursday.

RULE OF THUMB

After indulging in a sweet treat, David Beckham gets his head in the game Friday, hitting the turf in Carson, Calif.

SPORTS BRA-ZILIAN

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen sculpts her money-making physique with a rigorous workout in Los Angeles on Friday.

MR. BEAN

Ben Affleck shows off a shag-a-delic do Friday during a morning java run in Brentwood, Calif.

By People Staff