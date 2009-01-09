Star Tracks -- Monday, January 12, 2009
UNDER THE SUN
Whitney Port may be taking a break from city living – but the reality star is still hard at work, filming scenes for her MTV show The City while catching some rays on the beach in Miami on Sunday. Port was also joined in the Sunshine State by beau Jay Lyon (not pictured).
TOP OF HIS GAME
David Beckham is riding high – on the shoulders of teammate Alexandre Pato – after making a successful debut for AC Milan Sunday at a packed Olympic Stadium in Rome. While the soccer star's team tied AS Roma 2-2, Becks enjoyed 89 minutes of play.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Back in the Big Apple, Madonna strikes out for dinner at perennial hot spot the Waverly Inn with a male companion on Saturday. Also at the West Village restaurant that night: Kanye West (not pictured).
FRESH DIRECT
Marcia Cross is in the market for the fresh produce – and quality time with her daughters! The Desperate Housewives star takes twins Eden and Savannah, 22 months, to the Brentwood farmers' market with hubby Tom Mahoney (not pictured) on Sunday.
Cocktails: Possible
Although he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his profanely hilarious Hollywood player in Tropic Thunder, Tom Cruise had charm to spare at a pre-awards cocktail party Friday for T: The New York Times Style Magazine at LA's Chateau Marmont, sponsored by Dom Perignon.
YELLOW JACKET
Country star Taylor Swift, in town for an appearance on Saturday Night Live, bundles up in a bright yellow coat and steps out for a little shopping with CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric (not pictured) Friday in New York City.
HOME STRETCH
IN THE CLUB
After performing earlier at the O2 arena, Chris Brown gets his groove on with girlfriend Rihanna on Thursday, tearing up the dance floor at Dublin's twentyone club and lounge.
HEIGHT OF FASHION
Are they helping her balance? Victoria Beckham gets some support from sons Cruz, 3, and Romeo, 6 (with Brooklyn, 9, nearby), while teetering on her 5 ½-in. Christian Louboutin booties at Rome's Fiumicino Airport on Friday. The brood is in town to watch daddy David Beckham and the AC Milan take on AS Roma on Sunday.
CYCLE OF LOVE
Lance Armstrong takes a cozy break from his cycling training to cuddle with pregnant girlfriend Anna Hansen on Thursday in Hawaii.
MELLOW YELLOW
Brightening up her look with a pair of smart flats, Natalie Portman keeps the pace with her pet pup as the two head to lunch Thursday in Los Angeles.
FIGHT CLUB
Watch out, Spencer! Heidi Montag takes out her aggression on instructor Kevin Casey during a Brazilian Jiu-jitsu class as Spencer Pratt takes in the action Thursday in Los Angeles.