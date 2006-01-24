Star Tracks - Monday, January 23, 2006
DOUBLE SHOT
The future Mrs. Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, shows off her burgeoning belly after picking up a pair of hot drinks at Peet's Coffee amp Tea in West Hollywood on Friday.
BREAKDOWN LANE
Driving with brother Bryan on Sunday, Britney Spears finds herself in a jam when her Ferrari breaks down on the Pacific Coast Highway. Luckily, nearby paparazzi pushed the car out of traffic and a local sheriff gave the Spears siblings a ride home.
IT’S A LOVE THING
Despite tabloid rumors of a breakup, Aussie love birds Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban seem very much the happy pair while out and about over the weekend in Nashville.
SOUTHERN STROLLERS
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner keep it casual Sunday while taking 8-week-old Violet for a walk near their Hampton Island, Ga., home.
BOOTY CALL
A dressed-for-the-weather Lucy Liu dodges the crowds at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday. The actress was in Park City, Utah, for the premiere of her film Lucky Number Slevin with Josh Hartnett and Bruce Willis.
HUG IT OUT
At Sundance on Saturday, Robert Downey Jr. puts the squeeze on his producer wife, Susan Levin, at a party for his movie A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, which he both coproduced and stars in.
DIFFERENT STROKES
Drew Barrymore snuggles up to her Strokes drummer boyfriend, Fabrizio Morretti, Sunday on the set of the band's new video. The previous night, the Strokes played on Saturday Night Live, and Barrymore made a guest appearance.
DINNER & A SHOW
Nick Lachey settles up after dinner with brother Drew (left) and pals at Locanda Veneta in Los Angeles on Thursday. Before heading to the restaurant, Nick watched Drew hoof it for a taping of his ABC show, Dancing with the Stars.
OH, SNAP!
Demi Moore shows off her flamenco moves Thursday in Madrid. The actress, who's been shooting the movie Chlorine in Shreveport, La., was in Spain to launch a new line of ceramic tiles.
DESIGN WITHIN REACH
Kate Bosworth – back home from visiting beau Orlando Bloom in the Bahamas – picks up some nesting essentials Thursday in Hollywood.
LIV'N IT UP
With a slimmed-down figure, Liv Tyler (who gave birth to son Milo 15 months ago) shops for new duds in Greenwich Village on Thursday.
FAN GIRL
Lindsay Lohan is positively cheery Friday on the New York set of Chapter 27. Lohan plays a John Lennon fan who befriends the Beatle's eventual killer, Mark David Chapman.