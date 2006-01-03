Star Tracks - Monday, January 9, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

TWO FOR THE ROAD

Credit: MWD-Stefan/X17

Julia Roberts takes charge of 13-month-old daughter Hazel as husband Danny Moder wrangles twin son Finn on a family outing in Los Angeles on Saturday.

PILOT INSPECTOR

Credit: RAMEY

A newly clean-shaven Brad Pitt makes a minor fix on his plane Friday before taking a flying lesson in Santa Monica. Girlfriend Angelina Jolie is already a licensed pilot.

ELECTRIC BOOGALOO

Credit: Arlene Richie/JPI

Expectant parents Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ellen DeGeneres at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Friday. That day, Cruise helped promote Yahoo! by showing a trailer from his upcoming Mission: Impossible 3.

PRINCE CHARMING

Credit: Tim Ockenden/AP

Prince William, with dad Prince Charles by his side, meets and greets Maj. Gen. Andrew Ritchie upon arriving Sunday at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. William, 23, will begin training at the elite school outside London; brother Prince Harry, 21, graduates in April.

SWEET REUNION

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Charlize Theron gets support from pal and occasional costar Keanu Reeves (The Devil's Advocate, Sweet November), who presented the North Country actress with the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the Palm Springs film festival Saturday.

STROLLER SET

Credit: Pacific Coast News; Malibu Media

Coldplay singer Chris Martin (left) takes a morning walk in London on Friday; the previous day, his wife and fellow pavement-pounder, Gwyneth Paltrow (who's rumored to be pregnant again) headed to her BMW SUV after meeting up with a pal in North London.

HAT TRICK

Credit: RAMEY

Orlando Bloom ducks the spotlight as he and his leading lady, Kate Bosworth, leave a performance of Cirque du Soleil: Alegria in London on Thursday.

SIMPLE PLEASURES

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Paris Hilton makes a grand exit from Hollywood eatery Koi on Thursday. The heiress could soon face a less friendly locale – two lawsuits against her (for slander and harassment) are heading to court.

TERRIBLE TWOS

Credit: David Gray/REUTERS/Landov

Russell Crowe gets a grip on squirming son Charles at a cricket game in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday. The toddler, Crowe's son with wife Danielle Spencer, turned 2 on Dec. 21.

BLEACHED OUT

Credit: X17

Kelly Osbourne, who's had jet-black and bright-orange hair in recent months, sports a spiky white do in Hollywood on Wednesday. Also new: the puppy she's toting.

ROAD TO RECOVERY

Credit: Mavrixphoto.com

With mom Dina, Lindsay Lohan leaves a Miami hospital Thursday, three days after suffering a severe asthma attack. The actress, who admitted to using drugs "a little" in Vanity Fair, was heading home to New York.

DOG PACK

Credit: X17

Jake Gyllenhaal has his hands full on Wednesday in Hollywood, where he took his German shepherd mix, Atticus (whom he adopted in 2004 with then-girlfriend Kirsten Dunst), and his new puggle puppy for a romp in a local park.

By People Staff