JAY-Z & Beyoncé Celebrate Music's Biggest Night in L.A. Plus Cardi B & Offset, Pink & More

Music's Biggest Night
JAY-Z and Beyoncé were all smiles at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy Gala, which honored Sean “Diddy” Combs, in Beverly Hills, California.
Hands-on
Cardi B and Offset showed their affections on the red carpet at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy Gala, which honored Sean “Diddy” Combs, in Beverly Hills, California.
Sundance Crew
Alexander Hodge, Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Elaine Welteroth and Jay Ellis had some fun at the Lowkey Insecure Dinner presented by Our Stories to Tell during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
Leading Ladies
Glenn Close and Mila Kunis posed together at WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T during the Sundance Film Festival 2020 in Park City, Utah.
Crazy Fun
P!nk attended the hit show ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and went backstage after to meet with The Gazillionaire and Green Fairy.
Courtside Companions
Ben Stiller and his son was joined by Timothee Chalamet at the Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Sundance Star
Mila Kunis was spotted walking around Park City, Utah, during the Sundance Film Festival.
Birthday Bash
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated her manager Benny Medina’s birthday at Papi Steak in Miami.
Marvelous Maven
Rachel Brosnahan visiited the Adobe space at the IndieWire Studio during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
Wilde About Her
Olivia Wilde walked the red carpet at HP and The Lab at Anonymous Content for the premiere of her new short film Wake Up in Park City, Utah.
Action Shot
Kerry Washington has a ball on Friday at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival premiere of The Fight at The Marc Theatre in Park City, Utah.
Lounge & Lodge
Also at Sundance on Friday, Sienna Miller and Diego Luna stop into the WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T.
Two of a Kind
Andy Cohen and pup Wacha pound the pavement on Friday in N.Y.C.
Take a Seat
Carly Pearce visits Music Choice to talk about her new single on Friday in New York City.
Weekend Vibes
Aubrey Plaza grabs some coffee on Friday while at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
Girl's Best Friend
Emily Ratajkowski and her pup head out for a walk on Friday in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.
Gearing Up for the Grammys
Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani hit the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party on Thursday in Hollywood.
100% That Awesome
Best new artist nominee Lizzo wows the crowd with her performance at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party on Thursday in Hollywood.
Swift Takes Sundance
Taylor Swift rocks a plaid jumpsuit and matching coat for the premiere of her documentary Miss Americana at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Thursday.
Parents' Night Out
Kimberly and James Van Der Beek attend the Bad Hair afterparty at Chase Sapphire on Main during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Thursday.
Party's Here
Fran Drescher makes her grand entrance at the NBC Midseason 2020 party, hosted by NBC and The Cinema Society, at The Rainbow Room on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Mouse in the House
Tia Mowry poses with honoree Minnie Mouse at Create & Cultivate’s 100 Launch Party at Valentine DTLA on Thursday in L.A.
Glitz & Glam
Olivia Culpo sparkles in her glittery jumpsuit as she heads into her car in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Premiere Party
Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani and Martin Starr pose together at the premiere afterparty of their Apple TV+ series Little America on Thursday in West Hollywood.
Sweet Smooch
Morena Baccarin receives a kiss from hubby Ben McKenzie at the opening night afterparty for the new Second Stage play Grand Horizons on Broadway at The Ribbon on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Afternoon Delight
Kendall Jenner leaves the Alfred Tea Room on Melrose Place in L.A. on Thursday.
Cue the Cameo
Jon Stewart makes a surprise guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday in N.Y.C. to debut the trailer of his new film Irresistible, starring Steve Carell and Rose Byrne.
What's Next?
Olympian Aly Raisman and Lana Condor arrive at Pop of the Morning in L.A. on Thursday to discuss the 2020 Summer Olympics and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.
Cheers to That!
Aidy Bryant looks radiant in a floral pattern while celebrating season 2 of her show Shrill over a Smirnoff Moscow Mule on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Good Girls Gone Bad
Costars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Margot Robbie color coordinate in black-and-white looks at the Night of Music and Mayhem at Harleywood, hosted by the cast of Birds of Prey, on Thursday in L.A.
'Spot' the Talent
Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz get cozy on a couch at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party on Thursday in L.A.
In-Depth Interview
Alison Brie visits the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio on Thursday in L.A.
Artists at Work
Robert Redford and Ethan Hawke attend Sundance Institute’s ‘An Artist at the Table’ presented by IMDB Pro at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Thursday.
High Flying
Terry Crews strikes his signature pose at the NBC Midseason New York Press Junket at Four Seasons Hotel New York on Thursday.
Orange You Glad?
Emily Ratajkowski double-fists on Thursday while walking through New York City.
Scoot Yourself
SAG Award winner Peter Dinklage returns to life as usual on Thursday, scooting through New York City.
Night at the Museum
Author and influencer Olivia Lopez sips on a glass of Ruinart’s Rosé Champagne at the Ruinart x NEW INC “Forever First” Mixed Reality Pop-Up launch on Wednesday at the New Museum in N.Y.C.
Man the Mic
Eric McCormack visits the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.