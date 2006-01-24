Star Tracks - Monday, January 30, 2006
'DREAM' GIG
Jennifer Garner rallies the crowd at Sunday's event for the "I Have a Dream" Foundation, which benefits kids from low-income areas. The actress and husband Ben Affleck are back in L.A. from Georgia, where they'd been spending time with 2-month-old daughter Violet.
NEW ADDITION
Strolling in Santa Monica last week, Meg Ryan gets a hand with her new daughter, Charlotte, whom she recently adopted from China. Ryan is also mom to Jack Henry, 13, with ex-husband Dennis Quaid.
CARNIVAL COUPLE
Paris Hilton gives beau Stavros Niarchos a squeeze at the Santa Monica pier on Saturday. Niarchos tried his luck at the ring toss and other games, eventually winning a handful of toys for his girl.
NEW ATTITUDE
Jessica Simpson flashes her megawatt grin after dining at Hollywood's Little Door restaurant Saturday.
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie touch down in London on Saturday after attending the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Expectant mom Jolie spoke about children's rights at the conference.
HIGH HOPES
Things are looking up for Brad Pitt and Bono (with Angelina Jolie) during the "Next Steps for Africa" session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday. The previous day, the U2 frontman introduced the Red product brand, which will raise money to fight AIDS in Africa.
PETAL PUSHER
Denise Richards leads the way while taking blankie-toting daughter Sam, 23 months, to school in Santa Monica on Thursday. Richards is also mom to Lola, 7 months, with soon-to-be-ex-husband Charlie Sheen.
CASUAL DINERS
Matthew McConaughey, who's perfectly happy grilling burgers outside his Airstream trailer, steps it up on Thursday, taking girlfriend Penelope Cruz to dinner at the Beverly Hills Italian restaurant Locanda Veneta.
PURPLE PALETTE
A whimsically clad Christina Ricci films a scene for her new movie, Penelope, Wednesday in London's Primrose Hill neighborhood. Ricci stars in the fractured fairy tale about a cursed woman, costarring and produced by Reese Witherspoon.
SAYING HER PEACE
Lindsay Lohan flashes the universal peace sign while leaving the London nightclub Boujis with pals early Friday morning. The actress was most recently in New York City filming Chapter 27.
AWARD-WORTHY
In Beverly Hills on Thursday, Eva Longoria (with Tony Parker) shines after cohosting a private dinner, with the National Council of La Raza and Hennessy, to announce the upcoming ALMA (American Latino Media Arts) Awards. Longoria will produce and host the June event, to be broadcast on ABC.
MODERN 'GIRL'
She plays '60s starlet Edie Sedgwick in Factory Girl, but Sienna Miller has her 21st-century essentials – Starbucks and a cell phone – on location in Shreveport, La. Thursday.
'WEDDINGS' GUEST
Courteney Cox is part of the "bridal" party at L.A.'s Cafe Veneto on Thursday, where she celebrated the release of the book Jo Gartin's Weddings. Along with Cox, event-planner Gartin counts Brooke Shields and Taye Diggs as clients.
GIRLFLIGHT
She plays a plane-crash survivor on Lost, but Michelle Rodriguez is a Top Gun dog walker in an aviator jacket and shades Thursday in Beverly Hills.