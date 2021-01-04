Bella Hadid Hits the Slopes in Aspen, Plus Kate Bosworth, Shawn Mendes and More
Snow Day
Bella Hadid looks chic in her snow gear as she hits the slopes in Aspen, Colorado on Sunday.
Birthday Girl
Kate Bosworth celebrates her 38th birthday with husband Michael Polish at a friend's house in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
Family Time
Shawn Mendes walks his new puppy Tarzan with his sister Aaliyah on Sunday in Toronto.
Snap Happy
Katie Holmes was spotted with a camera in hand during an outing in Washington Square Park in New York City.
Splash
Dua Lipa hit the beach in a bikini during a vacation with friends in Tulum, Mexico.
Steady Arm
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Snow Day
Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble were spotted out and about in Aspen, Colorado.
On Set
Lily James was spotted filming over Battersea Bridge in London for her upcoming film What's Love Got To Do with It.
Getting in Steps
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk enjoyed an afternoon New Year's Day walk together in Brentwood, California.
Live with Bieber
Justin Bieber performed during NYE Live with Justin Bieber, presented by T-Mobile, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Keeping Warm
Kendall Jenner was spotted in Aspen on New Year's Day.
Back Home
Alessia Cara was seen out and about with some friends in Toronto.
Big Apple Business
Jessie James Decker was seen in New York City where she worked on New Year's Eve.
Yacht Life
Alessandra Ambrosio starts off 2021 on a yacht with family and friends in Florianópolis, Brazil on Friday.
On the Go Power Couple
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrive for rehearsals for her performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Ski in Style
Kylie Jenner and her mom, Kris Jenner, hit the slopes on New Year's Day at Buttermilk Ski Area in Colorado.
Ringing in the New Year
Ryan Seacrest flashes a smile while ringing in 2021 in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Party People
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend their Black Tie Masquerade Party on New Year's Eve in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Kicking Off the Year
Jackie Chan starts off 2021 by attending the Wish Dragon press conference in Beijing, China on Friday.
Mic Check
Lucy Hale gets all warmed up for New Year's Eve celebrations in New York City's Times Square on Thursday, practicing for ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.
Snow Bunny
Kris Jenner is almost unrecognizable on Thursday while hitting the slopes in Aspen, Colorado.
Hot Stuff
Jesse Tyler Ferguson keeps it casual for a Thursday coffee run in Los Feliz, California.
Game On
Former President Barack Obama hits the links on Monday while vacationing with his family in Hawaii.
Max Volume
A dressed-up Jennifer Lopez films a segment for ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on Wednesday night in N.Y.C.'s Times Square.
Something Sweet
Amber Tamblyn totes some homemade goodies while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
City Sidewalks
Katie Holmes blends in with the crowd on Wednesday during an outing in New York City.
Rain Gear
Claire Foy takes a solo stroll through rainy London.
Swing Thing
Gavin Rossdale hits the court for a tennis session in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
In the Bag
Garcelle Beauvais keeps it California casual for a trip to the nail salon in Studio City, California, on Wednesday.
Lead the Way
A masked Justin Theroux takes his dog Kuma out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Walk This Way
Mom-to-be Ashley Tisdale takes her dog for a walk in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Countdown Is On
Billy Porter sports a big smile on Tuesday during rehearsals for ABC's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New York City's Times Square.
Fluffed Up
Jennifer Lopez matches her mask to her ensemble on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Feeling Blue
A bundled up Matt Smith takes his dog for a walk in London on Tuesday.