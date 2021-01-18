Selena Gomez Goes Glam in N.Y.C., Plus Kelly Rowland, Selma Blair and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated January 17, 2021 07:59 PM

1 of 96

Picture Perfect

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Selena Gomez makes the sidewalk her catwalk in New York City on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 96

Gray Lady

Credit: MEGA

A cozy-looking Kelly Rowland dons her mask and her sunglasses for a visit to the doctor in L.A. on Thursday.

3 of 96

Thinking Spot

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Selma Blair is deep in thought on Saturday while out for coffee in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 96

Freeze Frame

Credit: DIGGZY/JP/SplashNews.com

Dakota Johnson hits the brakes on Saturday while out for a drive in Malibu.

Advertisement

5 of 96

Morning Glory

Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Lily Allen totes some goodies while listening to tunes in London on Monday morning. 

6 of 96

Working Weekend

Credit: Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Paul Mescal joins the Carmen cast on set in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 96

Take a Hike

Credit: BACKGRID

Rooney Mara was seen going for a hike and wearing a face mask in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 96

Abs-olutely Fab

Credit: MiamiPIXX/Vaem/BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez was spotted leaving the gym after a workout in Miami, Florida.

Advertisement

9 of 96

Coat of Purple Colors

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Martin Short was spotted filming the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 96

All Smiles

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Michael K. Williams enjoyed an outing at The Men's Room pop-up shop in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 96

Watts Up?

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Naomi Watts was seen FaceTiming during a walk with her dog in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 96

Chilly Walk

Credit: Fernando Ramales/BACKGRID

Katie Holmes looked stylish as she kept warm during an evening stroll in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 96

Casual Kelly

Credit: SplashNews.com

Minka Kelly was out and about in Beverly Hills, California, wearing an olive jumpsuit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 96

Chart Topper

Credit: OfficialCharts.com/Shutterstock

Olivia Rodrigo smiled with her No. 1 award from the Official Charts Company for her hit "Drivers License."

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 96

Day Date

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith were spotted bundling up for an outing in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 96

Big Fans

Credit: Paris Saint-Germain Football/PSG via Getty Images

Judoka Teddy Riner was all smiles meeting Jason Statham in Doha, Qatar.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 96

She's a Zayniac

Credit: PapCulture/BACKGRID

Zayn Malik's biggest fan — also known as love Gigi Hadid, mom to their three-month-old daughter — gives a big thumbs up by the N.Y.C. promo truck for his new single "Nobody's Listening."

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 96

Orange You Glad to See Me?

Credit: TheImageDirect

Lily Collins gets some retail therapy in at the L.A. Hermès store.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 96

Spotted

Credit: TheImageDirect

Lucy Hale's leopard phone case jazzes up her all-business workout attire on the way to the gym in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 96

Fluff Happens

Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash

Helena Christensen dons a cuddly pink topper to run errands in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 96

Who Let the Dogs Out?

Credit: BACKGRID

Kate Hudson takes a walk in Pacific Palisades, California with her dog on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 96

Party People

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

50 Cent (center) hosts a party for Barry Mullineaux (left) on Thursday in Miami, Florida. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 96

Surf's Up

Credit: BACKGRID

Leighton Meester dives into a surf session in Malibu, California on Thursday with her husband, Adam Brody. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 96

New York State of Mind

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Olivia Palermo masks up for a stroll in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 96

Action Shot

Credit: The Image Direct

Gavin Rossdale gives it his all on Thursday during a game of tennis in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 96

Carry On

Credit: The Image Direct

Another day, another outing for mom-to-be Emily Ratajkowski, who totes a bag through N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 96

Take a Hike

A masked Lucy Hale goes for a hike in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 96

Mother-Daughter Outing

Credit: The Image Direct

Gigi Hadid steps out with her mom Yolanda for a coffee run on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 96

Out & About

Credit: Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner chats on the phone as she’s seen running errands on Wednesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 96

Walk It Out

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Matt Damon is spotted in an all-black look while enjoying an afternoon stroll in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 96

Winter White

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her growing baby bump in a white turtleneck and jeans on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 96

Sustainable Shopping

Credit: SplashNews.com

Rebel Wilson stocks up on groceries with a reusable tote bag on Thursday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 96

Gym Sesh

Credit: Backgrid

Bradley Cooper wears a sweatshirt and joggers after a workout session at a private gym in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 96

Season 26 Snap

Credit: Courtesy

Guest star Al Roker checks up on Bobbly Flay as he competes during the Signature Dish challenge on Beat Bobby Flay.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 96