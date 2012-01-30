Star Tracks: Monday, January 30, 2012

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:33 PM

1 of 14

FLY GUY

Credit: AKM

A plugged-in Channing Tatum tunes out Sunday while departing from a flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

BEACH DATE

Credit: Splash News Online

Fun in the sun! A beaming Halle Berry and daughter Nahla, 3, spend their Sunday with their toes in the sand at a beach in Malibu, Calif.

3 of 14

LIP LOCK

Credit: Xposure

Taking a quick break from fishing, Gwen Stefani and hubby Gavin Rossdale leans in for a long lip-lock during a family outing with their sons (not pictured) Sunday in Agoura Hills, Calif.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

GOOD SPORT

Credit: UPI/Gary C. Caskey /Landov

Broncos star Tim Tebow puts on his game face at Denver's Pepsi Center Sunday, where his hometown basketball team, the Nuggets, lost to the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-105.

Advertisement

5 of 14

DGA Date Night

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Black out! Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux attend the Directors Guild of America Awards, held Saturday night in Hollywood.

6 of 14

Seal in France

Credit: Lionel Cironneau/AP

While estranged wife Heidi Klum stays in L.A. with their children, Seal attends the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

Spirit of 76ers

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith joins husband Will Smith and son Jaden at the 76ers game against Charlotte in Philadelphia on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

BACK-UP PLAN

Credit: Splash News Online

Need a lift? Kendra Wilkinson opts for a playful piggyback ride during a morning run with hubby Hank Baskett on Friday in L.A.

Advertisement

9 of 14

CLOSE ENCOUNTER

Credit: Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez can't keep her eyes off beau Casper Smart following a Friday photo shoot in Miami's South Beach.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

FUN & GAMES

Credit: Bauer Griffin

Say cheese! Liev Schreiber enjoys a boys-only outing with sons Kai, 3, and Sasha, 4, at Luna Park in Sydney, Australia, on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

CHIC MAGNET

Credit: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

She may be trying to stay low-key, but Salma Hayek is a standout in a bright red trench coat Friday in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

GRUB GRAB

Credit: GSI Media

Somebody's hungry! Newly single Russell Brand grabs a bite on the go Friday in West Hollywood, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

CAUSE CELEBS

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Julianne Moore teams with America Ferrera and Gabrielle Union for a speaking engagement Friday at the Playing Politics with Women's Health event at New York's W Times Square.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

TO A TEA

Credit: GSI Media

Mom-to-be Jennifer Garner stays hydrated while out with 3-year-old daughter Seraphina in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff