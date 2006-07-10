Star Tracks - Monday, July 10, 2006
SHIP MATES
Before taking the wheel as Captain Mickey's first mate, Lindsay Lohan and her new guy, Harry Morton, take a cruise for two on Disneyland's Pirates of the Carribean ride in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday.
SUN SALUTATION
The same day, Lohan gives Morton, the owner of the Pink Taco restaurant chain, a sun-kissed hello in Malibu, where the 20-year-old actress has been vacationing since her July 2 birthday.
BACK TO THE BEACH
On Sunday, the twosome make it a weekend together, taking a sunset stroll before heading out for a Greek dinner at Malibu's Taverna Tony.
SHAK ATTACK
Shakira shakes things up during her performance at the Sunday closing ceremony of the World Cup final, in which Italy bested France in penalty kicks 5-3, in Berlin.
DADDY DAYCARE
Kevin Federline gives a lift to 23-month-old son Kaleb during an outing with his two children with Shar Jackson (including daughter Kori, 3) on Saturday.
CASUAL AFFAIR
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo keep things low-key after lunching in Bel Air on Sunday. The following day, the singer's record label announced his first solo concert tour, which will kick off Sept. 20 in Albany.
DREAM TEAM
Usher and Snoop Dogg make like pros as they go head-to-head Sunday during a charity basketball game at L.A.'s Staples Center.
GLAMOUR GIRL
Denise Richards gives mundane errands (such as picking up her dry cleaning and gassing up her car) a glamorous disco-era twist for a photo shoot Friday in Los Angeles.
BOX OFFICE BOOTY
Orlando Bloom and Johnny Depp greet fans at the Tokyo premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest on Monday. The film has already set an all-time record for Hollywood's biggest opening weekend – $132 million in ticket sales in its first three days.
SEEING DOUBLE
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen take Cole (left) and Dylan Sprouse under their wings in New York on Thursday during the launch of the 13-year-old twin brothers' new venture, the tween boys magazine Code.
GUCCI GUCCI GOO
Gwen Stefani finds a fashionable way to tote around her own little fashionisto, 1-month-old Kingston, while running errands Thursday in Los Angeles.
BACK IN BUSINESS
"SexyBack" singer Justin Timberlake is all buttoned up at a Paris press conference Friday to promote his new single. "I just wanted to try something new," the soulful singer told MTV News of his newfound "club funk" sound.
BIG DAY
Brothers Marlon and Shawn Wayans gives props to Linden Porco at the Los Angeles premiere Little Man on Thursday. The 9-year-old's body movements were used as the basis for Marlon's character in the film – a 2'8" career criminal who is mistakenly adopted by Shawn's wannabe dad.
UPSY DAISY
Meg Ryan gives daughter Daisy a lift while strolling in Santa Monica on Thursday.
THE LIBERTINE
Jude Law gives his best Pete Doherty impression in London on Thursday, the same day his film All the King's Men was picked to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
BABY STYLE
Givenchy spokesmodel Liv Tyler, who has been in Paris for the autumn/winter fashion shows, leaves her Paris hotel all made up with her equally beautiful 19-month-old Milo on Friday.
PRINCESS IN THE PARK
Amy Adams catches the reflection of a few hard hats as she shoots a scene for her fairytale film Enchanted in Central Park on Thursday. The Oscar nominee (for last year's Junebug) plays a banished cartoon-land princess forced to live in New York City.