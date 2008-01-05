Star Tracks - Monday, January 5, 2009

STRETCH IT OUT

Jessica Alba's almost-7-month-old daughter Honor Marie gets warmed up for a playdate with Mom during a visit Saturday to a Beverly Hills playground.

TRIO FOR THE ROAD

After celebrating New Year's Eve with a performance at an Irvine, Calif., high school, Miley Cyrus steps out Sunday with hands-on dad Billy Ray and boyfriend Justin Gaston in Los Angeles.

TEAM SPIRIT

Days after sharing a power walk, Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal prove they are definitely

still good sports! The affectionate twosome laughed – and shared courtside smooches – while catching the hometown Lakers defeat the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday at Los Angeles's Staples Center.

WAITING GAME

As they continue their countdown to baby No. 2's arrival, Jennifer Garner and husband Ben Affleck take a hand-in-hand stroll during a visit Sunday to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

COOL RUNNING

She's sticking to her word! Fergie, who said she's working out every day until her Jan. 10 nuptials, gets her pulse racing with a jog Saturday through the canyons in Los Angeles.

LIFE'S A BEACH

Jennifer Aniston shows off her beach-ready body while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas on Friday. The actress rang in 2009 in Mexico with pals Courteney Cox Arquette, Sheryl Crow, Laura Dern and their families (not pictured).

EASY RIDERS

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden mug for the camera during a party for the charity Beyond Shelter at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California on Saturday.

DOG DAYS

Jessica Simpson makes a sunny appearance in Dallas on Friday with her dog Daisy and boyfriend Tony Romo (not pictured) after celebrating New Year's in Miami.

MOMMY & ME

Look-alikes Jennifer Garner and 3-year-old daughter Violet have a nose for cute as the two run errands on New Year's Eve in Brentwood, Calif.

YACHT CLUB

Newlyweds Jay-Z and Beyoncé take to the waves for a warm and sunny New Year's Eve in St. Bart's.

BEACH BEAUTY

90210 star AnnaLynne McCord shows off her tanned and toned physique, as she strolls the sands of Miami Beach Tuesday with her beau, Twilight star Kellan Lutz (not pictured).

MONKEY BUSINESS

Paris Hilton sparkles alongside sister Nicky – and a hulking new pal! – on Wednesday, as the celebrity siblings prepare to ring in the New Year in Sydney, Australia. The sisters were hosting "The Bongo Virus" bash, an online-only New Year's Eve celebration. (The monkey's the event mascot.)

TRAVEL SAVVY

Talk about a climate change! After trekking through the snow-covered streets of Aspen, Colo., last week, Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon defrost with detour to St. Bart's on Tuesday, vacationing at the Nikki Beach Resort.

WITHOUT A PADDLE

Taking a break from the sun and the sand, Nicole Richie stays warmly wrapped as beau Joel Madden steers them through the water during a snorkeling trip Tuesday in Hawaii.

FINDING HIS 'PORPOISE'

After rocking out with his band, The Honey Brothers, on Monday night, Entourage star Adrian Grenier takes a dip with the dolphins Wednesday at the Sea World theme park on Australia's Gold Coast.

SKATER GIRL

Ghost Whisperer star Jennifer Love Hewitt rolls with the flow Tuesday, guiding her pet pup as she skates her way through Toluca Lake, Calif., with a friend.

ANIMAL INSTINCT

With a zebra-striped bikini hiding underneath her zombie-printed coverup, Solange Knowles soaks in the Miami surf Tuesday.

