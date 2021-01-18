Selena Gomez Goes Glam in N.Y.C., Plus Kelly Rowland, Selma Blair and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Picture Perfect
Selena Gomez makes the sidewalk her catwalk in New York City on Sunday.
Gray Lady
A cozy-looking Kelly Rowland dons her mask and her sunglasses for a visit to the doctor in L.A. on Thursday.
Thinking Spot
Selma Blair is deep in thought on Saturday while out for coffee in West Hollywood.
Freeze Frame
Dakota Johnson hits the brakes on Saturday while out for a drive in Malibu.
Morning Glory
Lily Allen totes some goodies while listening to tunes in London on Monday morning.
Working Weekend
Paul Mescal joins the Carmen cast on set in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday.
Take a Hike
Rooney Mara was seen going for a hike and wearing a face mask in Los Angeles.
Abs-olutely Fab
Jennifer Lopez was spotted leaving the gym after a workout in Miami, Florida.
Coat of Purple Colors
Martin Short was spotted filming the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building in New York City.
All Smiles
Michael K. Williams enjoyed an outing at The Men's Room pop-up shop in New York City.
Watts Up?
Naomi Watts was seen FaceTiming during a walk with her dog in New York City.
Chilly Walk
Katie Holmes looked stylish as she kept warm during an evening stroll in New York City.
Casual Kelly
Minka Kelly was out and about in Beverly Hills, California, wearing an olive jumpsuit.
Chart Topper
Olivia Rodrigo smiled with her No. 1 award from the Official Charts Company for her hit "Drivers License."
Day Date
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith were spotted bundling up for an outing in New York City.
Big Fans
Judoka Teddy Riner was all smiles meeting Jason Statham in Doha, Qatar.
She's a Zayniac
Zayn Malik's biggest fan — also known as love Gigi Hadid, mom to their three-month-old daughter — gives a big thumbs up by the N.Y.C. promo truck for his new single "Nobody's Listening."
Orange You Glad to See Me?
Lily Collins gets some retail therapy in at the L.A. Hermès store.
Spotted
Lucy Hale's leopard phone case jazzes up her all-business workout attire on the way to the gym in L.A.
Fluff Happens
Helena Christensen dons a cuddly pink topper to run errands in N.Y.C.
Who Let the Dogs Out?
Kate Hudson takes a walk in Pacific Palisades, California with her dog on Thursday.
Party People
50 Cent (center) hosts a party for Barry Mullineaux (left) on Thursday in Miami, Florida.
Surf's Up
Leighton Meester dives into a surf session in Malibu, California on Thursday with her husband, Adam Brody.
New York State of Mind
Olivia Palermo masks up for a stroll in Brooklyn on Thursday.
Action Shot
Gavin Rossdale gives it his all on Thursday during a game of tennis in Los Angeles.
Carry On
Another day, another outing for mom-to-be Emily Ratajkowski, who totes a bag through N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Take a Hike
A masked Lucy Hale goes for a hike in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Mother-Daughter Outing
Gigi Hadid steps out with her mom Yolanda for a coffee run on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Out & About
Jennifer Garner chats on the phone as she’s seen running errands on Wednesday in L.A.
Walk It Out
Matt Damon is spotted in an all-black look while enjoying an afternoon stroll in L.A. on Wednesday.
Winter White
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her growing baby bump in a white turtleneck and jeans on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Sustainable Shopping
Rebel Wilson stocks up on groceries with a reusable tote bag on Thursday in L.A.
Gym Sesh
Bradley Cooper wears a sweatshirt and joggers after a workout session at a private gym in Santa Monica on Wednesday.
Season 26 Snap
Guest star Al Roker checks up on Bobbly Flay as he competes during the Signature Dish challenge on Beat Bobby Flay.