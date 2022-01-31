Rebel Wilson Cheers on the Rams in L.A., Plus Ludacris, Kourtney Kardashian and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff Updated January 31, 2022 01:41 PM

1 of 102

Cheering Squad

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Rebel Wilson cheers on the Los Angeles Rams at the NFC Championship Game in L.A. on Jan. 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 102

Court-side Smile

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Ludacris smiles courtside while watching the L.A. Lakers and Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 30. 

3 of 102

No Bones About It

Credit: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian wears a skeleton onesie while running errands in Calabasas on Jan. 29. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 102

How Fetching!

Credit: Splash News Online

Zach Braff plays fetch with his dog while out at a dog park in L.A. on Jan. 30. 

Advertisement

5 of 102

Taboo Topics

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Boy George performs during the 20th anniversary charity concert performance of Taboo on Jan. 30 in London. 

6 of 102

Acceptance Speech

Credit: Splash News Online

Antonio Banderas shows off his award at the Carmen Awards in Málaga, Spain on Jan. 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 102

Breaking Bad Reunion

Former Breaking Bad costars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston sign bottles of their Dos Hombres Mezcal in Las Vegas on Jan. 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 102

You Love to See It

Credit: Backgrid

Andrew Garfield heads to a coffee shop after playing tennis in Malibu on Jan. 28. 

Advertisement

9 of 102

Magic Mushrooms

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Katy Perry delivers an epic Saturday Night Live performance of "When I'm Gone" in New York City on Jan. 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 102

Lip Service

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Off to the races! Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross share a smooch while attending the 2022 Pegasus World Cup in Hallandale, Florida, on Jan. 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 102

Catch the Wave

Credit: David Benito/Getty

Javier Bardem flashes a wave at the Feroz Awards in Zaragoza, Spain, on Jan. 29. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 102

Forces of Nature

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Joseph Sikora and La La Anthony complement one another at the premiere of Power Book IV: Force at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Jan. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 102

New Atlanta

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Quavo stands out while sitting courtside at the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics game in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 102

Team Jacob

Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Twilight star Taylor Lautner looks dapper for his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 102

Set Sighting

Credit: The IMage direct

John Krasinski films Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan near the White House in Washington D.C. on Jan. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 102

Pretty in Pink

Credit: The Image Direct

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn goes on a Starbucks run on Jan. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 102

Fueling Up

Credit: Backgrid

After hitting a workout, Kaia Gerber grabs food at Erewhon in L.A. on Jan. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 102

All About 'Girls'

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Addison Rae is all smiles as she steps out in L.A. on Jan. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 102

Dinner Dates

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dine out at Pastis Restaurant on Jan. 28 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 102

Lots of Laughs

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jamie Dornan and Carey Mulligan reunite at the Belfast special screening on Jan. 26 in L.A.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 102

Flawless in Fendi

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

In Paris, Noomi Rapace stuns at the Fendi Spring 2022 Couture show on Jan. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 102

Shopping in Style

Credit: Backgrid

Dressed in red leather, Katy Perry goes shopping at Dover Street Market in N.Y.C. on Jan. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 102

Coming to Disney+

Credit: Gerard Binks/Getty

On the set of the new Marvel series Secret Invasion, Emilia Clarke prepares to film at The Piece Hall on Jan. 27 in Halifax, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 102

Put Your Hands Together!

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wyclef Jean performs at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship gala dinner with CBX at the Cultural Palace on Jan. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 102

Late Night Chat

Credit: Backgrid

Kate Hudson arrives in N.Y.C. to guest star on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 102

Comfy Casual

Credit: MEGA

Kendall Jenner dresses comfortably as she steps out in L.A. on Jan. 27. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 102

Hand in Hand

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Scout Willis holds hands with Jake Miller as they stroll through Studio City, California on Jan. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 102

Taxi Please!

Credit: The Image Direct

Karlie Kloss hails a cab in New York City on Jan. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 102

First in Class

Credit: MEGA

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner (not pictured) leave a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Jan. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 102

Puff Up

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SPlash News Online

Padma Lakshmi stays bundled on Jan. 27 while out in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 102

Isn't It Marvelous?

Credit: Michael Priest Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel costars Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub man the mics on Jan. 26 at a 92nd Street Y chat about the upcoming fourth season of their Prime Video series in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 102

Cool Kids

Credit: Backgrid

Olivia Rodrigo and pal Conan Gray leave a dinner party at L.A's Mother Wolf arm-in-arm on Jan. 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 102

Art Appreciation

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Finneas and Billie Eilish arrive at the Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined exhibit opening on Jan. 26 at LACMA in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 102

Feeling Prickly

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Also at the Interscope art exhibit opening in L.A. on Jan. 26: Fergie, one of the collection's subjects. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 102

The L Word

Credit: Logitech

Lizzo goes glam on Jan. 27 while shooting Logitech's new Defy Logic campaign — and marking the occasion with a new song, "Special."

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 102

Heidi's Here!

Credit: The Image Direct

Heidi Klum makes herself known while shooting Germany's Next Top Model in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 102

Orange You Glad?

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Newlywed Danielle Brooks harkens back to her Orange Is the New Black days in a statement coat at the opening of Skeleton Crew at N.Y.C.'s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Jan. 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 102

Three of a Kind

Credit: Getty

Nelly and French Montana step out to celebrate pal Rick Ross at the icon's birthday party at Mr. Hospitality's El Tucán with Haute Living and Rolls-Royce on Jan. 26 in Miami. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 102

Fur Real

Credit: Shutterstock

Another night, another outing for Rihanna, who pounds the pavement in N.Y.C. on Jan. 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 102

Cap It Off

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hilary Duff stays protected from the sun during a stroll in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 102

Anchors Aweigh

Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS News

Drew Barrymore and Gayle King stop by CBS Studios in N.Y.C. to surprise anchors Vladimir Duthiers and Anne Marie Green with a sweet treat to celebrate the launch of the CBS News Streaming Network. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 102

Keep It Eazy

Credit: Backgrid

Are they or aren't they? Former flames Ashley Benson and G-Eazy go for a hike on Jan. 26 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 102

Hand to Hold

Credit: Backgrid

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis keep it coordinated on Jan. 26 for a lunch date in Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 102

Suit Yourself

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Michelle Yeoh looks downright regal on Jan. 26 at the Elie Saab Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 102

Puppy Love

Credit: Splash News Online

Hannah Brown cuddles up to her cute new pooch on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 102

Bright and Bundled

Credit: Backgrid

Sienna Miller keeps warm on Jan. 26 for a walk through N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 102

Country King

Credit: Thomas Heney

Russell Dickerson kicks off his All Yours All Night tour at New York City's Irving Plaza, a sold-out show, on Jan. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 102

Going Glam

Credit: Backgrid

Julianne Hough is all dressed up on Jan. 25 while out in West Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 102

Fringe Fest

Credit: Instarimages.com

Laverne Cox has a moment ahead of the Alexandre Vauthier show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 102

Blonde Ambition

Credit: Splash News Online

Anne Hathaway sports a blonde bob on the New Jersey set of her latest film, Eileen, on Jan. 25. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 102

White Out

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash news Online

Naomi Watts sports layers upon layers on Jan. 25 on the set of The Watcher in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 102

At the Red-y

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kristen Bell goes futuristic on Jan. 25 while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 102

Happy to Be Here

Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

Nicole Byer can't help but smile on Jan. 25 during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 102

Double Dog

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lucy Hale has her hands full in Los Angeles on Jan. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 102

Keeping Up with Kanye

Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kanye West continues his Paris vacation with an outing on Jan. 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 102

Green Machine

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Kate Hudson stands out on Jan. 25 while arriving to The Drew Barrymore Show in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 102

Shades of Gray

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Hulu

Sebastian Stan and Lily James are ready for their close-up on Jan. 25 at a Los Angeles press event for their new Hulu limited series, Pam & Tommy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 102

Dog Days

Credit: The Image Direct

Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen keep it casual on Jan. 25 while visiting a New York City dog park.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 102

The Space Between

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Joey King and Kyle Allen share a hug at Paramount+'s The In Between press day at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Jan. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 102

Cold Shoulder

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lady Gaga looks glamorous in a little black dress with voluminous poof-sleeves as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Jan. 24 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 102

Tangerine Dream

Credit: Splash News Online

Rihanna plays with pops of color as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Jan. 25. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 102

Tied Up

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kristen Stewart wears lace-up heels and an undone black ribbon as she arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 24 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 102

Iced Out

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Pharrell Williams makes a statement in diamond-embellished Tiffany & Co. sunglasses at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 102

Winter White

Credit: LAURENT LAURENT VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Also at the Chanel show: Margot Robbie, toting a trendy micro purse. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 102