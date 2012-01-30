Star Tracks: Monday, January 30, 2012
FLY GUY
A plugged-in Channing Tatum tunes out Sunday while departing from a flight at Los Angeles International Airport.
BEACH DATE
Fun in the sun! A beaming Halle Berry and daughter Nahla, 3, spend their Sunday with their toes in the sand at a beach in Malibu, Calif.
LIP LOCK
Taking a quick break from fishing, Gwen Stefani and hubby Gavin Rossdale leans in for a long lip-lock during a family outing with their sons (not pictured) Sunday in Agoura Hills, Calif.
GOOD SPORT
Broncos star Tim Tebow puts on his game face at Denver's Pepsi Center Sunday, where his hometown basketball team, the Nuggets, lost to the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-105.
DGA Date Night
Black out! Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux attend the Directors Guild of America Awards, held Saturday night in Hollywood.
Seal in France
While estranged wife Heidi Klum stays in L.A. with their children, Seal attends the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes on Saturday.
Spirit of 76ers
Jada Pinkett Smith joins husband Will Smith and son Jaden at the 76ers game against Charlotte in Philadelphia on Friday.
BACK-UP PLAN
Need a lift? Kendra Wilkinson opts for a playful piggyback ride during a morning run with hubby Hank Baskett on Friday in L.A.
CLOSE ENCOUNTER
Jennifer Lopez can't keep her eyes off beau Casper Smart following a Friday photo shoot in Miami's South Beach.
FUN & GAMES
Say cheese! Liev Schreiber enjoys a boys-only outing with sons Kai, 3, and Sasha, 4, at Luna Park in Sydney, Australia, on Friday.
CHIC MAGNET
She may be trying to stay low-key, but Salma Hayek is a standout in a bright red trench coat Friday in Paris.
GRUB GRAB
Somebody's hungry! Newly single Russell Brand grabs a bite on the go Friday in West Hollywood, Calif.
CAUSE CELEBS
Julianne Moore teams with America Ferrera and Gabrielle Union for a speaking engagement Friday at the Playing Politics with Women's Health event at New York's W Times Square.
TO A TEA
Mom-to-be Jennifer Garner stays hydrated while out with 3-year-old daughter Seraphina in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday.