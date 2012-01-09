Star Tracks: Monday, January 9, 2012

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

ALL WRAPPED UP

Credit: Splash News Online

Hilary Duff keeps her growing bump under wraps Saturday while enjoying some pre-baby beach time in Hawaii.

ROYAL ENTRANCE

Credit: Rex-USA

Rain check! Ever a gentleman, Prince William keeps his glammed-up wife, Duchess Katewho turns 30 today – dry while attending Sunday's premiere of War Horse in London.

BABY BOOST

Credit: X17online

A fresh-faced Ellen Pompeo gives adorable daughter Stella, 2, a lift during a day out in Beverly Hills.

GROUP SHOT

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

All together now! American Idol judges Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler are back together again at the 2012 Winter TCA Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Sunday. The new season of Idol returns Jan. 18.

SNAP HAPPY

Credit: INF

Race car enthusiast Patrick Dempsey shows off a fine set of teeth at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla, on Saturday.

LOVE MATCH

Credit: Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA

Mad Men star Jon Hamm and girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt look chic in black at the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 50th anniversary Gala in L.A. on Saturday night.

'HI' CLASS

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Golden Globe best actress nominee Meryl Streep waves to fans while promoting her latest film, The Iron Lady, Monday in Paris.

BLACK BEAUTIES

Credit: FameFlynet

George Clooney and his frequent companion, girlfriend Stacy Keibler, make a stunning pair (she's in Alexander McQueen) at the 23nd annual Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala on Saturday. Clooney's secret to getting through red carpet season? "Drinking," he says. "Drinking and passing out."

See more stars party at Palm Springs right here!

RING MY BELLE

Credit: Jerry Metellus

The 3-D release of Disney's classic Beauty and the Beast (in theaters Jan. 13) is reason to celebrate for Céline Dion and husband René Angélil, who recently took their children – son René-Charles, who turns 11 Jan. 25, and 1-year-old twin boys Eddy and Nelson – to meet the film's stars backstage at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

COOL KIDS

Credit: The Media Circuit

Showing off a wild new do, pop star Willow Smith, 11, leads a pack of pals as they take the shops of Rodeo Drive by storm in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

GOLDEN GIRL

Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

After admitting she wants more babies, a pregnant Jessica Simpson discusses her plans for a maternity line while promoting new NBC show, Fashion Star, in Pasadena, Calif., Friday.

COAT CHECK

Credit: 310Pix

Emma Stone bundles up for a chilly supermarket run in New York's Tribeca neighborhood on Friday.

HOT PANTS!

Credit: 310Pix

Kristen Bell rocks a pair of bright slacks while promoting her upcoming Showtime comedy House of Lies Friday in New York City.

TWO CUTE

Credit: Fame

Jessica Alba refuels with a cold coffee drink during an errand run with adorable daughter Honor, 3, Friday in Brentwood, Calif.

SPOTTED SHOPPING

Credit: Fame

Counting down to the arrival of baby number three, Jennifer Garner takes a walk on the wild side while running errands in L.A. on Friday.

STYLE STAR

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

X Factor winner Melanie Amaro works a fashion forward leather and plaid look on Friday in N.Y.C. while taping Live with Kelly.

HIP TO IT

Credit: Francois Durand/Getty

Bonjour! Meryl Streep takes an elegant stand while working the red carpet for her latest film, The Iron Lady, Friday in Paris.

