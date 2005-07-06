Star Tracks - Monday, July 11, 2005
THAT'S THE TICKET
Britney Spears and husband Kevin Federline hit the world premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Graumann's Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Sunday. The mom-to-be came with her own "Golden Ticket," wearing a tank top making reference to the prize that earned Charlie admission to Willy Wonka's world.
WONKA VISION
Johnny Depp kids around with his Charlie and the Chocolate Factory costar Freddie Highmore at the film's premiere. Depp, who plays Willy Wonka in the Tim Burton-directed film, recommended Highmore for the role of Charlie Bucket after the two worked together on 2004's Finding Neverland.
ALL IN A KISS
"Best friends" Jake Gyllenhaal and Kirsten Dunst look like they've put the ex factor behind them – at least, for now – as the on-again, off-again couple get cozy at a Hollywood hotel pool Sunday. The actors, who started dating in September 2002, had split more than a year ago.
BIRTHDAY BRUNCH
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey start off her birthday weekend with breakfast in Calabasas, Calif., on Saturday. The singer-actress turned 25 on Sunday.
SHOPPING FOR TWO
Newlywed Jennifer Garner, who is expecting her first child with husband Ben Affleck in the fall, stocked up on snacks at a grocery store near her home in Brentwood, Calif., on Saturday – the same day fans threw a benefit baby shower in her hometown of Charleston, W. Va.
BLEACHERS BLISS
Eva Longoria shoots for a smooch and scores with her main man, San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker, at an exhibition basketball game in Paris on Sunday. Although the pair won't confirm they're dating, a source tells PEOPLE, "It's the worst kept secret in America. She's clearly smitten with him."
PUPPY LOVE
Mischa Barton spends some time with her newest companion, a spaniel pup, before meeting up with her mom and some pals at a Los Angeles flea market on Sunday.
CLOAK & SWAGGER
Gwyneth Paltrow looks straight out of a gothic fairy tale during a photo shoot with famed lensman Mario Testino in Paris on Friday. The actress, who recently signed on as the face of Estée Lauder, will appear in print ads shot by Testino.
UP TO SPEED
Naomi Watts takes beau Liev Schreiber for a spin Saturday in New York, where Tony winner Schreiber is starring in the Broadway production of Glengarry Glen Ross.
GREEK LOVE
Paris Hilton and fiancé Paris Latsis party the night away at a club in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday. Hilton has been in her beau's native country to do some wedding planning: The couple will hold ceremonies in both the U.S. and Greece.
MULTI-TASKER
Reese Witherspoon has her hands full on her way out of a salon in Brentwood, Calif., on Thursday. The actress and daughter Ava, 5, did a little mother-daughter bonding over pedicures.
LEAN ON ME
Alicia Keys and Patti LaBelle support each other at Friday's funeral service for Luther Vandross in New York City. The singers joined hundreds of other mourners, including Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder, in a heartfelt rendition of the late musician's song "Power of Love." LaBelle also read a poem written by the singer's mother.
SHARP-DRESSED MAN
Usher leaves in peace after the Giorgio Armani couture show in Paris on Thursday. The next day, he was back in New York City, where he attended Luther Vandross's memorial service.
CLUB KID
Jessica Simpson checks out Hollywood's newest hot spot, Cabana Club, with sister Ashlee on Thursday. The Newlywed will soon hit the big screen in The Dukes of Hazzard, which opens Aug. 5.
BACK TO CALI
Also adding to the Cabana Club's star power: Mischa Barton, who recently returned from Italy, where she was shooting the period film The Decameron. But the actress hasn't had much downtime. She headed straight back to the set of her series The O.C., which began shooting its third season this week.