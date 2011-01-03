Star Tracks - Monday, January 3, 2011
A NEW TUNE
Carrie Underwood hits a high note for 2011, performing for fans at the Borgata Hotel Casino amp Spa in Atlantic City, N.J., on Saturday.
HOP TO IT
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck give eldest daughter Violet, 5, a lift while playing in the Hawaiian surf on Sunday.
PORT OF CALL
Fergie gets pulses racing in a metallic bikini while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel (not pictured) aboard a yacht in St. Barts on Sunday.
GO FUR IT
N.Y.C. native Gwyneth Paltrow drops by Good Morning America early Monday morning to chat about Country Strong, out in theaters Jan 7.
YA DIG?
He's the hole package! Matthew McConaughey digs into the South American sands on Saturday while vacationing with his family in girlfriend Camila Alves's native Brazil.
SCHOOL'S IN SESSION
He's baaack! Sarah Jessica Parker escorts her bundled-up boy, son James Wilkie, 8, back to school Monday in New York City after the holiday break.
BIKINI CRUISE
Demi Moore reveals her killer bikini bod on board a yacht with hubby Ashton Kutcher in St. Barts as the couple continues their Caribbean adventure on Saturday.
CUDDLE FEST
Joe Jonas keeps his new bulldog Winston close, carrying the pup out of an L.A. veterinarian's office on Sunday.
'JET' SETTER
Salma Hayek makes a splash aboard a Sea-Doo, catching waves in sunny St. Barts on Saturday with husband François-Henri Pinault and daughter Valentina, 3 (not pictured).
LIFT OFF
Gwen Stefani juggles towheaded son Zuma, 2, and a bundle of bags while visiting with friends in Lakewood, Calif., on Sunday.
NAVIGATIONAL PULL
Avril Lavigne gives paddleboarding a big thumbs up as she and boyfriend Brody Jenner enjoy their Hawaiian getaway on Sunday.
KING OF THE HILL
Hugh Jackman and his kids, daughter Ava and son Oscar, make the most of the white new year with a day out in the snow in New York City on Sunday.
ON THE RUN
Days after getting engaged, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth celebrate the new year with a jog in Los Angeles on Saturday.
STOP, DROP & ROLL!
Snooki gets the ball rolling into 2011, starting the new year in – where else? – New Jersey, pre-taping her ball drop in Seaside Heights.
HAVING A BALL
Ryan Seacrest stops by Good Morning America Thursday in New York's Times Square, where he's hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. The ABC special will include performances from Willow Smith, Natasha Bedingfield, Ne-Yo and more.