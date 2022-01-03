LeVar Burton Kicks Off the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena, Plus Alessandra Ambrosio, Kathy Hilton and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Let's Go!
Grand Marshal LeVar Burton kicks off the 133rd Rose Parade with enthusiasm on New Year's Day in Pasadena, California.
By the Ocean
Alessandra Ambrosio spends the first few days of 2022 in Florianópolis, Brazil on the beach and in the water on Jan. 2.
Family Time
Kathy Hilton and daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild, wearing powersoft Old Navy leggings, head to a yoga class on Jan. 2 in L.A.
Three's Company
Selma Blair steps out with her pups for a stroll on Jan. 2 in L.A.
New Year in Paradise
Snorkeling and walks on the beach, Michael Buble vacations in Hawaii on Jan. 2.
Good Morning!
Diane Keaton takes an early morning walk with her Golden Retriever out in Brentwood on Jan. 2.
Set Sighting
Donnie Wahlberg films for Blue Bloods in Queens, New York on Jan. 3.
Meet the Family
Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham Burke brings girlfriend Victoria Brito to meet the family in Palm Springs for the New Year on Dec. 31.
Happy Holidays!
Rachel Zoe and Behati Prinsloo attend the Brooks Brothers and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's annual holiday celebration at The West Hollywood Edition on Dec. 7 in West Hollywood.
Smooth Roller
Jacob Elordi hops on a one-wheeled skateboard for a ride around Hollywood with his dog on Jan. 2.
Island Vibes
Doja Cat performs live from the Royal Deck at Atlantis Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on Jan. 1.
Play Ball
Brie Larson enjoys a basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Dec. 31.
Hello, 2022
LeAnn Rimes rings in the new year with her performance during the 133rd annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 1.
Dynamic Duo
Ashanti and Ja Rule bundle up to perform their biggest hits in New York City's Time Square during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31.
Miami Heat
Miley Cyrus dances onstage while performing with Saweetie during Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami on Dec. 31.
Vegas, Baby
Kate Beckinsale sparkles at the grand opening of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.
Touch Down in the Big Apple
Emma Watson arrives at N.Y.C.'s JFK airport on Dec. 29.
Bonding in Brazil
Alessandra Ambrosio explores Florianópolis with boyfriend Richard Lee on Dec. 29 in Brazil.
Wild Ride
Madonna rides rollercoasters at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland with rumored boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams on Dec. 27 in London.
Let's Get This Party Started
Miley Cyrus fuels up and hangs out at soundcheck in Miami, ahead of her Miley's New Year's Eve Party concert, which will air on Peacock and NBC from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.
Chit Chat
Ashley Benson takes a call while out at Oaks Gourmet Market in L.A. on Dec. 30.
Snow Day
Real Housewives star Kyle Richards enjoys the flurries out in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 30.
Street Style
Bella Hadid layers up while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 30.
Motor City
CeeLo Green and the rest of Goodie Mob perform at the Sound Board Theater in Detroit on Dec. 29.
Color Pop
Nina Agdal stuns in a colorful ensemble at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef party at Eden Rock on Dec. 29 in St. Barths.
Perry Playland
Katy Perry kicks off her Katy Perry: Play Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.
Sharpen Your Appetite
Paris Jackson attends the grand opening of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.
Star Power
Dua Lipa rocks the stage at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef party at Eden Rock on Dec. 29 in St. Barths.
Life's a Beach
Noah Cyrus hits the beach in Miami ahead of the New Year on Dec. 29.
On the Go
Chantel Jeffries escapes the rain in West Hollywood after grabbing a smoothie from The Earth Bar on Dec. 29.
Hey There
Kelly Bensimon steps out in N.Y.C. after recording her podcast Hey Guys, Hey on Dec. 29.
More the Merrier
Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter step out together to meet up with friends in L.A. on Dec. 28.
Rain, Rain, Go Away
Anwar Hadid grabs a juice and some groceries at Erewhon on a rainy L.A. day on Dec. 28.
All About Athleisure
Derek Hough steps out in athletic apparel to pick up lunch on Dec. 28 in L.A.
Afternoon Stroll
Selma Blair is spotted out and about during a walk with her service dog, Scout, on Dec. 28 in L.A.
A Hand to Hold
Ariel Winter holds hands with boyfriend Luke Benward as they leave a lunch date on Dec. 28 in L.A.
Fueling Up
Meadow Walker grabs an iced coffee while running errands in N.Y.C. on Dec. 28.
Tee Time
President Barack Obama plays a round of golf during his Hawaii vacation on Dec. 26.
Retail Therapy
Eva Longoria does some shopping while out in Beverly Hills on Dec. 28.
Down Under
Naomi Osaka lands at the Melbourne airport ahead of the 2022 tennis season on Dec. 28 in Australia.
Puppy Patrol
Out with the pups, Sarah Michelle Gellar checks her messages while taking a stroll through Brentwood the morning of Dec. 28.
Good Riddance!
Jonathan Bennett holds a "COVID" sign during the Good Riddance Day burning in Times Square on Dec. 28 in N.Y.C.
Home Game
Cardi B and Offset bundle up to watch the Atlanta Hawks take on the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 27 in Atlanta.
Ready for Takeoff
Gwen Stefani totes her furry friend along as she heads to a private jet in L.A. on Dec. 26.
Jonesing for a Joy Ride
Harrison Ford enjoys an afternoon bike ride through Santa Monica on Dec. 27.
Star-Studded Stadium
Also sitting courtside at the Atlanta Hawks game: 2 Chainz and his son, Halo.
Around Town
Mila Kunis keeps things cozy as she runs errands in Beverly Hills on Dec. 27.
Solo Stroll
Mike Colter grabs some water while making his way throgh L.A. on Dec. 26.
On the Run
Lisa Rinna goes for a morning jog in Beverly Hills on Dec. 27.
Nice & Cozy
Sofía Vergara puts on a cozy coat before stepping out in Beverly Hills to run errands on Dec. 27.
Out & About
Claire Foy grabs coffee while doing some last minute holiday shopping in London on Dec. 22.
Fine Dining
Jacob Elordi is in great spirits leaving dinner at Madeo in Beverly Hills on Dec. 26.
Music Man
Craig Robinson hits the keys at The Laugh Factory's 42nd annual free Christmas dinner and show event on Dec. 25 in West Hollywood.
Christmas Feast
Also at the 42nd annual free Christmas dinner and show event at The Laugh Factory, Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk serve food to attendees.
On the Mic
Skylar Astin sings the national anthem to kick off the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks game at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Christmas.
Courtside Christmas
Naomi Osaka and boyfriend Cordae sit courtside at the New York Knicks vs. the Atlanta Hawks game at Madison Square Garden on Christmas.
Game Day
Kal Penn and his fiancé Josh also attend the New York Knicks vs. the Atlanta Hawks game on Christmas.
New New Yorker
Japan's former Princess Mako, who recently moved to N.Y.C., steps out on the Upper East Side on Dec. 23.
California Christmas
Angelina Jolie dresses in all black for a shopping trip in West Hollywood on Dec. 24.
Santa's Helpers
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden flash smiles while participating in an event in Washington, D.C., to track the path of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.
Hoop Star
Stephen Curry walks off the basketball court after the Golden State Warriors defeat the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day in Phoenix, Arizona.
On the Keys
Kate Middleton accompanies singer Tom Walker on the piano during the Christmas Eve broadcast of her Together at Christmas carol service hosted at Westminster Abbey in London.
Royal Christmas
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive for the Christmas morning church service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Dec. 25.