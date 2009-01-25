Star Tracks: Monday, January 26, 2009
WALK THIS WAY
Jessica Simpson struts her stuff on stage during Radio 99.9 Kiss Country's annual Chili Cookoff Sunday in Pembroke Pines, Fla. The singer performed a mix of pop and country tunes before dashing off to Dallas for a rendezvous with boyfriend Tony Romo.
HORSE PLAY
Miley Cyrus saddles up for a color-coordinated ride Sunday at a photo shoot in Santa Clarita, Calif.
BACKSTAGE BEAUTIES
Jennifer Lopez and husband Marc Anthony shine for the camera before Marc's Saturday night sold-out concert at the MGM Grand at Foxwoods in Connecticut.
BAHAMA BABE
Hilary Duff and her boyfriend, hockey player Mike Comrie, take flight from the winter cold with a beach vacation to the Bahamas.
KATE IN BLACK & WHITE
Kate Winslet scoops up top honors (for an unprecedented second time!) at this year's Santa Barbara International Film Festival, adding even more shiny statuettes to her mantle.
THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL
Kim Kardashian shows off her sexy side (in a David Meister gown) with a star turn on the red carpet Thursday for the 8th annual WeHo Awards at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. The reality TV star co-hosted the event, which honored gays and lesbians in the West Hollywood community.
WINTER GEARED
Fresh from a ski retreat at the Sundance Film Festival, a bundled-up Cameron Diaz is spotted back in the Big Apple Friday running errands.
BEACH BOY
Hope he's using SPF! Clive Owen dodges the winter weather and catches some rays while on vacation Friday in the Caribbean.
GLAM TRAVELER
Best Actress Oscar nominee (for Rachel Getting Married) Anne Hathaway is on the march, making her way through New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Thursday.
HE GOT GAME
Practice makes perfect! Newlywed Josh Duhamel steps up his game Friday, hitting the links for yet another round of golf Friday in the Bahamas.
RED SHOE DIARIES
Kanye West is front and center at the Louis Vuitton men's fashion show on Thursday in Paris, where sneakers designed by the rapper made their runway debut.
READY FOR HER CLOSE-UP
Jennifer Connelly proves that it pays to be beautiful, flashing a gorgeous smile on the Brooklyn, N.Y., set of a commercial shoot for Revlon on Friday.