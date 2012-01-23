Star Tracks: Monday, January 23, 2012
HAPPY MEAL
Elated mom-to-be Jessica Simpson locks arms with fiancé Eric Johnson after enjoying lunch Saturday in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
TURNING POINT
Jessica Alba goes bold with red-hot lips and a black-and-white fitted Chanel dress Saturday at Chanel Numeros Prives opening in Las Vegas.
LOVE SHOT
After announcing they are expecting, Kristin Cavallari sparkles while fiancé Jay Cutler steals a kiss Friday at the opening of Cirque du Soleil "OVO" in Santa Monica, Calif.
SNOW WAY
A laughing Hugh Jackman relishes in the winter weather Saturday, paling around with 6-year-old daughter Ava (not pictured) in the New York City snow.
BLUE PERIOD
Matt Damon snuggles up to wife Luciana Sunday while attending a birthday party for George Clooney's ex, TV presenter Lisa Snowdon, in London.
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Eva Mendes plays dutiful girlfriend Saturday, taking beau Ryan Gosling's dog George for a walk in Beverly Hills.
SPIRITED FINGERS
Score! Naomi Watts and longtime love Liev Schreiber are up in arms at New York City's Madison Square Garden during the Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets game Saturday.
TWO OF A KIND
Angelina Jolie and Brad PItt help light up Saturday's Producers Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton, where The Artist took top prize.
WORKOUT 'HI'
Fit for two, Hilary Duff, who announced last summer she and hubby Mike Comrie are expecting their first child, flashes a big smile as she leaves her pilates class in L.A.
CARRIED AWAY
Sarah Jessica Parker and her bundled-up cutie, Loretta, 2, sport matching smiles during a mother-daughter stroll Friday in New York City.
BUSINESS CASUAL
In between promoting her new action-comedy One for the Money (out Jan. 27), Katherine Heigl stays on schedule Friday while stepping out in Beverly Hills, Calif.
RUNNING MATES
Aspiring presidential candidate Stephen Colbert works his comedic chops during a rally Friday afternoon with former GOP candidate Herman Cain at South Carolina's College of Charleston.
WALK THIS WAY
Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stays in the shades Friday while returning to her hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where she walked the runway for Brazilian brand Animale during Sao Paulo Fashion Week.
WATER PROOF
Simon Cowell doesn't let a little rain get in the way of his judging duties, arriving at auditions for Britain's Got Talent Friday at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester, England.
STAYING MOBILE
After a night of partying with pals, Kim Kardashian screens a few calls Friday before a workout session in Los Angeles.
GEARED TO GO
Former WWE star Stacy Keibler is a fitting spokesmodel for Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 video game, which she helped to promote Friday in New York City.