Star Tracks: Monday, January 16, 2012

David Beckham has a game of catch – with a soccer ball, of course – with son Cruz in Venice, Calif. Plus: Halle & Olivier, Jennifer Garner and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

WARM-UP

Credit: Splash News Online

Proud papa David Beckham does a practice warm-up with his son, Cruz, 6½, at a Venice, Calif., playground Sunday.

A FUNNY ACT

Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

After filing for divorce from Katy Perry, Russell Brand is back in the business of hamming it up Sunday, as the comic promotes his new FX talk show, Strangely Uplifting in Pasadena, Calif.

THREE'S COMPANY

Credit: Splash News Online

No engagement, no problem! Halle Berry happily looks on as boyfriend Olivier Martinez gives daughter Nahla, 3, a lift while taking in a parade at Disneyland Saturday during another family outing for the trio in Anaheim, Calif.

THESPIAN SUPPORT

A sparkling Vanessa Hudgens sparkles on the red carpet with her Journey 2: The Mysterious Island costar Josh Hutcherson at the movie's premiere in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday.

A JOKING MATTER

Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/JTM

Kiss me! A playful Rose McGowan jokes on the red carpet with Topher Grace Saturday at The Art of Elysium's fifth annual gala, which supports children and the arts, in Los Angeles.

TUTU CUTE

Credit: GSI Media

Mom-to-be Jennifer Garner leads the way for her little dancer,

6-year-old Violet, while heading to ballet class Saturday in Brentwood, Calif.

LOVE SHOT

Credit: John Sciulli/WireImage

John Travolta poses for a cuddled-up shot with wife Kelly Preston Saturday at the annual G'Day USA gala, celebrating all things Australian, in Hollywood.

STANDING TALL

Credit: Amy Graves/WireImage

He may be set to publish his first novel, but on Saturday James Franco returns to his first love – acting! – while promoting his movie, Sal, at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

WARM WELCOME

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABimages

Tom Cruise suits up for a hearty handshake with Jamie Foxx Friday at the CAA Foundation – Grey Goose pre-Golden Globes party, held at Soho House in West Hollywood, Calif.

THESPIAN SUPPORT

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

After winning a Critics' Choice Award, George Clooney shares a picture-perfect moment with The Descendants costars Judy Greer and Shailene Woodley at Friday's 12th annual AFI Awards in Beverly Hills.

HANDLE WITH CARE

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Katie Holmes goes from city chic to mommy casual Friday while helping her stylish little lady Suri, 5, accessorize at New York's Chelsea Piers.

CAMERA READY

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman is all smiles with Hemingway amp Gellhorn costar Clive Owen at HBO's Television Critics Association Press event in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday.

B-DAY OUTING

Credit: GSI Media

Orlando Bloom and son Flynn, 1, celebrate the actor's 35th birthday with a family hike Friday in L.A.'s Runyon Canyon.

HAUTE STUFF

Credit: Venturelli/WireImage

Look who's hitting the runway! Proud aunt Solange Knowles struts her stuff for Alberta Ferretti's demi-couture line during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Friday.

ADJUSTMENT BUREAU

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Sarah Jessica Parker helps 9-year-old son James Wilkie keep warm during their morning walk to school in New York City on Friday.

BUST A MOVE

Credit: Olivier Douliery/Abaca

Michelle Obama gets loose in a dance-off with iCarly's Miranda Cosgrove at a special screening of the Nickelodeon show for military families Friday in Alexandria, Va. The First Lady expressed her excitement about the event on her new Twitter account.

By People Staff