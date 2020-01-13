Renée Zellweger Wins Top Prize in L.A., Plus Jennifer Lopez, Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez & More

By People Staff
January 13, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 146

Winner

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Renée Zellweger accepted the best actress award for Judy at AARP The Magazine‘s 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

2 of 146

Scene Stealer

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez looked glamorous at the 2020 Los Angeles Critics Association (LAFCA) Awards Ceremony in Los Angeles, where she accepted the best supporting actress award for Hustlers.

3 of 146

Funny Men

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Conan O’Brien and Adam Sandler shared a laught at AARP The Magazine‘s 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills.

4 of 146

Rare Star

Selena Gomez was dressed in Givenchy to celebrate the premiere of her film Doolittle in Los Angeles.

5 of 146

Together Again

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Julia Deakin, Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, Jessica Hynes and Katy Carmichael attended the 21st anniversary screening and Q&A for Spaced at the BFI Southbank in London.

6 of 146

A Lot of Fun

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan celebrated the premiere of his film Dolittle in Los Angeles.

7 of 146

Out of Office

One&Only Reethi Rah

Idris Elba enjoyed a holiday at One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives, where he relaxed in his private villa with infinity pool.

8 of 146

Chic Trio

John Lamparski/FilmMagic

Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery and Henry Golding attended a photo call for their upcoming movie The Gentlemen in New York City.

9 of 146

Night Out on the Town

Shutterstock

Courteney Cox had dinner with friends at Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles.

10 of 146

High Rollers

Tony Tran

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas helped their longtime drummer, Jack Lawless, celebrate his bachelor party at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio in Las Vegas.

11 of 146

Out and About

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Samantha Ronson and Sofia Richie attended a party for Danielle Lauder and her Estée Lauder Act IV capsule makeup collection in Beverly Hills.

12 of 146

Friday Blues

Jackson Lee/SplashNews.com

Matthew McConaughey stays toasty in a fuzzy blue coat and coordinating blue sneakers in New York City on Friday. 

13 of 146

Time for a Change

Paul Morigi/Getty

Susan Sarandon and Joaquin Phoenix are seen protesting together at the last Fire Drill Fridays climate change rally in Washington, D.C. on Friday. 

14 of 146

Life’s a Beach

Steve Dennett/SplashNews.com

Rita Ora glows in a bright yellow dress while filming a music video in Miami on Friday.

15 of 146

Family Bonding

RSMX/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

Sylvester Stallone takes a walk with daughter Sistine on Thursday in L.A. 

16 of 146

Fueling Up

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian McClard step out for a coffee run on Friday in N.Y.C. 

17 of 146

The Big Reveal

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Property Brothers’ Jonathan and Drew Scott celebrate the launch of their new quarterly lifestyle magazine called Reveal, published by Meredith, PEOPLE’s parent company, on Thursday in New York City.

18 of 146

Rock n’ Roll

Amy Sussman/Getty

Chris Rock speaks about landing the lead role in Fargo during the FX segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Tour on Thursday in Pasadena, California.

19 of 146

Mad for Plaid

Kevin Winter/Getty

Selena Gomez wears a plaid blazer at her iHeartRadio Album Release Party for Rare on Thursday in Burbank, California.

20 of 146

Perfect Poses

Lisa O'Connor/AFP/Getty

Also at the FX segment of the Winter TCA Tour: Mrs. America costars Sarah Paulson and Tracey Ullman, seen goofing around on the carpet.

21 of 146

Show Your Stripes

SplashNews.com

Sandra Bullock is seen leaving a parking garage in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

22 of 146

Queen Ru

Presley Ann/Getty

AJ and the Queen star RuPaul strikes a pose at the Netflix show’s premiere on Thursday in Hollywood.

23 of 146

Three Costars

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Costars Peter Dinklage, Julianna Marguiles and Richard Gere attend a screening of their film Three Christs on Thursday hosted by The Cinema Society and Monkey 47 in New York City.

24 of 146

70's Style

Rachel Luna/Getty

Olivia Wilde rocks a retro look at the 3rd annual Hollywood Critics Awards at Taglyan Complex on Thursday in L.A.

25 of 146

Fuzzy Feeling

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

January Jones is all smiles as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a cozy pullover on Thursday in L.A.

26 of 146

All in the Family

OGUT/Star Max/GC Images

Wheel of Fortune hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak pose alongside Sajak’s daughter Maggie after she helped fill in for him on the beloved game show on Thursday in Los Angeles.

27 of 146

Spread the Love

The Image Direct

John Legend wears a ‘Love’ t-shirt and denim jacket as he steps out to go shopping in L.A. on Thursday.

28 of 146

Out & About

JC Olivera/Getty

Lead actor and executive producer Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka hit the premiere of HBO’s The Outsider on Thursday in L.A.

29 of 146

Laid-Back Look

BACKGRID

Hailey Baldwin keeps it casual in sweat pants and a flannel shirt as she arrives at a dance studio in L.A. on Thursday.

30 of 146

Hearing Aids

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Schitt’s Creek co-creators and stars Dan and Eugene Levy act as guest hosts on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

31 of 146

Winter Ready

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Drew Barrymore keeps cozy in sweat pants and UGG boots on a chilly day in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

32 of 146

Dinner with Friends

MEGA

Courteney Cox steps out in jeans and a sweater as she arrives at celeb-hotspot Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood on Thursday.

33 of 146

Bad Boys Forever 

Cindy Ord/Getty

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence speak during SiriusXM’s Town Hall for their film, Bad Boys For Life in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

34 of 146

Connect the Polka Dots 

Amy Sussman/Getty

The cast of FX’s Mrs. America, Uzo Aduba, Stacey Sher, Margo Martindale, Cate Blanchett, Tracey Ullman and Dahvi Waller, speak during the 2020 Winter TCA Tour in Pasadena, California on Thursday. 

35 of 146

Totally Batty 

Splash News Online

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro dress up as Batgirl and Batman at former Batman Burt Ward’s Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday in Hollywood. 

36 of 146

Urban Cowboy 

Splash News Online

Brad Pitt looked boho-chic after checking out of the Greenwich Hotel in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

 

37 of 146

Red Hot 

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Uzo Aduba rocked a red dress at FX Networks’ Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 on Thursday in Pasadena, California. 

38 of 146

Bundle Up 

Splash News Online

Julianne Moore braves the cold while out for a walk in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

39 of 146