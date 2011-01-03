Star Tracks - Monday, January 3, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:40 PM

1 of 15

A NEW TUNE

Carrie Underwood hits a high note for 2011, performing for fans at the Borgata Hotel Casino amp Spa in Atlantic City, N.J., on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

HOP TO IT

Credit: Splash News Online

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck give eldest daughter Violet, 5, a lift while playing in the Hawaiian surf on Sunday.

3 of 15

PORT OF CALL

Credit: X17

Fergie gets pulses racing in a metallic bikini while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel (not pictured) aboard a yacht in St. Barts on Sunday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

GO FUR IT

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

N.Y.C. native Gwyneth Paltrow drops by Good Morning America early Monday morning to chat about Country Strong, out in theaters Jan 7.

Advertisement

5 of 15

YA DIG?

Credit: AKM Images

He's the hole package! Matthew McConaughey digs into the South American sands on Saturday while vacationing with his family in girlfriend Camila Alves's native Brazil.

6 of 15

SCHOOL'S IN SESSION

Credit: NY1/Splash News Online

He's baaack! Sarah Jessica Parker escorts her bundled-up boy, son James Wilkie, 8, back to school Monday in New York City after the holiday break.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

BIKINI CRUISE

Credit: KGC16/Starmax

Demi Moore reveals her killer bikini bod on board a yacht with hubby Ashton Kutcher in St. Barts as the couple continues their Caribbean adventure on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

CUDDLE FEST

Credit: Matt Symons/Pacific Coast News

Joe Jonas keeps his new bulldog Winston close, carrying the pup out of an L.A. veterinarian's office on Sunday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

'JET' SETTER

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Salma Hayek makes a splash aboard a Sea-Doo, catching waves in sunny St. Barts on Saturday with husband François-Henri Pinault and daughter Valentina, 3 (not pictured).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

LIFT OFF

Credit: Fame

Gwen Stefani juggles towheaded son Zuma, 2, and a bundle of bags while visiting with friends in Lakewood, Calif., on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

NAVIGATIONAL PULL

Credit: Splash News Online

Avril Lavigne gives paddleboarding a big thumbs up as she and boyfriend Brody Jenner enjoy their Hawaiian getaway on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

KING OF THE HILL

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Hugh Jackman and his kids, daughter Ava and son Oscar, make the most of the white new year with a day out in the snow in New York City on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

ON THE RUN

Credit: Kaminski/Splash News Online

Days after getting engaged, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth celebrate the new year with a jog in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

STOP, DROP & ROLL!

Credit: Eddie Mejia/Splash News

Snooki gets the ball rolling into 2011, starting the new year in – where else? – New Jersey, pre-taping her ball drop in Seaside Heights.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

HAVING A BALL

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

Ryan Seacrest stops by Good Morning America Thursday in New York's Times Square, where he's hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. The ABC special will include performances from Willow Smith, Natasha Bedingfield, Ne-Yo and more.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff