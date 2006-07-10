Star Tracks - Monday, July 10, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 17

SHIP MATES

Credit: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland/JPI

Before taking the wheel as Captain Mickey's first mate, Lindsay Lohan and her new guy, Harry Morton, take a cruise for two on Disneyland's Pirates of the Carribean ride in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

SUN SALUTATION

Credit: Ramey

The same day, Lohan gives Morton, the owner of the Pink Taco restaurant chain, a sun-kissed hello in Malibu, where the 20-year-old actress has been vacationing since her July 2 birthday.

3 of 17

BACK TO THE BEACH

Credit: JFX Images

On Sunday, the twosome make it a weekend together, taking a sunset stroll before heading out for a Greek dinner at Malibu's Taverna Tony.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

SHAK ATTACK

Credit: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Shakira shakes things up during her performance at the Sunday closing ceremony of the World Cup final, in which Italy bested France in penalty kicks 5-3, in Berlin.

Advertisement

5 of 17

DADDY DAYCARE

Credit: X17

Kevin Federline gives a lift to 23-month-old son Kaleb during an outing with his two children with Shar Jackson (including daughter Kori, 3) on Saturday.

6 of 17

CASUAL AFFAIR

Credit: JFX Images

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo keep things low-key after lunching in Bel Air on Sunday. The following day, the singer's record label announced his first solo concert tour, which will kick off Sept. 20 in Albany.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

DREAM TEAM

Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty

Usher and Snoop Dogg make like pros as they go head-to-head Sunday during a charity basketball game at L.A.'s Staples Center.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

GLAMOUR GIRL

Credit: Sunset Photo and News

Denise Richards gives mundane errands (such as picking up her dry cleaning and gassing up her car) a glamorous disco-era twist for a photo shoot Friday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

9 of 17

BOX OFFICE BOOTY

Credit: Koichi Kamoshida/Getty

Orlando Bloom and Johnny Depp greet fans at the Tokyo premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest on Monday. The film has already set an all-time record for Hollywood's biggest opening weekend – $132 million in ticket sales in its first three days.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

SEEING DOUBLE

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen take Cole (left) and Dylan Sprouse under their wings in New York on Thursday during the launch of the 13-year-old twin brothers' new venture, the tween boys magazine Code.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

GUCCI GUCCI GOO

Credit: Phat Photos

Gwen Stefani finds a fashionable way to tote around her own little fashionisto, 1-month-old Kingston, while running errands Thursday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

BACK IN BUSINESS

Credit: CATARINA ERIC/GAMMA

"SexyBack" singer Justin Timberlake is all buttoned up at a Paris press conference Friday to promote his new single. "I just wanted to try something new," the soulful singer told MTV News of his newfound "club funk" sound.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

BIG DAY

Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Brothers Marlon and Shawn Wayans gives props to Linden Porco at the Los Angeles premiere Little Man on Thursday. The 9-year-old's body movements were used as the basis for Marlon's character in the film – a 2'8" career criminal who is mistakenly adopted by Shawn's wannabe dad.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

UPSY DAISY

Credit: Flynet

Meg Ryan gives daughter Daisy a lift while strolling in Santa Monica on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

THE LIBERTINE

Credit: BAuer-Griffin

Jude Law gives his best Pete Doherty impression in London on Thursday, the same day his film All the King's Men was picked to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

BABY STYLE

Credit: Splash News and Pictures

Givenchy spokesmodel Liv Tyler, who has been in Paris for the autumn/winter fashion shows, leaves her Paris hotel all made up with her equally beautiful 19-month-old Milo on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 17

PRINCESS IN THE PARK

Credit: AJ Sokalner /ACEPIXS

Amy Adams catches the reflection of a few hard hats as she shoots a scene for her fairytale film Enchanted in Central Park on Thursday. The Oscar nominee (for last year's Junebug) plays a banished cartoon-land princess forced to live in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff