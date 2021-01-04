Bella Hadid Hits the Slopes in Aspen, Plus Kate Bosworth, Shawn Mendes and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Updated January 04, 2020 10:43 AM

1 of 100

Snow Day

Credit: BACKGRID

Bella Hadid looks chic in her snow gear as she hits the slopes in Aspen, Colorado on Sunday.

2 of 100

Birthday Girl

Credit: Snorlax/Marksman/MEGA

Kate Bosworth celebrates her 38th birthday with husband Michael Polish at a friend's house in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

3 of 100

Family Time

Credit: The Image Direct

Shawn Mendes walks his new puppy Tarzan with his sister Aaliyah on Sunday in Toronto.

4 of 100

Snap Happy

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Katie Holmes was spotted with a camera in hand during an outing in Washington Square Park in New York City.

5 of 100

Splash

Credit: Mega Agency

Dua Lipa hit the beach in a bikini during a vacation with friends in Tulum, Mexico.

6 of 100

Steady Arm

Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

7 of 100

Snow Day

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble were spotted out and about in Aspen, Colorado.

8 of 100

On Set

Credit: Click Media/Spartacus/SplashNews.com

Lily James was spotted filming over Battersea Bridge in London for her upcoming film What's Love Got To Do with It.

9 of 100

Getting in Steps

Credit: Boaz/BACKGRID

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk enjoyed an afternoon New Year's Day walk together in Brentwood, California. 

10 of 100

Live with Bieber

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Justin Bieber performed during NYE Live with Justin Bieber, presented by T-Mobile, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

11 of 100

Keeping Warm

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Kendall Jenner was spotted in Aspen on New Year's Day.

12 of 100

Back Home

Credit: SplashNews.com

Alessia Cara was seen out and about with some friends in Toronto.

13 of 100

Big Apple Business

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Jessie James Decker was seen in New York City where she worked on New Year's Eve.

14 of 100

Yacht Life

Credit: Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrosio starts off 2021 on a yacht with family and friends in Florianópolis, Brazil on Friday. 

15 of 100

On the Go Power Couple

Credit: The Image Direct

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrive for rehearsals for her performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

16 of 100

Ski in Style

Credit: Splash News

Kylie Jenner and her mom, Kris Jenner, hit the slopes on New Year's Day at Buttermilk Ski Area in Colorado.

17 of 100

Ringing in the New Year

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Ryan Seacrest flashes a smile while ringing in 2021 in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

18 of 100

Party People

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend their Black Tie Masquerade Party on New Year's Eve in Alpharetta, Georgia. 

19 of 100

Kicking Off the Year

Credit: VCG/VCG via Getty

Jackie Chan starts off 2021 by attending the Wish Dragon press conference in Beijing, China on Friday. 

20 of 100

Mic Check

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lucy Hale gets all warmed up for New Year's Eve celebrations in New York City's Times Square on Thursday, practicing for ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

21 of 100

Snow Bunny

Credit: The Image Direct

Kris Jenner is almost unrecognizable on Thursday while hitting the slopes in Aspen, Colorado.

22 of 100

Hot Stuff

Credit: BACKGRID

Jesse Tyler Ferguson keeps it casual for a Thursday coffee run in Los Feliz, California.

23 of 100

Game On

Credit: The Image Direct

Former President Barack Obama hits the links on Monday while vacationing with his family in Hawaii.

24 of 100

Max Volume

Credit: Pap Culture/SplashNews.com

A dressed-up Jennifer Lopez films a segment for ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on Wednesday night in N.Y.C.'s Times Square.

25 of 100

Something Sweet

Credit: Eldi/SplashNews.com

Amber Tamblyn totes some homemade goodies while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

26 of 100

City Sidewalks

Credit: BACKGRID

Katie Holmes blends in with the crowd on Wednesday during an outing in New York City.

27 of 100

Rain Gear

Credit: SplashNews.com

Claire Foy takes a solo stroll through rainy London.

28 of 100

Swing Thing

Credit: The Image Direct

Gavin Rossdale hits the court for a tennis session in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

29 of 100

In the Bag

Credit: BACKGRID

Garcelle Beauvais keeps it California casual for a trip to the nail salon in Studio City, California, on Wednesday.

30 of 100

Lead the Way

Credit: The Image Direct

A masked Justin Theroux takes his dog Kuma out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

31 of 100

Walk This Way

Credit: BACKGRID

Mom-to-be Ashley Tisdale takes her dog for a walk in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

32 of 100

Countdown Is On

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Billy Porter sports a big smile on Tuesday during rehearsals for ABC's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New York City's Times Square.

33 of 100

Fluffed Up

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez matches her mask to her ensemble on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

34 of 100

Feeling Blue

Credit: SplashNews.com

A bundled up Matt Smith takes his dog for a walk in London on Tuesday.

35 of 100