Star Tracks: Monday, January 10, 2011
ON A MISSION
With his human rights organization Not on Our Watch, George Clooney lends a hand of support Sunday in the Sudan city of Juba, where the A-list activist is spearheading a project to keep the peace in the war-torn country on the eve of a landmark referendum on independence.
WEEKEND WARRIOR
After being spotting getting cozy with ex Vanessa Hudgens Friday night, a solo Zac Efron hits the town again on Sunday, attending the Audi/J.Mendel Pre 2011 Golden Globes fête in L.A.
FOUR SQUARE
David Beckham hits the Hotspur's Chigwell training ground (he is practicing with the U.K. team in the MLS off-season) in Essex Britain on Monday, a day after confirming to PEOPLE that he and wife Victoria are expecting baby No. 4 this summer.
POWER PLAY
The ball's in her court! Lindsay Lohan continues her post-rehab lifestyle, watching the L.A. Lakers defeat the N.Y. Knicks, 109-87, alongside director Spike Lee at the Staples Center on Sunday.
HOP ON BOARD
Liev Schreiber offers Naomi Watts a hunky piggyback ride at Sydney's Bondi Beach during the family's Australian getaway on Sunday.
WALK THIS WAY
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth keep it casual while strolling in Brentwood on Sunday. The recently engaged pair kept Witherspoon's ring under wraps – but you can see it here.
BIRTHDAY BASH
Party pooped! Kourtney Kardashian totes 1-year-old son Mason Dash home after attending Harlow Madden's third birthday bash Saturday afternoon in Beverly Hills.
BACK IN BLACK
Jake Gyllenhaal and an expectant Natalie Portman share smiles Saturday at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where he presented the Black Swan star with the Desert Palm Achievement Award.
DO THE WAVE
Jennifer Hudson strikes a pose as she arrives at the 9th Annual JIC GEM Awards, held Friday at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. The singer and actress presented an award to jeweler Neil Lane.
THREE'S COMPANY
It's all in the family for How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan while out for a walk with husband Alexis Denisof and their 21-month-old daughter Satyana on Saturday in Santa Monica.
SHE KIDS YOU NOT
Heidi Klum shows off her sense of humor Friday while promoting her new Lifetime reality series, Seriously Funny Kids, at the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.
OH, BABY!
Parents-to-be Pink and Carey Hart enjoy a pre-baby getaway on Friday, kicking back in Hawaii. The couple is expecting their first child later this year.
PERK-HER-UP
With a beverage in hand, Anne Hathaway's ready to catch a flight out of New York's JFK Airport on Friday.
RE'LAX'IN'
Also doing the airport stride: Hathaway's Love and Other Drugs newly single costar Jake Gyllenhaal, who touches down at LAX on the same day.
WHAT'S IN STORE
Paris Hilton and her favorite fashionista, pooch Peter Pan, do some shopping in Beverly Hills on Friday.
CLASS ACT
AnnaLynne McCord sizzles in a schoolgirl getup while filming 90210 in Los Angeles on Friday. The CW drama returns with new episodes on Jan. 24.
SLIM FIT
Another day, another workout for Nicole Richie, who makes a stylish exit from a Los Angeles gym on Friday.