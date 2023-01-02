Offset and Cardi B Ring in the New Year in Miami, Plus Ciara, Ryan Seacrest, Lisa Rinna and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on January 2, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 81

Date Night

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on December 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)
Jason Koerner/Getty for E11EVEN

Offset and Cardi B celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on Dec. 31 in Miami, Florida.

02 of 81

Silver Goddess

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: In this image released on December 31, Ciara performs at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 broadcast on December 31, 2022 at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)
Jesse Grant/Getty

Ciara performs during the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest broadcast on Dec. 31 at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

03 of 81

Ringing in the New Year

DICK CLARKS NEW YEARS ROCKIN EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2023 - 12/31/22 ABCs Dick Clarks New Years Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest is the preeminent destination for viewers to ring in the New Year. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the years very best in music featuring a night superstar performances. The nations most-watched New Years Eve celebration, which gives viewers a look at New Years celebrations from around the globe, will wrap up the holiday season. Dick Clarks New Years Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 airs live Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC. (Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty Images) LIZA KOSHY, RYAN SEACREST
Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty

Liza Koshy helps Ryan Seacrest ring in the New Year on Dick Clarks New Years Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest in New York City on Dec. 31.

04 of 81

Hand in Hand

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are seen on December 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG040/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
BG040/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are seen taking a stroll together on Dec. 31 in Los Angeles, California.

05 of 81

Hitting the Slopes

Justin Bieber is spotted after a snowboarding run in Aspen, Colorado
TheImageDirect.com

Justin Bieber is spotted after a snowboarding run in Aspen, Colorado, on Dec. 30.

06 of 81

Bonjour, Olivia!

EXCLUSIVE: Separated from singer Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde is in Paris with a female friend to celebrate New Year's Day
KCS Presse/MEGA

Olivia Wilde is all smiles as she is seen in Paris, France, on Dec. 30.

07 of 81

Rocking Out

Jack Black of Tenacious D performs at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jack Black performs with Tenacious D at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

08 of 81

Feeling Sporty

Bournemouth co-owner Michael B Jordan on the pitch ahead of the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth
Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

Michael B Jordan, who is a Bournemouth co-owner, is seen on the pitch ahead of the team's Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium on Dec. 31.

09 of 81

L.A. Chic

Lucy Hale is seen on December 30, 2022 in Los Angeles
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Lucy Hale is seen out and about in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 30.

10 of 81

Stepping Out

Larsa Pippen
MEGA

Real Housewives of Miami star, Larsa Pippen holds hands with rumored boyfriend Marcus Jordan after dining at E Baldi in Beverly Hills on Dec. 28.

11 of 81

Winter Chic

Kylie JEnner
MEGA

Kylie Jenner steps out in a cute winter outfit while in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 30.

12 of 81

Morning Call

Jesse James Decker
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Jessie James Decker looks gorgeous in a three-piece leather suit while leaving Good Morning America in New York City on Dec. 29.

13 of 81

On the Move

ashley green and paul khoury

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury are spotted after a workout in Los Angeles on Dec. 29.

14 of 81

Guitar Star

Lenny Kravitz
John Parra/Getty

In a shiny black getup accessorized with his signature shades, Lenny Kravitz rocks out on stage in St. Barts for the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala on Dec. 29.

15 of 81

Jogging Down Under

Nicole kidman
Backgrid

Nicole Kidman heads out for a morning run in Sydney, Australia on Dec. 28.

16 of 81

Love on Mountain Time

Justin Bieber
Backgrid

Justin Bieber stays true to his roots in a denim-on-denim look–or "Canadian tuxedo"–as he and wife Hailey Bieber enjoy a night out in Aspen on Dec. 29.

17 of 81

Chilling Out

Kyle Richards
Splash News Online

In a black cowboy hat and red-lined camouflage puffer coat, Kyle Richards takes a stroll through the snowy streets of Aspen, Colorado.

18 of 81

Paw in Palm

Selma Blair
Splash News Online

Selma Blair and her service dog Scout shake hands during a coffee run in L.A. on Dec. 29.

19 of 81

Hand in Hand

Cardi B Offset

Husband-wife rapper duo Cardi B and Offset link hands on Dec. 28 at Nebula Nightclub in N.Y.C.

20 of 81

All Dressed Up

Taika Waititi
John Parra/Getty

Billy Crudup, Luke Evans, Naomi Watts and Taika Waititi pose for a group photo at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala in St. Barts on Dec. 29.

21 of 81

Bringing the Laughs

Cedric the entertainer
Paras Griffin/Getty

Cedric the Entertainer takes his "Straight No Chaser" comedy tour to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 29.

22 of 81

All Sparkles

Karolina Kurkova
Craig Barritt/Getty

On Dec. 29, Czech model Karolina Kurkova strikes a shiny pose in a metallic ensemble at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala in St. Barts.

23 of 81

Studded Star

Lil Nas X
Morgan Hancock/Getty

In an embellished, futuristic outfit, Lil Nas X brings his energy to the stage at the Falls Festival Melbourne in Australia on Dec. 29.

24 of 81

Suited Up

Heidi Klum
Backgrid

Heidi Klum is seen hitting the slopes during a ski trip in Aspen on Dec. 28.

25 of 81

Zipping Around

Justin Theroux
The image direct

Justin Theroux braces for the cold in New York City dressed in a black puffer coat and beanie while riding his bicycle.

26 of 81

Coffee Break

Lucy Hale
Backgrid

Lucy Hale is seen leaving Erewhon Market in Sherman Oaks, California.

27 of 81

Strike a Pose

Christine Quinn
The Image Direct

Christine Quinn poses during a photoshoot in Los Angeles for Japanese fashion brand Annakiki.

28 of 81

Game Time

Winnie Harlow
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Winnie Harlow, who's dating Washington Wizards player Kyle Kuzma, holds a commemorative ball honoring the team's 25th year on Dec. 28.

29 of 81

Too Cool

Natasha Lyonne
Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Natasha Lyonne is seen filming in New York City on Dec. 28.

30 of 81

Shopping Around

Demi Lovato
Splash News Online

Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, Jutes, are seen out for some post-Christmas shopping in Studio City, California on Dec. 28.

31 of 81

Top of the Morning

Ryan Seacrest
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Ryan Seacrest is seen leaving Good Morning America in New York City on Dec 29.

32 of 81

Beach Mode

Amy Schumer
Splash News Online

Amy Schumer is seen enjoying some family time while on vacation in Saint Barts on Dec. 28.

33 of 81

Strolling Along

Gavin Rossdale
Splash News Online

Gavin Rossdale and his girlfriend are seen together after grabbing lunch in Studio City on Dec. 28.

34 of 81

Fun in the Sun

Izabel Goulart
Splash News Online

Brazilian model Izabel Goulart is all smiles at the beach in Saint Barts with German soccer player Kevin Trapp on Dec. 28.

35 of 81

Father-Son Bonding

Kurt Russell Wyatt Russell
The image Direct

Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell seem to be in high spirits while headed for a ski day at the slopes in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 28.

36 of 81

Soaking in Some Sun

Mark Wahlberg
Backgrid

Actor Mark Wahlberg looks super fit as he enjoys a beach day at Sandy Lane in Barbados on Dec. 27.

37 of 81

Getting Some Grub

Derek Hough
The Image Direct

Derek Hough and fiance Hayley Erbert are spotted out grabbing a bite in Los Angeles on Dec. 27.

38 of 81

Bundle Up

Padma Laksmi
Backgrid

Padma Lakshimi is spotted weathering the elements in a long black puffer coat with a fur-lined hood in N.Y.C on Dec. 28.

39 of 81

Sweet Moments

Drake
Cole Burston/Getty

Rapper Drake embraces his son Adonis as the Raptor mascot brings over candy for him during the Toronto Raptors vs. L.A. Clippers game held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Dec. 27.

40 of 81

Romantic Stroll

Nicole Kidman Keith Urban
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. Splash News Online

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban seem happily in love as they walk about her hometown in Sydney, Australia on Dec. 28.

41 of 81

Having Fun

Elliot Page
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Elliot Page and Kate Walsh cheer on as the Washington Capitals play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 27.

42 of 81

Holiday Cheer

Liev Schreiber
Backgrid

Actor Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen look all loved up while holding hands after having lunch in the SoHo area of Manhattan on Christmas Day.

43 of 81

Vacay Vibes

Amy Schumer
MEGA

Amy Schumer and husband, Chris Fischer are all smiles while walking on the beach at the Eden Rock hotel in St Barts on Dec. 27.

44 of 81

Touch Down

Emily Blunt
Splash News Online

Emily Blunt is also spotted arriving down under after landing in Sydney on a private jet on Dec. 28.

45 of 81

Riding By

Justin Theroux
The Image Direct

In a sleek black outfit accented by a white beanie, Justin Theroux cruises on his bicycle in N.Y.C. on Dec. 27.

46 of 81

Making a Splash

Maya Hawke
MEGA

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke takes on the surf as she enjoys the oceans of St. Barts on Dec. 26.

47 of 81

Bad for Good

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny. Backgrid

Basketball in hand, rapper Bad Bunny supports his foundation, Good Bunny, at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on Dec. 27, where he donated a total of 25,000 gifts to Puerto Rican children.

48 of 81

Touch of Color

Amelia Hamlin
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's younger daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, dons all black with a simple pink barrette in her hair while out and about on Dec. 27 in Los Angeles.

49 of 81

Solids & Stripes

Amy Schumer
MEGA

Looking beach ready in a striped robe, Amy Schumer enjoys her holiday in St. Barts on Dec. 25.

50 of 81

Latte Love

Zoe Saldana
The Image Direct

On Dec. 26, husband-wife duo Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana have a coffee date in L.A.

51 of 81

King & Queen

Kat McPhee David Foster
Matt Stroshane/Disney/Getty

Katharine McPhee and David Foster make a royal appearance at the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade at Walt Disney World in Florida.

52 of 81

Gym Session

Olivia Jade
Backgrid

Olivia Jade Giannulli wears a full purple ensemble for a post-Christmas workout at an L.A. gym on Dec. 26.

53 of 81

Quick Call

Eiza Gonazlez
PhamousFotos/Splash News Online

Eiza González keeps it chic and casual behind stylish sunglasses while grabbing coffee in Los Angeles on Dec. 26.

54 of 81

Grocery Run

Ashley Greene
Backgrid

After their first holiday spent with their daughter Kingsley, 3 months, Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury take a trip to Whole Foods Market on Dec. 26 in Los Angeles.

55 of 81

Mic Moment

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 25: Tiffany Haddish performs at the 43rd Annual Laugh Factory free Christmas dinner and show at The Laugh Factory on December 25, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images)
Elyse Jankowski/Getty

Tiffany Haddish hits the stage at the 43rd Annual Laugh Factory free Christmas dinner and show at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Dec. 25.

56 of 81

Food and Fun

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 25: Tim Allen, Tom Dreesen, Ron Pearson, Frazer Smith, and Shannon Morton pose for a portrait at the 43rd Annual Laugh Factory free Christmas dinner and show at The Laugh Factory on December 25, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images)
Elyse Jankowski/Getty

Tim Allen, Tom Dreesen, Ron Pearson, Frazer Smith and Shannon Morton pose for a photo at the 43rd Annual Laugh Factory free Christmas dinner and show at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Dec. 25.

57 of 81

Royal Walk

wales family royal christmas 2022
Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Merry Christmas from England! Prince William and Kate Middleton take kids Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis (hidden between his parents!) to church on Christmas Day in Sandringham on Dec. 25.

58 of 81

Pretty in Pink

DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS DAY PARADE Disneys annual Christmas celebration returns Christmas morning with heartwarming stories, dazzling celebrity performances and of course, the Christmas Day Parade! The holiday special is executive produced by Disney Parks along with Film 45 Live, airing SUNDAY, DEC. 25 (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST/7:00-9:00 a.m. PST), on ABC. (Chloe Rice/Disney via Getty Images) MEGHAN TRAINOR
Chloe Rice/Disney via Getty

Meghan Trainor dazzles in pink while performing at Walt Disney World during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Dec. 25

59 of 81

Magic in the Air

DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS DAY PARADE Disneys annual Christmas celebration returns Christmas morning with heartwarming stories, dazzling celebrity performances and of course, the Christmas Day Parade! The holiday special is executive produced by Disney Parks along with Film 45 Live, airing SUNDAY, DEC. 25 (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST/7:00-9:00 a.m. PST), on ABC. (Matt Stroshane/Disney via Getty Images)BLACK EYED PEAS, CHIP AND DALE
Matt Stroshane/Disney via Getty

The Black Eyed Peas perform with some furry friends at Walt Disney World during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Dec. 25

60 of 81

Gucci Gal

Aspen, CO - Mariah Carey Leaving Gucci Store with Bryan Tanaka in Aspen Pictured: Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka BACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Mariah Carey leaves a Gucci store in Aspen with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka on Dec. 23.

61 of 81

All Smiles

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Tinashe attends the last Lakers game of the year at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Pictured: Tinashe BACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Tinashe attends the last Los Angeles Lakers home game of the year at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Dec. 23.

62 of 81

Lending a Hand

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 23: Nick Cannon attends the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Celebration at the Los Angeles Mission on December 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
David Livingston/Getty

Nick Cannon lends a hand at the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Celebration on Dec. 23 in L.A.

63 of 81

Courtside Couple

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 23: Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton attend the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Paras Griffin/Getty

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton attend the basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on Dec. 23 in Atlanta.

64 of 81

Going Green

Derek Hough
Splash News Online

Derek Hough totes a wreath home after picking it up at a shop in Studio City, California, on Dec. 22.

65 of 81

Coming Up Roses

Heidi Klum
Backgrid

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz head out to dinner in style in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 22.

66 of 81

Winter Warm-up

kyle richards
MEGA

Kyle Richards looks nice and cozy while shopping in Aspen on Dec. 22.

67 of 81

Bikini Babe

Larsa Pippen
Splash News Online

Larsa Pippen flaunts her curves during a photo shoot for PrettyLittleThing at the Wymara Resort and Villas in Turks and Caicos.

68 of 81

Happy Faces

Simu Liu
Adam Pantozzi/Getty

Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu smile for the cameras at a basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Dec. 21.

69 of 81

Beachy Keen

Mark Wahlberg
Backgrid

Mark Wahlberg enjoys some sun and surf with wife Rhea Durham on a holiday vacation to Barbados on Dec. 22.

70 of 81

One Cute Couple

Justin Bieber
Backgrid

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin sport matching smiles while shopping in Beverly Hills on Dec. 22.

71 of 81

Sing Thing

Daddy Yankee Marc Anthony
Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony entertain the crowd during the La Ultima Vuelta LEGENDADDY Farewell Tour at FTX Arena in Miami on Dec. 22.

72 of 81

Hi in the Sky

Goldie Hawn
The Image Direct

Goldie Hawn continues her Aspen holiday on Dec. 22.

73 of 81

Sister Act

Paris Hilton
Christian Thompson/Shutterstock

Ahead of the holidays, sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton enjoy a day out together at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Dec. 20.

74 of 81

Up in Arms

Sylvester Stallone
Backgrid

Sylvester Stallone has some fun with photographers during a Dec. 22 shopping trip in L.A.

75 of 81

Silver Belle

Debbie Gibson
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Debbie Gibson stops for a photo outside of Good Morning America's N.Y.C. studios on Dec. 22.

76 of 81

For the Kids

Idina Menzel
Courtesy

Idina Menzel hosts a sing-a-long and live reading for her children's book Loud Mouse (co-written with sister, Cara Menzel) at CAMP L.A.

77 of 81

Star Sighting

Daniel Craig
Michael Priest Photography

Daniel Craig is pictured at the 92nd Street Y in New York City where he discusses his new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Dec. 19.

78 of 81

Say Cheese

Shaq
Justin Kase Photography/Shutterstock

Shaquille O'Neal shows off his pearly whites while attending the Shaq-A-Clause Pop Up Toy Giveaway in East Point, Georgia, on Dec 21.

79 of 81

Cute Couple

Zooey Deschanel
Backgrid

Zooey Deschanel and her beau, Jonathan Scott, smile as they leave an intimate dinner with friends in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 21.

80 of 81

Box Office Celebration

Sigournay Weaver
Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Sigourney Weaver attends a special luncheon celebrating Avatar: The Way of Water in New York City on Dec. 20.

81 of 81

Happy in Love

Rebel Wilson
The Image Direct

Rebel Wilson looks ultra chic while strolling around Aspen with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, on Dec. 21.

