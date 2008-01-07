Star Tracks - Monday, January 7, 2008
STUDY TIME
Jamie Lynn Spears shows she's committed to her education – carrying a GED study guide – while out with mom Lynne Spears (not pictured) on Friday in Hammond, La. The teen star, who recently announced she is pregnant, has the support of her hometown community.
HEAD ABOVE WATER
Vacationing in Maui with his buddy Woody Harrelson (not pictured), Owen Wilson comes up for air during a dip on Sunday.
HOLDING ON
After a trip to Denver for a Spurs game, Eva Longoria and baller husband Tony Parker display their teamwork while walking around Beverly Hills on Saturday.
HIGH ACHIEVER
Halle Berry, in a Temperley London dress, shows off her famous style – and award-winning smile – on Saturday the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards gala. The mom-to-be earned the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the star-studded event.
STEP BY STEP
Katherine Heigl (in a graphic Primp sweater) and a stylishly coordinated Josh Kelley stay in step during a trip to the grocery store on Sunday in Los Angeles, where the newlyweds loaded up two carts with supplies.
GIVE 'EM THE SLIP
After a vacation in Barbados, Amy Winehouse slips back into her regular routine – and her favorite ballet flats – outside a restaurant in London on Sunday.
GRAB BAG
Kate Bosworth collects herself – and loads of purchases – for a lovely stroll through Sydney on Saturday with her supermodel beau James Rousseau. The actress is currently Down Under to begin filming on her latest project, Laundry Warrior.
FOWL PLAY
Kingston Rossdale greets a new breed of fans – geese! – at the Regent's Park in London while out with mom Gwen Stefani and dad Gavin Rossdale (not pictured).
JETTING IN ... AND OUT
After spending the New Year's holiday in Italy (and suffering a sobriety setback), Lindsay Lohan is back in L.A. – but only after enjoying a quick layover in New York City, where she saw dad Michael Lohan.
WARMING UP
After spending a glamorous New Year with wife Victoria and her fellow Spice Girls, David Beckham gets back into shape during a training session Friday with England's Arsenal soccer team on their home field in London Colney.
CHANCE OF SHOWERS?
Is rain in the forecast? A wrapped up Reese Witherspoon looks ready for a torrential downpour on the Los Angeles set of her upcoming film Four Christmases on Thursday.
PRESIDENTIAL VISIT
Two days after a fire swept through London's Royal Marsden Hospital, Prince William meets with the firefighters who tackled the blaze at nearby Royal Brompton Hospital on Friday. The Prince, who became president of the famous cancer hospital last year, also spent time with evacuated patients and staff.
MILLION DOLLAR SMILE
Model – and newly-minted reality show host – Niki Taylor pauses for a pose en route to a taping of her new Bravo series, Make Me A Supermodel, in New York's Times Square on Friday. The 12-week series premieres on January 10.
BUY, BUY, BUY
After sofa shopping on Wednesday, newlywed Katherine Heigl is at again Thursday – the actress and her mother Nancy (not pictured) hit the stores in Pasadena.
GOING BOWLING
A day after refueling in Los Angeles, an on-the-go Katharine McPhee sings the national anthem Thursday in Miami. The American Idol runner-up kicked off the Orange Bowl at Dolphin Stadium – and for those keeping score, Kansas defeated Virginia Tech 24 - 21.
SECURITY DETAIL
Patrick Dempsey – whose button-down shirt matches his baby blues – flashes some ID as he passes through security at Los Angeles International airport on Thursday.