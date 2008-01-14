Star Tracks - Monday, January 14, 2008
COUTURE COUPLE
A day after making a bright statement in New York, Beyoncé – with her dapper beau Jay-Z – slips into basic black Saturday for a fashion show in Milan.
TOY TIME
In town to promote her new comedy Mad Money, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise take Manhattan by storm Sunday with daughter Suri, 20 months, who was treated to a shopping spree at FAO Schwarz on Fifth Avenue on Sunday.
ON CALL
Cameron Diaz lights up the New York streets, happily enjoying a walk – and a little communication – on Saturday.
STAG PARTY
With his newly blonde girlfriend Jessica Biel in London for work, a zipped up Justin Timberlake is a solo act Friday as he leaves Villa nightclub in Los Angeles.
PAIRING UP
Paris Hilton has no shortage of male admirers. On Saturday, the heiress stepped out for lunch at Les Petit Four in West Hollywood with a handsome mystery man. But recently Hilton has also been spotted getting close with Swedish model Alex Vaggo.
EATING IT UP
Lindsay Lohan steps out for lunch Sunday with a "tall, dark and handsome" mystery guy (not pictured) at Jerry's Deli in Westwood, Calif. And the actress must be enjoying his company. The night before, Lohan, her guy pal and another male friend shared dinner and conversation at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills.
RAW TALENT?
After getting cozy with Angelina Jolie at the Critics' Choice Awards earlier in the week, Brad Pitt arrives at Katsuya sushi restaurant in L.A. on Saturday for another night out with Jolie.
SOFA, SO GOOD
Britney Spears's unlikely relationship with paparazzo Adnan Ghalib continues as the pair go couch shopping – with Brit's dogs in tow – in Manhattan Beach, Calif., on Saturday.
BAG LADY
While her football star boyfriend Tony Romo takes on the New York Giants – and loses! – in Dallas, Jessica Simpson stays safely away in L.A. Friday, carrying a linebacker-sized handbag to a Japanese restaurant.
LEADING THE WAY
Pamela Anderson, who recently cleared up circulating pregnancy rumors, steps out for a smoothie snack in Malibu with husband Rick Salomon Friday – in spite of her recent actions to file for divorce.
MOMMY AND WEE
Taking a break from promoting the upcoming film Fool's Gold, Kate Hudson has a date with her happy-go-lucky son Ryder, 4, in Los Angeles on Thursday.
CERTIFIED MALE
George Clooney, whose critically-acclaimed film Michael Clayton was honored by the American Film Institute, keeps a tight hold of his plaque, which was presented Friday during the 8th Annual AFI Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills.
IT'S MY TREAT!
Vanessa Hudgens, who just landed a new movie role, spends some of her paycheck on morning pick-me-ups for her and her mom (not pictured) in Toluca Lake, Calif. on Friday.
BLUE BELLE
Back in Los Angeles after a quick trip, Paris blows out of Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
LET IT RIDE
After dinner with girlfriends at Katsuya Thursday in Hollywood, Kristin Cavallari – who recently turned 21 – cabs it to the next party stop of the night.
GETTING INTIMATE
After singing her heart out at the Orange Bowl, Katharine McPhee finds a few unmentionables Friday while at the Access Hollywood "Stuff You Must…" Lounge in Beverly Hills.