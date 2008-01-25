Star Tracks - Monday, January 28, 2008
TEAM WORK
While Ashlee Simpson manages the Starbucks, boyfriend Pete Wentz handles their English bulldog Hemingway after visiting a pet clinic Sunday in Los Angeles. Despite the ever-present ring on Ashlee's finger, her rep recently told PEOPLE the couple isn't engaged.
KEEPING WARM
After spending time with Brody Jenner Friday, Lindsay Lohan cuddles up to her fur coat after leaving a restaurant in Manhattan, on Saturday.
Shopping & Eating for Two
Halle Berry – her belly in full-bloom – did some shopping at Robertson Boulevard's furniture store Space M. Besides setting up a nursery, the expectant mom, who recently chopped her locks, grabbed lunch for two on Melrose.
SUPPORTING HER CAUSE
Diving headfirst into activism Sunday, Hayden Panettiere joins a Save the Whales Again demonstration in Washington D.C. The group calls for an end to whale hunting.
COURT JESTER
Spending a Sunday night away from Demi Moore and his female-dominated household, funny guy Ashton Kutcher has a laugh courtside with buddies at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the Lakers were defeated by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
A TIGHT GRIP
After stumping for Barack Obama and visiting the troops in the Persian Gulf, Scarlett Johansson makes time for beau Ryan Reynolds Friday while shopping on Melrose Avenue in Hollywood.
DATE NIGHT
Nicole Richie shows of her post-baby body (she gave birth to Harlow just two weeks ago) while out with boyfriend Joel Madden Friday night. Benny Medina turned 50 with a Casablanca-themed party at his home in Beverly Hills on Friday, but the talk of the night was Richie's size-zero frame.
GLAM IN CANNES
Sporting a super-cropped 'do, Rihanna is a goddess in gray arriving for the 2008 NRJ Music Awards at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, Saturday. The singer won international song of the year honors for "Don't Stop The Music."
CARRIED AWAY
Toting two umbrellas and Guitar Hero III, Mischa Barton lands in L.A. after spending some time (and picking up some swag) at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
SHORT & SWEET
After being the focus of attention a day earlier, Eva Longoria continues to shine in London with a Friday night out on the town.
EVERYTHING'S PEACHY
Life is sweet for Katherine Heigl as she makes her way into her new home in Los Angeles Thursday in her matching sweater and scarf set.
PEN & PAPER
American Idol's Ryan Seacrest heads into a business meeting Friday in Beverly Hills ready to make things happen after already helping costars Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson unveil their new single.
BOOK SMARTS
Jennifer Garner treats daughter Violet, 2, to some good weekend reading after the mother-daughter duo picked up some books at their local library in Brentwood, Calif., on Friday.
A WHOLESOME LOOK
Jessica Alba, who enjoyed a chilly trip to Utah with fiancé Cash Warren for the Sundance Film Festival, keeps things loose and comfy Friday after stopping by a Whole Foods Market in downtown New York.
CASUAL ATTIRE
Fresh from a quick trip to Miami, an unsnapped Pamela Anderson gives a natural effect in Malibu, Calif., while running errands, on Thursday.